An anonymous reader writes: Today, WikiLeaks leaked documentation about a tool called Athena. According to leaked documents, which WikiLeaks previously claimed it received from hackers and CIA insiders, Athena is an implant -- a CIA technical term for "malware" -- that can target and infect any Windows system, from Windows XP to Windows 10, Microsoft's latest OS version. Documents leaked today are dated between September 2015 and February 2016, showing that the CIA had the ability to hack Windows 10 months after its launch, despite Microsoft boasting about how hard it would be to hack its new OS. [...] The documents reveal that CIA had received help from a non-government contractor in developing the malware. The company is Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company based in New Hampshire, which was acquired on November 15, 2016, by Nehemiah Security, another US company, based in Tysons, Virginia, on the outskirts of Washington and near CIA's headquarters, in a zone peppered with various military and defense contractors.

CIA Co-Developed 'Athena' Windows Malware With US Cyber Security Company, WikiLeaks Reveals

  • CIA Fronts (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company based in New Hampshire, which was acquired on November 15, 2016, by Nehemiah Security, another US company, based in Tysons, Virginia, on the outskirts of Washington and near CIA's headquarters, in a zone peppered with various military and defense contractors."

    Many of which are CIA front companies. Essentially the CIA contracts with companies it controls moving the money away from any elected meddling - aka oversight. The money is then used to fund "special proj

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And many of these TLA front-companies turn a profit which goes straight into the TLA's off-record 'black fund' which has no controls or oversight. We're talking billions here. Whistleblowers and journalists who have tried to expose it have been killed.

  • Expect non-US victims whose countries allow it to sue these companies and their officers in local courts.

    Of course, there won't be any trial and they won't be able to collect any judgements, but the officers may find themselves unable to travel to those countries without risking being hit with a subpoena or possibly worse.

    If "successful" in restricting travel, it may deter other US companies from cooperating with the CIA or buying companies that have cooperated with the CIA in the past.

  • Cool (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm an American, and I think this is cool. I'm GLAD our intelligence agencies have good tools available when they need them. There are a lot of assholes out there and, while I'm sure we fit that category sometimes, we're not the ones gang raping goats and training children to chop heads off infidels. So, if this helps us kill more assholes or save more innocent lives, more power to them.

    Of course, this should all be done within the confines of US law. Once our agencies are unlawfully spying on their own

  • From TFA and TFS ...showing that the CIA had the ability to hack Windows 10 months after its launch, despite Microsoft boasting about how hard it would be to hack its new OS... This was completely unnecessary and unproductive. If you are going to editorialize and add childish zingers like this to your article, people are going to assume the rest of your article is not objective as well and will not take your point seriously. Not to mention that noone is going to be surprised that the collective efforts o

  • The company is Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company

    I think they've forfeited that title.

  • Time for BeOS and Windows 3.1 resurgence.

