China Government

Did China Hack The CIA In A Massive Intelligence Breach From 2010 To 2012?

Posted by EditorDavid from the spies-vs-spies dept.
schwit1 quotes the International Business Times: Both the CIA and the FBI declined to comment on reports saying the Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 and dismantled the agency's spying operations in the country. It is described as one of the worst intelligence breaches in decades, current and former American officials told the New York Times.

Investigators were uncertain whether the breach was a result of a double agent within the CIA who had betrayed the U.S. or whether the Chinese had hacked the communications system used by the agency to be in contact with foreign sources. The Times reported Saturday citing former American officials from the final weeks of 2010 till the end of 2012, the Chinese killed up to 20 CIA sources.

  • China and Russia are strategic competitors. We should strive to have good relations with both, enhance partnership at points of shared interest, but also realize they are competitors. And for cryin' out loud, we should not be outsourcing a vast amount of our manufacturing base and knowledge to a strategic competitor. Enhancing economic partnership, certainly. Giving up our manufacturing base to one or the other is madness.

    The pundits tell us we're a smart advanced country, manufacturing is beneath us. H

  • The NSA's role? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Sunday May 21, 2017 @08:24PM (#54460829) Journal

    Perhaps if the NSA concentrated on cyber security instead of cyber attacks, this might not have happened?

  • They probably didn't have to hack the CIA. They likely had an easy back door through then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server.

    • They likely had an easy back door through then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server.

      We'll never know, due to all the deletion they did to hide evidence. (That is, after all, why she took Colin Powell's advice and got her own email server to begin with.)

  • C_atastrophically I_gnorant A_ssholes...

