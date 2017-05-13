Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


FSF Supports Today's Boston March Against DRM In HTML5 (defectivebydesign.org) 7

Posted by EditorDavid from the defective-by-design dept.
Atticus Rex writes: A small artist-led group called Ethics in Tech is joining the long-simmering struggle between streaming video giants and Internet freedom activists over whether the Web should include Digital Rights Management in its technical standards. This Saturday, Ethics in Tech will lead a march on the W3C, the body -- led by Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee -- that decides on Web standards.
The Free Software Foundation is promoting the march, and their "Defective By Design" site is sharing this quote from the march's organizers. Dear W3C: we demand you comply with UNESCO and international civil and political rights. Halt EME -- ensure the protection of a secure, accessible, and open web. Make ethical standards or stand on the wrong side of history.

