Airbnb Gives In To Regulator's Demand To Test For Racial Discrimination By Hosts

Posted by BeauHD
As part of an agreement with California regulators, Airbnb will allow the government to test for racial discrimination by hosts. The Guardian reports: The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) announced Thursday that it had resolved a complaint it filed against Airbnb with an agreement that forces the company to permit the state to conduct "fair housing testing" of certain hosts. That means that for the first time the San Francisco-based company is giving a regulatory body permission to conduct the kind of racial discrimination audits that officials have long used to enforce fair housing laws against traditional landlords. The DFEH's original complaint -- which had not previously been disclosed -- was based on research and a growing number of reports suggesting that hosts regularly refuse to rent to guests due to their race, a problem exposed last year under the hashtag #AirbnbWhileBlack.

  • It's my house though (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Of course there's discrimination. I'll rent to who I want, fuck you!

  • Fuck California. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    California is a prime example of the bullshit that occurs when a state government is allowed to do whatever it wants.
    The state presumes to have the right to tell someone they must rent to anyone. Well, fuck that bullshit.

    And fuck AirBnB for caving to such bullshit.

    If I was going to rent a place I owned, I'd want to make sure that I didn't rent to people I thought would
    cause problems, and any other landlord with some common sense would want the same. Only a person
    who has never been a landlord could think it'

  • Didn't take long for the "internet racist" to show their ugly faces. I almost feel sorry for them. They have to live their lives never being able to openly express who they are, for fear of being exposed. They have to live and work around "dirty" minorities and can never tell them what truly think of them. Their world gets smaller and smaller everyday until the internet is all they will have left.
  • That's great news. We can't let people rent their own property to who they choose. They could end up discriminating against people who they believe will steal stuff or trash the place.
    • If you can't play by the rules, get out of the business. You can still rent to whomever you want, just don't advertise your place to the public. Can still be a bigot, I have no problem with that, but you can't take advantage of a system designed to be fair to all to do it.

