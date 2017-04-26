Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Mylan's Epic EpiPen Price Hike Wasn't About Greed -- It's Worse, Lawsuit Claims

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
Mylan engaged in a campaign to squash a rival to its EpiPen allergy treatment and artificially inflate the price of the drug to maintain a market monopoly, French drugmaker Sanofi said in a lawsuit. From a report: With the lofty prices and near-monopoly over the market, Mylan could dangle deep discounts to drug suppliers -- with the condition that they turn their backs on Sanofi's Auvi-Q -- the lawsuit alleges. Suppliers wouldn't dare ditch EpiPens, the most popular auto-injector. And with the high prices, the rebates wouldn't put a dent in Mylan's hefty profits, Sanofi speculates. Coupled with a smear campaign and other underhanded practices, Mylan effectively pushed Sanofi out of the US epinephrine auto-injector market, Sanofi alleges. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in New Jersey, seeks damages under US Antitrust laws.

Mylan's Epic EpiPen Price Hike Wasn't About Greed -- It's Worse, Lawsuit Claims

  • Er...so it was about greed? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:25PM (#54306469)
    >> Mylan's Epic EpiPen Price Hike Wasn't About Greed -- It's Worse
    >> Mylan effectively pushed Sanofi out of the US epinephrine auto-injector market

    Competitor A pushes competitor B out of the market to corner the market and drive up profits, right? In other words, it's about greed, right?
    • It's MS DOS all over again, apparently.

    • Re:Er...so it was about greed? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:36PM (#54306555)

      In other words, it's about greed, right?

      It is also about bad laws and poor regulation. They are able to use their near-monopoly position to push their customers into exclusivity agreements, reducing competition, strengthening their market dominance, and unfairly harming consumers. In most cases, exclusivity agreements should be illegal.

      • Exclusivity agreements of this kind should be considered illegal by default. They are bad for society, and we've seen this in so many ways.

        It's what Microsoft was doing to keep Linux down. It's what Intel did to keep their competitors down. I heard something (on NPR I think the other day) about how syringe manufacturers used it to keep an innovative syringe design off the market, because it was a third party syringe. The hospitals wouldn't buy it, despite the fact that it was better, because of exclusivit

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Competitor A pushes competitor B out of the market to corner the market and drive up profits, right? In other words, it's about greed, right?

      I'm reminded of a line from The Simpsons from Mr. Burns. It went something to the effect of, "I love my money, but I'd give it all up... for just a little bit more."

    • Let's not forget the legislative assist from Obama that required all public schools to stock Epi-pens.

  • not holding my breath (Score:5, Insightful)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:26PM (#54306481) Journal
    Bank fiasco 2008 nobody sent to jail Drug companies and medical companies numerous antitrust and illegal anti consumer practices, nobody in jail Banks knowingly laundering drug money nobody in jail

    • Re:not holding my breath (Score:5, Informative)

      by PoopJuggler ( 688445 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:35PM (#54306547)
      Steal a loaf of bread to feed starving kids, THE SLAMMER!

      • it shows the difference between The Little Guy and the 0.0001% when a guy can get charged for standing next to an open beer bottle left on the street and a BEERCORP can have a cargo ship of beer smash open on a dock and no charges would be filed.

        personally i think that the execs involved should go down for a couple hundred homicide charges (since i would bet that a buncha kids died as a result of this bovine manure)

  • Damages (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If Sanofi proves its case, the judge should permanently revoke all patents in and related to EpiPen.

    Let's see which drug manufacturer wants to be the next one to kill the golden goose after that ruling.

  • There needs to be a single price (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To get some sanity in the drug marketplace there needs to be just a single price that the drug manufacturers charge. None of these crazy pricing schemes that really screw the uninsured or the underinsured that have to pay the top price.

    It's not just drugs, the entire medical industry has these crazy deals where the little guy who is the least able to pay ends up paying the most.

  • boo. (Score:4, Informative)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:45PM (#54306675)

    the thing that bothers me with this story is that you have a disconnect between government funded healthcare, and profit seeking private corporations.

    if you have a government entity such as medicare (or really any socialized institution), that essentially guarantees payment to a drug company for a treatment; coupled with a corporation which has a responsibility to shareholders to maximize profit.. The situation that arises absolutely incentivizes the company to charge as much as they can get away with, since after all the US gov't has essentially infinitely deep pockets. And a very similar situation arises with the military and higher education.

    And the shitty thing is, any attempt by the government to reign in profit margins and/or maximum price on a drug company would be met with the usual right winger response of "less regulation, free market!" (And this is coming from a republican.. I just don't get mental gymnastics on this level.)

    • Re:boo. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:53PM (#54306713)

      The government is also free not to cover your product, and can negotiate a better deal with your competitor.
      All other developed countries have a public health care system and it works just fine, they end up spending less on health care than the US with its private system, and the population is generally in better health condition.

      • The government is also free not to cover your product, and can negotiate a better deal with your competitor.

        What happens when there is no competitor (as in the case of deflazacort)? Does the government just not pay for the drug and tell it's citizens "sorry, it cost to much"?

        I'm not try to criticize the single-payer approach, I'm genuinely curious about how this is handled.

  • Not the whole story. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Major Blud ( 789630 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @01:52PM (#54306703) Homepage

    I had actually just finished reading this on Ars before coming here to see it at the top of the page. The summary leaves out a very important detail.

    Sanofi is suing Mylan claiming that their underhanded attempts cost them business. While that may be true, I think that this may have a more severe impact on their sales:

    "In 2015, Sanofi pulled Auvi-Q following quality control issues. The device has since been put back on the market by another pharmaceutical company, Kaléo. The list price of the newly released Auvi-Q is set at $4,500."

  • Their behavior deserves it. Their corporation is dissolved, all their executives (including Mizz Bresch) are banned from working in similar positions for life, and all their intellectual property is public domain.

  • We were able to get some Adrenaclick brand injectors at CVS recently for $10. I think it is $109 without coupon, still cheaper than Epipen. I had wondered about the coupons and discounts that the drug companies had, now it makes sense... they probably even write off the discounts on their taxes.

  • If memory serves me correctly, Intel / Microsoft were hit and lost lawsuits for this exact behavior.

