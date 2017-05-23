Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts

Engineer At Boeing Admits Trying To Sell Space Secrets To Russians (arstechnica.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the guilty-as-charged dept.
An anonymous reader shares an ArsTechnica report: Gregory Allen Justice, a 49-year-old engineer living in Culver City, Calif., has pleaded guilty to charges of attempted economic espionage and attempted violation of the Export Control Act. Justice, who according to his father worked for Boeing Satellite Systems in El Segundo, Calif., was arrested last July after selling technical documents about satellite systems to someone he believed to be a Russian intelligence agent. Instead, he sold the docs to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation employee. The sting was part of a joint operation by the FBI and the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The documents provided by Justice to the undercover agent included information on technology on the US Munitions List, meaning they were regulated by government International Trade in Arms regulations (ITAR). "In exchange for providing these materials during a series of meeting between February and July of 2016, Justice sought and received thousands of dollars in cash payments," a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement. "During one meeting, Justice and the undercover agent discussed developing a relationship like one depicted on the television show 'The Americans.'"

Engineer At Boeing Admits Trying To Sell Space Secrets To Russians More | Reply

Engineer At Boeing Admits Trying To Sell Space Secrets To Russians

Comments Filter:
  • maybe he'll develop a relationship more like the ones in the series "orange is the new black".

  • You saw it here first. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump to announce former engineer as new FBI director.

  • Umm Oops! But more common than you think. (Score:3)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @05:01PM (#54472481)

    Well first of all, I would say you're really up the creek without a paddle if you try something like this. This falls under epic bad life choices. Still, I remember watching a spy documentary and strangely even seemingly reliable folks will sometimes leak information for the thrill, some sort of mid-life crisis or even due to depression. Former actual Russian spies have said sometimes it isn't even for that much money. It's unfortunate but something that folks in the Intelligence community have to deal with time and time again.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      I bet China and Russia really miss the days when they didn't have to pay spies. The days when you could just comb through P2P networks like Bearshare for classified documents, shared out by idiots looking for music on government or government contractor work computers who didn't understand the default setting shared out your entire PC with the world. Ah the good ol' days.

  • The US should be stealing rocket secrets from the russians!

Slashdot Top Deals

Never invest your money in anything that eats or needs repainting. -- Billy Rose

Close