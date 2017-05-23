Ask Slashdot: ISPs That Respect Your Online Privacy? 18
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: According to this story just posted here on Slashdot, Comcast is playing about as dirty as they can get. This is just about the last straw for me; are there any ISPs in the United States that actually respect your online privacy?
Re: yes, Sonic in californua (Score:2, Interesting)
They are awesome
www.sonic.net
They respect privacy, and only the minimum required by law , then delete it
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, +1 for sonic.net.
Sonic.net in Northern California (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
I think first it depends if you have a choice... (Score:2)
Just get a VPN.
Utah: XMission (Score:1)
Statement from XMission, a local ISP based in Salt Lake City
https://xmission.com/privacy-pledge
Re: (Score:2)
As Dirty As? (Score:2)
I thankfully have a municipal ISP (Score:2)
I am in one of the rare US municipalities with a non-profit ISP. It's part of the town power and light company, and they also provide cable and phone service. Prices are fair, service is great and the vast majority of the employees are people who live here. We've had our speeds upped a few times at no additional cost, and we even got a refund on our power bill when the power company ran a surplus.
When asked about them selling information, the answer was a loud and clear "NO, we never sell information about
Frontier Communications (Score:1)
Not trying to troll here... serious question: (Score:2)
Wrong Question... (Score:2)
The question should be, "Which is the best VPN service to use?"