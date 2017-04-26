Pirate Site Blockades Violate Free Speech, Mexico's Supreme Court Rules (torrentfreak.com) 8
New submitter happyfeet2000 quotes a report from TorrentFreak: Broad pirate sites blockades are disproportional, Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice has ruled. The government can't order ISPs to block websites that link to copyright-infringing material because that would also restrict access to legitimate content and violate the public's freedom of expression. The ruling is a win for local ISP Alestra, which successfully protested the government's blocking efforts. Alestra was ordered to block access to the website mymusiic.com by the government's Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI). The website targeted a Mexican audience and offered music downloads, some of which were shared without permission. "The ISP was not pleased with the order and appealed it in court," reports TorrentFreak. "Among other things, the defense argued that the order was too broad, as it also restricted access to music that might not be infringing." The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation heard the case and ruled that the government's order is indeed disproportional.
Justice (Score:2)
Who knew that logic and common sense could win out? Congratulations to the brave ISP that defended it's rights.
Re: (Score:2)
Looking at the big picture, some could see a relation with a wall some have been talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, exactly what I was thinking: "blocking pirate sites violates free speech" may be an archaic form of Spanish meaning "fuck your wall, you tangerine-faced moron."
I confess it's been a while since I refreshed my fluency in Spanish. But still.
:)
Re: Justice (Score:2)
No, what happened here is that the drug cartels didn't care one way or another how this rolling went, so normal judicial processes were followed for once.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a sad day when Mexico becomes a bastion of free speech.