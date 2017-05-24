Wikimedia Is Clear To Sue the NSA Over Its Use of Warrantless Surveillance Tools (engadget.com) 24
The Wikimedia Foundation has the right to sue the National Security Agency over its use of warrantless surveillance tools, a federal appeals court ruled. "A district judge shot down Wikimedia's case in 2015, saying the group hadn't proved the NSA was actually illegally spying on its communications," reports Engadget. "In this case, proof was a tall order, considering information about the targeted surveillance system, Upstream, remains classified." From the report: The appeals court today ruled Wikimedia presented sufficient evidence that the NSA was in fact monitoring its communications, even if inadvertently. The Upstream system regularly tracks the physical backbone of the internet -- the cables and routers that actually transmit our emoji. With the help of telecom providers, the NSA then intercepts specific messages that contain "selectors," email addresses or other contact information for international targets under U.S. surveillance. "To put it simply, Wikimedia has plausibly alleged that its communications travel all of the roads that a communication can take, and that the NSA seizes all of the communications along at least one of those roads," the appeals court writes. "Thus, at least at this stage of the litigation, Wikimedia has standing to sue for a violation of the Fourth Amendment. And, because Wikimedia has self-censored its speech and sometimes forgone electronic communications in response to Upstream surveillance, it also has standing to sue for a violation of the First Amendment."
That's funny!
Yes. The government is not above its own law. It MUST be held accountable. If the government cannot be restrained by the courts, any semblance of democracy is gone.
If? Lol. NOTHING will come of this but promises that will be immediately broken.
The courts cannot restrain a government that has no qualms about concealing its activities and misdirecting the public. There is no democracy here, but that was obvious from the voting system on up. An unranked vote for 300 million people? ROTFL Democracy indeed!
Not a failure of democracy-- it is democracy (Score:2)
The fact that the system of checks and balances sometimes works ineffectively doesn't mean that the system of checks and balances doesn't work at all.
In fact, the courts do present a barrier to abuse of power on the part of executive agencies. Not a perfect system-- and the ability of agencies to withhold information what they are doing, for security reasons, is indeed a serious barrier to court oversight-- but nevertheless, it is not completely broken.
You would be better to direct your cynicism toward the
Perhaps I'm more cynical than most but I'm still looking for evidence that any semblance of democracy still exists.
Furthermore, monitoring itself does not interfere with speech in any way.
Excuse me?
I'll tell you what, create an account here on Slashdot using your real name - DOX yourself so we can be sure you who you say you are - and post what you honestly think of our government.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
On the Fourth Amendment claim, the search must be unreasonable in order to be a violation. An unreasonable search is one that is not supported by a warrant. Contrary to the claim, the NSA has always had a warrant to conduct mass surveillance issued by the FISA court.
Did you miss the phrase "warrantless surveillance" in the summary?
The actual court ruling is here: https://www.aclu.org/legal-doc... [aclu.org]
Being paranoid about government surveillance does not mean your rights are violated.
With Snowden's and Shadow Brokers' revelations, being paranoid about government surveillance means you underestimate the extent of 4th Amendment violations less than the general population.
I remember the constitution (Score:2)
maybe someday we can bring it back again.
I remember it too. The constitution is the document that forbids all of the crimes that our government routinely commits.
-jcr
The Rule of Law. (Score:2)
If we ever get a functioning justice system in this country, civil litigation of this sort would be redundant. Thanks to Edward Snowden, we know that the NSA employs people to commit billions of felonies every day. Until and unless they actually get punished for it, this shit will continue.
