Silicon Valley Continues To Explore Universal Basic Incomes (siliconvalley.com) 63
A Silicon Valley Congressman "is pushing for a plan that has been described as a first step toward universal basic income...a long-shot $1 trillion expansion to the earned income tax credit that is already available to low-income families." An anonymous reader quotes the Mecury News: Stanford University also has created a Basic Income Lab to study the idea, and the San Francisco city treasurer's office has said it's designing pilot tests -- though the department told this news organization it has no updates on the status of that project... The problem is that giving all Americans a $10,000 annual income would cost upwards of $3 trillion a year -- more than three-fourths of the federal budget, said Bob Greenstein, president of Washington, D.C.-based Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Some proponents advocate funding the move by cutting programs like food stamps and Medicaid. But that approach would take money set aside for low-income families and redistribute it upward, exacerbating poverty and inequality, Greenstein said... Jennifer Lin, deputy director of the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, is skeptical that basic income can do much lasting good in Oakland. What the city needs is more high-paying jobs and affordable housing, she said... The idea, [Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator] said at the Commonwealth Club, tackles the question not enough people are asking: "What do we as the tech industry do to solve the problem that we're helping to create?"
This summer Y Combinator is expected to announce a larger Universal Basic Income program, though the article also describes "small pilot studies" in the 1960s and 1970s in Canada and in several U.S. states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Iowa and Indiana, where "Some studies showed improvements in participants' physical and mental health, and found children performed better in school or stayed in school longer. But some also showed that people receiving a basic income were inclined to spend fewer hours working."
This summer Y Combinator is expected to announce a larger Universal Basic Income program, though the article also describes "small pilot studies" in the 1960s and 1970s in Canada and in several U.S. states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Iowa and Indiana, where "Some studies showed improvements in participants' physical and mental health, and found children performed better in school or stayed in school longer. But some also showed that people receiving a basic income were inclined to spend fewer hours working."
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
allow this to happen since they want to force everyone to work, which is slavery.
Verses the Democrats that want to redistribute money from the people who work for it, against their wills, which is theft.
Perhaps instead of one line sound bites, we should look at the actual problems?
Re:The Republicans will never.... (Score:4, Insightful)
So here's a solution that should be stable: unless you pay taxes or do something that will bring extra taxes in the future (education, maternity leave), you don't get to vote.
If left unchecked, the dolists would vote themselves extra benefits. "When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic." -- Ben Franklin (quote disputed). But if giving those handouts is the only way those who actually work can keep the political power, they need to keep the basic income high enough (or they'd be voted out again).
Re: (Score:2)
>>"If left unchecked, the dolists would vote themselves extra benefits"
>"So here's a solution that should be stable: unless you pay taxes or do something that will bring extra taxes in the future (education, maternity leave), you don't get to vote."
I have often thought it should be that way (or, similarly, if one is accepting public assistance, he/she can't vote). But, alas, it goes contrary to the Constitution, and that is very unlikely to be changed.
Re: (Score:2)
But, alas, it goes contrary to the Constitution, and that is very unlikely to be changed.
Well, there's world outside the US. I for one live on the right side of the puddle.
But as for the US, you raise an interesting issue. The body of your Constitution doesn't give any trouble, but a couple of amendments require careful reading:
Amendment XIV, section 2: But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof
Re: (Score:1)
I really am tiring of this bs "against their wills" crap wingnuts keep espousing. You idiots keep wanting us to do stuff against our wills all the time, but if it benefits you thats ok? As the latest with Trump and Republicans show, their is no ceiling or floor to your hypocrisy.
1) I don't want my hard earned tax dollars spent on constant wars for oil or whatever, and yet conservatives see no problem with spending tax dollars "against our wills" on the military
2) I dont want my hard earned tax dollars spent
Re: (Score:2)
I think UBI means no more food stamps.
Re: (Score:1)
Any 10K per year would entirely replace food stamps and all other welfare measures. Why would you have UBI and still have a foodstamp system? It should also replace the tax threshholds. UBI + flat taxes + no other welfare. That's how you make it work, because it simplifies (abolishes) a whole pile of existing programs that are designed to be redistributive and massively simplifies the tax system.
Re: (Score:2)
Before anyone complains about a flat tax being regressive, a flat tax + UBI is actually progressive.
What I'do like to see is a flat tax plus VAT with a UBI. Split the entire budget (including the UBI) 50-50 between a flat income tax (personal and business) and a VAT. A spending bill is automatically a tax bill.
A UBI of $2000/month ($800 for dependent children), flat tax around 45-50% and VAT around 25% works out as a first approximation. A lot of adjustments would be needed, of course.
Re: The Republicans will never.... (Score:2)
You need food stamps because the people that receive them prove themselves to be incompetent to manage any money. You give them money and they still won't have food, hell most people that receive food stamps STILL manage to have their kids go hungry.
In my city we actually have a child hunger crisis, free breakfast and lunches in school and even during vacations. Why, BECAUSE corner and liquor stores accept EBT for cigarettes and alcohol all the while our food bank has curbside trucks (walk to the corner of
Re: (Score:2)
allow this to happen since they want to force everyone to work, which is slavery.
No, slavery is a system in which people are treated as property, i.e., one human being can legally own another. A system that Republicans brought to an end in the USA.
Being forced by the government to work (and get paid) may or may not be just, but it is not slavery.
We all should work if we can, but people should have the freedom not to work. Some simply can't, for legitimate reasons. But not working can have consequences, including an indigent lifestyle.
Disclosure: I am not a Republican.
Re: (Score:2)
We could pay them to work, then it wouldn't be slavery.
Re: (Score:2)
1. Many Republicans have long been supporters of EITC.
2. It is the Democrats who are generally opposed.
3. EITC is means tested, and requires people to work, so it is pretty much the opposite of UBI.
Expanding EITC has two big advantages over UBI:
1. It is politically realistic.
2. It addresses a real problem rather than an imaginary problem.
EITC addresses inequality, which is a real problem, by applying a negative income tax (subsidy) to people earning low incomes.
UBI addresses the problem of jobs disappe
A Wonderful Idea (Score:1)
...That will work flawlessly.
.
Right up until they run out of other people's money.
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Aren't the rich the guys who pay most of the tax? They are in fact talking about using rich people's money.
Re: (Score:2)
Aren't the rich the guys who pay most of the tax? They are in fact talking about using rich people's money.
The problem is one of scale. Even if the government took 100% of the wealth of the top 5% it still would be a drop in the bucket. By ny calculations to supply ~320M people $10K/year would cost $3,200,000,000,000 or $3.2 *trillion* dollars...every....single...year!
And, that number will only increase.
The *only* way this is even remotely feasible is if *all* other "social safety net" entitlement programs are halted. No more Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, food assistance, housing assistance, etc etc etc.
Ba
Re: (Score:2)
Money, get back
I'm all right Jack keep your hands off of my stack
Money, it's a hit
Don't give me that do goody good bullshit
I'm in the high-fidelity first class traveling set
And I think I need a Lear jet
Money, it's a crime
Share it fairly but don't take a slice of my pie
Money, so they say
Is the root of all evil today
But if you ask for a rise
It's no surprise that they're giving none away
--excerpted from "Money" - Pink Floyd
And the song remains the same.
Strat
Equilibrium (Score:4, Interesting)
The rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer.
The real problem is jobs being replaced by machines, A.I., etc. This should decrease the costs of those goods and services. But instead, it's making the rich richer and the poor unable to afford those goods and services because they're out of work.
Re: (Score:2)
The only things that really cost an inordinate amount of money today are housing and healthcare. Basic subsistence otherwise is cheap. I retired recently reducing my pay by 50 percent. I own my house and car outright so even though my pay is half I actually have much more money. I eat out maybe 10 percent as much as I used to because I'm home and have time to fix better quality food that's cheaper than what I paid for eating out. I no longer pay to get my grass cut, I have time to do it myself and benefit f
Socialists gonna push their agenda .... (Score:3)
"Universal Basic Income" is just another trendy name for socialist policies, *unless* you're talking about redistributing income that's not generated by the labor of a human being in the first place.
In a futuristic, post-Capitalist economy, yes - a UBI could absolutely work. In that scenario, you're talking about technological advances getting all of us to the point where basic needs and wants are handled by automation. And the robots or machines doing the work are capable of repairing themselves too. Once that happens? Sure, you could come up with proposals like central governments utilizing excess capacity of the machinery used to supply food, clothing or energy to citizens, in order to create luxury items which get exported to other countries in exchange for currency. Then, those proceeds are redistributed to the citizenry as a UBI.
Essentially, currency would only be used for the extras in life - and those living in more successful nations would get the side benefit of more currency to spend on those luxuries.
But in the current economic environment? A UBI is just another mandated tax and wealth redistribution.
Re: (Score:2)
You might want to look at the history of the idea before you start labeling it incorrectly, I think you'd be surprised.
Pay people in bitcoins. (Score:1)
The price is so volatile it will be worth less than "real" money when people try to cash out, reducing costs for everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
1. Government pays for Bitcoins for the UBI program, let's say USD$2000 per coin.
2. Bitcoins lower in value, let's say USD$1000 per coin.
3. People receive 0.5BTC because that was worth USD$1000 when the government bought it.
Your scenario is still costing the same for the government and the people are getting less.
Silicon Valley explores universal basic income (Score:2)
The people of Alpha Centauri were happy to hear about this.
Universal is bad, specifics is what matters. (Score:3)
Okay this universal basic income is too generalized for what needs to be taken care of. It needs to be a specialized approach to be economically viable.
You can't just give money away, and let people spend it on ipads.
What you need is to take care of the most abundant things in the world, that tend to be the most lacking, that are the most essential and cover those.
Universal food program. Everyone is entitled to a certain amount of food per month.
Universal housing program. North america, massive land space, utilization is low, but somehow you can't find a place to live.
Universal transit - Public transit shouldn't have execs making huge bonuses, it should be a non profit system run by the government. Need it for work and getting around with huge stores pushing out stores to be spread instead of small towns having everything close by.
Universal utilities - Basic amount of energy and water allowed to people at no cost.
I give you - Universal essentials. Besides the transit, land is huge and cheap, food is tons, cheap, and tons thrown out, and renewables are driving down utility prices.
This works out way better as it puts in more effort at reducing the cost of these items, so the government doesn't have to spend a ton of money for someone to have the essentials while a company rakes in the profit. Maybe costs + 10% or something for items part of the program.
Want to do business in north america? Your company in these sectors will have to offer at cost prices for the basic amount for individuals. It won't take money from you. Your profit is on non essential items, premium items. People who choose to purchase beyond their basic allotted amounts.
Companies will go "Fuck you I'll go elsewhere since I won't make as much and you'll have no food etc!"
Go ahead, the more companies that leave, the more business for the ones that stay, so they'll still be quite profitable.
Re: (Score:3)
While I agree that just handing everyone a check every month would be a recipe for disaster for a significant percentage of the population, I also shudder to think of the government bureaucracy that would be required to administer everyone's "free" housing, food, transportatio
Re: (Score:2)
Feeling guilty? (Score:2)
They should assuage their conscience the old-fashioned way, by becoming Catholic and going to confession. Much easier than figuring out how to create jobs in your own country. And when the pitchforks pierce your vital organs, you get to go to heaven!
Replace (Score:2)
>"Some proponents advocate funding the move by cutting programs like food stamps and Medicaid. But that approach would take money set aside for low-income families and redistribute it"
If it does not *replace* all the other social income and welfare programs, then what is the purpose? That is the only way it could even remotely be affordable; and even then, it is still questionable. Basic income is not based on need, it is based on equality- that everyone would get an amount of subsistence money, regar
Re: (Score:1)
The other saving would have to come from flattening the tax rates, which is the part they're probably not keen to talk about I guess.
UBI will only raise crime rates (Score:2)
Special kind of stupid (Score:1)
Thinking UBI is even remotely possible, feasible or a good idea on any level makes you a fucking moron. Period. End of discussion. Take your utopian bullshit and shove it up your fucking ass.
UBI does not redistribute upwards (Score:3)
Greenstein misses the point, while a UBI does pay out to everyone, and you do get some back from eliminating newly redundant programs (not health, though, that needs to be expanded separately, not as part of a UBI), you also increase taxes as well.
If you make it a straight flat tax increase you can adjust the level of the UBI and the tax increase to set the income level where it's break even. The UBI for people above that level is just a tax refund.
Figure out, for example, what the effective and marginal tax rate is at various income levels with a flat tax of 50% and a UBI of $2000/month.
Re: (Score:2)
A flat tax on income is difficult to avoid, it's taxed before you get it, since there's only one bracket it's simple.
A flat tax of 45% with a UBI of $24000/year gives a slightly lower total tax rate at $80000 income (single) or $150000 married than the current rates.
Beware of Y Combinator... (Score:3)
I finished reading "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez. The author and his two engineers leave the startup they worked at to create a startup at Y Combinator to create a better version of the Digg toolbar (remember toolbars?) for Google advertisers in 2010. He sold his company and engineers to Twitter and jumped ship to Facebook in a three-way deal. The funny thing is that his engineers made out better than him in the end. As for Y Combinator, I've heard mixed things about their success rate.