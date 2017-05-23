Engineer At Boeing Admits Trying To Sell Space Secrets To Russians (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares an ArsTechnica report: Gregory Allen Justice, a 49-year-old engineer living in Culver City, Calif., has pleaded guilty to charges of attempted economic espionage and attempted violation of the Export Control Act. Justice, who according to his father worked for Boeing Satellite Systems in El Segundo, Calif., was arrested last July after selling technical documents about satellite systems to someone he believed to be a Russian intelligence agent. Instead, he sold the docs to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation employee. The sting was part of a joint operation by the FBI and the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The documents provided by Justice to the undercover agent included information on technology on the US Munitions List, meaning they were regulated by government International Trade in Arms regulations (ITAR). "In exchange for providing these materials during a series of meeting between February and July of 2016, Justice sought and received thousands of dollars in cash payments," a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement. "During one meeting, Justice and the undercover agent discussed developing a relationship like one depicted on the television show 'The Americans.'"
Wouldn't it be nice if the Alt-right faced up to the fact that the Russians are not the friends of the West. Any alliance with Russia, as history demonstrates, is always of a short duration, so if all the Trump supporters believe that Trump has gained some sort of valuable coin, I suggest a quick review of the Franco-Russian Alliance and the Grand Alliance to see that Russia's unity with the West is always of relatively brief duration.
Are you fucking retarded? This wasn't FBI satellite technology; This was Boeing/Government satellite technology. Maybe if you learned to read you wouldn't sound like a complete fuckwit.
You realize a few years ago Russia was our friends again right? Do you know remember how Obama lectured and mocked Romney in 2012 debate saying the 1980's called, they want their foreign policy back over a comment he had made saying Russia was a threat?
Yeah, until Russia invaded Ukraine 3 years ago, annexed Crimea, and shot down a civilian airplane. Do you remember that?
Any alliance with Russia, as history demonstrates, is always of a short duration
Congratulations; proving you wrong was trivially easy [wikipedia.org].
Trump to announce former engineer as new FBI director.
Umm Oops! But more common than you think. (Score:3)
Well first of all, I would say you're really up the creek without a paddle if you try something like this. This falls under epic bad life choices. Still, I remember watching a spy documentary and strangely even seemingly reliable folks will sometimes leak information for the thrill, some sort of mid-life crisis or even due to depression. Former actual Russian spies have said sometimes it isn't even for that much money. It's unfortunate but something that folks in the Intelligence community have to deal with time and time again.
Is this the best you paid russian goons can come up with?
The US should be stealing rocket secrets from the russians!