Ontario Launches Universal Basic Income Pilot (www.cbc.ca) 127
Reader epiphani writes: The Ontario Government will pilot universal basic income in a $50M program supporting 4,000 households over a 3 year period. While Slashdot has vigorously debated universal basic income in the past, and even Elon Musk has predicted it's necessity, experts continue to debate and gather data on the approach in the face of increasing automation. Ontario's plan will study three communities over three years, with participants receiving up to $17,000 annually if single, and $24,000 for families.
My understanding is that universal basic income is seeking to address the predicted lack of jobs for a large percentage of the populace in the coming years.
Not with our current government, it won't. It seems the only guaranteed basic income they support is that of corporations. Our economy seems to be engendered to siphon money from the middle and lower classes up to the wealthy.
Over 300 billion in debt, double the debt of California with only a third of the population....
Exactly. It's a nice utopian idea, but alas, the earth is not a utopia. The money has to come from somewhere. Welfare is never the answer and is NOT the same thing as wealth distribution. It is sadly more complex than its proponents imply.
Ever since Bretton Woods was abandoned, money is created out of thin air constantly!
Exactly. It's a nice utopian idea, but alas, the earth is not a utopia. The money has to come from somewhere.
You print it. Those who sit on money pay for the new money through inflation. Most economies in the world now depend on inflation.
Except Ontario doesn't have control of the monetary supply so CAN'T print it.
As such, it DOES have to come from somewhere.
Wars have been fought over a magical sky being who only exists in stories, and over the decayed slime of plants and animals that lived before humans existed. Humans will find any reason at all to go about and kill one another en masse.
Wealth is an abstract concept. In nature noone owns anything. Its society which gives rise to law which gives rise to property and money which gives rise to wealth. if its not working for most people society has the right to decide to try another way. Given that more and more economic value is being created by machines whose income accrues only to the owners of the machines and not to entire society (though without society we would still be hunting and wearing skins so no machines would have been invented)
False, in nature, you own whatever you possess as long as nobody has the ability to take it from you at the time. If both criteria are not present, then you do not own it... the second point can sometimes be hard to meet, but it is definitely not impossible in many cases. It is entirely possible to own something in nature at one time and not at another if circumstances surrounding either possession or the ability to take it from you ever change.
Umm... you think "bored" humans will stop reproducing?
Yes. The premise of TFA is that in the future we will have robots that can do anything that humans can do. I don't know how much an anatomically functional interactive sexbot will cost, but it will likely be way cheaper than alimony and child support, and it won't get headaches. If it has a "mute" button and can make sandwiches, that is even better.
It's called taxes. We can debate which taxes would be best, but presumably if someone is making something, whether it be with human beings, robots or some combination, they also have sales, which means there are any number of financial transactions which can be taxed. Pick your poison; corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, excise taxes, etc. etc. etc. In the end, money is just a means of counting value.
So? Does this put the state further in debt?
So? Does this put the state further in debt?
In figures, quite likely.
In value, not necessarily. Inflation might make the value of the overall debt less.
Generally not... do you know how little welfare is Ontario? Even minimum wage jobs will tend to be more worthwhile.
Automation has been going on since the industrial revolution, yet new jobs seem to keep on being created. My current job didn't really exist twenty years ago.
People keep predicting the obsolescence of humans but unemployment these days in most rich world economies is not that high. That said, it would be good if we had better ways of measuring employment beyond the binary employed/unemployed states. If someone's not claiming unemployment benefit and working then it's assumed that they're doing okay, but they might be working three minimum wage jobs and barely getting by. That should be as worrying to policy-makers as someone not working at all. Then we might be in a better position to see if we're at the point where we need a universal basic income.
start by lowering full time hours / making OT cost alot.
Why should jay have to work 60-80+ hours a week doing the work of 3 people for the pay of 1?
When we can fill that job with 3 people working about 30 hours each?
Sure, progress creates new jobs, but not in the numbers needed. Over time, the skill level of jobs taken over by machines increases, reducing income prospects for a greater number of people. At the same time, most businesses externalize the cost of training - they won't do it themselves; they expect people to "hit the ground running" after being hired.
If the employment picture were as rosy as you suggest, Uber/Lyft would have difficulty recruiting drivers. Instead, there's a glut.
Sounds like a public works program. It's one of the few things that gets support from both sides of the aisle, so you might be on to something.
People keep predicting the obsolescence of humans but unemployment these days in most rich world economies is not that high
Your claim requires a factory job that could comfortably support a middle-class single-income household is the same as a low-wage service sector job that can not do so even with a dual-income household.
Both kinds of jobs result in people being "employed". However, those situations are wildly different.
That said, it would be good if we had better ways of measuring employment beyond the binary employed/unemployed states
We do. Assuming you're talking about the US.
The BLS does a survey in order to determine the unemployment rate. They don't just count people receiving unemployment checks. Then they generate 6 different "un
where does all this money come from? (Score:1)
i'd be mad as hell if i lived in one of these places and was subsidizing experiements to give people money without them contributing in any way
i'd be mad as hell if i lived in one of these places and was subsidizing experiements to give people money without them contributing in any way
The liberal in me wants to react very strongly to this, but I did spend four years as a student in an English city called Salford. That place was infested with vast numbers of people who lived out their lives on the dole, many of them with no family tradition of work going back a few generations. They were generally troublemakers who got their kicks from attacking students (physically and verbally) on a regular basis. Crime levels were very high. One good thing is that there wasn't much gun crime since guns
They already did a basic income experiment [marketplace.org] back when Prime Minister Trudeau was called Pierre.
In short... Most everyone kept working or didn't start working as early but stayed in school longer.
Also, hospitalizations went down, particularly for mental health problems.
But if you want a real Twilight Zone mindfuck - look up Nixon's basic income experiment.
Run by Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. [qz.com]
Granted... they saw it as a way to eliminate social programs instead of to expand them. But even they found that ther
Just because people pay you for your services doesn't mean you create more than you consume. Perhaps you have some sort of serious illness, which means your health insurance provider may be paying you more than you are paying them. Perhaps you have enough write offs to heavily reduce your actual taxable income, meaning others are actually paying more tax than you.
But do you really pay enough money in taxes that it covers the building of the road past your house, pay for the wages and equipment of the firefi
I am pretty sure that penalizing people for becoming a "family" will have consequences.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
Q: So why are you filing for divorce?
A: Irreconcilable financial differences.
Yep. Of course, you can look at the cost of living for people on this program, and then subtract the savings of co-habitation - shared rent and utilities.
A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities. That way there would be no economic benefit either for or against cohabitation.
A stickier issue is children. They ought to cost you (and I say that as a parent), but they ought not to cripple you financia
Having now read TFA (I know, I know...) I realize that this is not universal basic income at all. They are cherry-picking poor people, and they are reducing the subsidy based on money the recipients earn. While I'm still happy that they are playing around with this, I really wish they'd keep the "rules" simple and just randomly throw various amounts of money at random people, then study the effect. I think they are getting a little ahead of themselves.
UBI only works when the U is true. They need to do an entire region, but I imagine the provincial tax adjustments would be brutal to figure out, especially for commuters who cross whatever boundary you've set.
This seems like fiddling with welfare and calling it whatever's trending right now... which I guess is OK so long as some valid conclusions can be drawn from the experiment.
You don't WANT to maintain the current population levels. There's already way too many people on this rock.
that last time people had ideas like that we had concentration camps that killed 6,000,000–11,000,000 people.
A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities.
Most economists agree that basic minimum income should be no strings attached, as the various costs of living can vary greatly from area to area, even within the same city. In some areas food costs less, in some areas housing costs less, in some areas transportation is very expensive, etc...
I agree with subsidizing children, but there should be a cap. If you don't have any means of supporting yourself, we shouldn't be subsidizing you having a half dozen more people you can't support, either.
>Most economists agree that basic minimum income should be no strings attached, as the various costs of living can vary greatly from area to area, even within the same city.
Right now poor folk don't get as much choice in where they live as the rich, and I don't see how this would be any different.
If we ever get to a future where all resources and production capacity are fully communal, then where you live (as in, how nice a neighbourhood) would probably depend on how much you were willing to sacrifice el
You pay them less than the cost of a brat for each one they pop out. Make it a guaranteed money loser. e.g. 'fuckwit' money is enough to live a basic life without kids. With kids they will need 'shitjob' money on top of the 'fuckwit' money, just to survive.
The actual replacement rate for a population is 2.1 children per female, if you want to maintain a static population.
divorce in the eyes of the state only?
I there may be some discrimination clams based on religion.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
I very much doubt it will because it is implemented in a way which directly undermines the arguments for universal basic income which is normally taken to mean that everyone gets a fixed income regardless of circumstances. Instead this project reduces that income at the rate of $1 for every $2 earned. Unlike the real deal this provides a reasonably strong motivation NOT to take low paying jobs since you only get a benefit of half the wage you earn. It also means that you now have to start means testing peo
Indeed. This system is a fraud that only replaces multiple welfare programs with cold, hard cash. It might reduce costs of administration, but it isn't basic income.
I would like to see a basic income program that truly pays everyone, but with the ability for those who don't need it to opt out. Let's see the wealthy progressives literally put their money where their mouths are.
set income tax levels to a point where there is Basically an forced opt out for wealthy people.
At least Canadian health care that covers all. Unlike the us welfare system where some people in the usa did not want to get off disability as they where risking losing there health care just to have maybe get one at job. And if they lost there job have nothing to fall back on while waiting for a long time / fighting it out to get back on disability
Or take jobs that are not declared... end up making more than folks who work regular jobs due to not paying taxes plus getting free money! Wow that will work so well
:(
This is clearly need-based in thinking.
If one person can get by on $X, it doesn't mean two people need $X*2. Housing is normally the greatest cost to a household. My rent or mortgage has always been my biggest bill, even when I lived in a dump in the 1990s. I had a new car, and the rent was still double the car payment.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
Pilots like this are useless. They have no predictive power because an actual universal basic income is qualitatively different from an "income you and a few of your neighbors will get for less than a handful of years and then it goes away." We already know what people do in circumstances like that. It's called graduate school.
For the timid politicians among us, I have bad news. UBI is untestable. You can't pretend to have it for a while and then discontinue it. But it doesn't matter. No country is ever going to just decide to have an actual UBI. When it happens, it will have happened organically, by easy stages over the course of decades. Social Security and the equivalents around the world are the beginning of that. The amazing ease with which a person qualifies for disability nowadays is another part of that. That's probably how the US will deal with all the unemployed truckers in 20 years' time. You were a trucker? Ok, now that robots do that job, you're "disabled." Because of the kidney damage you suffered due to all the vibration. Wink wink, nudge nudge, sign here.
What will happen is gradual, targeted expansions of social security/welfare that slowly absorbs sections of the population that are unemployable (just as they already do), and then gradually the means testing of those groups will go away, and in 60 years, if there is still such a thing as the developed world, it will have UBI. The rabid libertarians among us see this coming and are having screaming meamies about it because they think people who used to work in factories who then went to work in construction who then went to work driving trucks who now have nowhere to go should definitely die in the street because they can't become software developers. Not a straw man. I've had a person literally say that to my face within the past year, using the actual phrase "die in the street." A person who self-identifies as Christian, by the way, and who attends church every single Sunday. Yes, these are real people who do exist and do think that way.
I believe Marxism is inevitable, but Karl Marx was way ahead of his time, just as this silly "pilot" is. Capitalism is a reasonable system for dealing with scarcity. It does not deal at all well with super-abundance. Marxism deals well with super-abundance, but except for the idle rich, we do not have super-abundance. I believe it's possible that we will sometime before the end of the century, but I strongly expect it will be much nearer the end of the century than the beginning. And "pilots" like this are a waste of time.
Assume that the person or family just "lives" on the money provided for three years. How will they merge back into the job market after three years of no work experience?
I'm sure you can technically "live" on $17k/yr but let's be real, this isn't won-the-lotto, now-you-can-relax money. After the pilot is over these people are gonna get kicked in the junk.
And, yeah everyone will love the program because it creates an artificial income disparity between people "in" and people "out" of the program. A true basic income test has to be truly universal, otherwise it'll just end up like the FEMA credit cards after Katrina or soldiers on leave -- a bunch of shady businesses will cro
Working.
Seconded.
I've been on this site since about 2001. The 'This site has gone to shit' arguments have been around that long too. However, in the past 2 years (since around the
/. Beta fiasco it seems) most of the quality comments have all but left. 'Conservative echo chamber' kinda hits the nail on the head. The libertarian dog whistle / talking points get trotted out so often it's just boring now to read. Arm-chair economists with such deep insights as 'Don't like your job, move and get another one, dummy!' seem to be about the best the site has to offer now.
Why am I still here then? Habit mostly, I gave it up (and read Soylent) for a good while, and now I come back, thought not as often as before. As for reading comments, I guess I still do out of some hope that they might get better again...though my tolerance is lower I spend only a fraction of the time trying to sift through the Randian garbage.
Your problems are twofold.
1. You think libertarian is a synonym for conservative,
2. You believe that now that leftist voices don't drown out all others, that Slashdot is now a "conservative echo chamber." This is the response of people who are not used to having their ideas challenged.
Slashdot has always leaned left. Now it's centrist. And that bothers you. Ars Technica is leaning further left these days, so go hang there. They have a user moderation system that's dumber than Slashdot's, but at least y
Are you me?
:-)
Because that's essentially the story I'd put my signature on. (Don't mind my high ID -- I've been lurking for years and/or posting as AC before I actually made an account.)
It's essentially just muscle memory now that drives me to
/. every once in a while.
The math for this doesn't work out.
Even assuming 4,000 single households at 17,000 a year that means 68,000,000 for a single year. Even if that 50,000,000 is per year rather than total they're still a minimum of 18,000,000 short if they were targeting single households.
I think that countries, states, or whatever geographic boundaries you prefer deciding to do something about massive unemployment/underemployment before chaos ensues is a good plan. Society falls apart around 20% unemployment and we're headed towards way more than that. I know some people are predicting that another massive shift will happen that allows people to continue to be employed, but I don't see it. The first time we didn't have something readily available to take up the slack that automation produced was the early 90s. During that time in the US, all the big companies went on a massive downsizing spree, dumping all the low-skilled clerical workers onto unemployment. We managed to get through this change, but now the pace of technology change that allows for fewer human workers is getting much faster. Now it's not just low-skill work, but mid-level knowledge work as well. After being told they'd never amount to anything unless they went to college, millions of corporate employees are going to be out on the street with no way to make money.
I think implementing basic income buys us time to let the age groups who've had to build their lives around wealth accumulation and a career ladder age out. The work-for-money-for-stuff way to run your life has been around for ages and I don't think most people know of any way to meaningfully contribute to society outside of that. Unless you want to propose how we kill money and wealth as a measure of success and buying power, this is the best way to solve a very difficult problem. If we don't do it, the divide between rich and poor is going to get to an unsustainable level, possibly at levels seen around the Gilded Age or French Revolution timeframes. That won't end well for anyone.
"How about we just go back to capitalism and let shit fix itself?"
That's the problem -- this time, it can't. The average level of intelligence doesn't support full employment of people for the jobs that are left over after automation fully takes hold. For those that make it over this hurdle, the business owners controlling access to the few remaining jobs are going to realize their position and work to keep employment as low as possible, increasing their profits.
Businesses are greedy - they don't want to em
None of these studies really seem to study true universal basic income [wikipedia.org], in which everybody, rich or poor, regardless of how much money they make, receives the same basic amount.
All the current trials going on
Therefore the data collected and the conclusions drawn from this scheme (and all the other UBI pilots that have come and gone) is incomplete. We need to gauge the effect it will have on populations not for a few years, but how will it affect generations? Will a child growing up in a UBI household have a different attitude towards the need to get a job or attend school? Is there even any point in getting an education if you know that the state will provide everything - and that there probably won't be any jobs for you anyway?
A three year experiment won't tell you about the long-term consequences.
This. Instead it will be just sort of like winning the lottery. Some of the folks who inflate their lifestyle might end up worse off afterwards when the money stops and they struggle with debt loads they can no longer carry.
In some rural areas we already have a form of UBI, in the form of disability payments. As welfare has been scaled back, those who can no longer work in factories or other manual labor have flooded into disability fall back plan. Judges reasonably go along when confronted with someone
"Is there even any point in getting an education if you know that the state will provide everything - and that there probably won't be any jobs for you anyway?"
I think that the point of these programs isn't to entirely replace the income that you would get by working an average job. I think it's more along the lines of softening the crushing experience of having to live on US-level unemployment benefits if you lose your job. Going down from your current salary to $410/week for what could be an extended peri
Agreed. I don't understand how a pilot like can provide any valuable data. It has to be done in complete isolation to emulate the effects of 'universal'. No outside sources for products or services. I suspect the then the UBI's value would be close to 0.
The larger problem is that you are inflating the income of *some* members of a group. This means that the overall average income of the people in this group will be slightly higher, but most people in the group will be unchanged. Given that the percentage of people getting this income is low, the overall effect will be minimal. This is not indicative of what would happen with inflation for basic goods and services if this were applied to everyone.
As the above post says, this test will not show long term eff
Liberals buy votes with hand outs of food, housing, and education.
Conservatives buy votes with tax cuts and lottery tickets.
Libertarians believe the votes should buy themselves (and are surprised when they don't.)
Every other time in history when we had excess young men we had large scale warfare which soaked up the excess. Now with automation there are few casualties in war so the traditional way of dealing with automation is not going to work. We need laws banning the use of machines in war. if people want to kill people from other countries they should have to risk their own lives as well. Air strikes, drones and missiles should be outlawed like Chemical weapons. People should have to put their own lives at risks.
Groovy Baby!
"We need laws banning the use of machines"
That's where you can stop. Without machines, there is lower efficiency and we need every hand available to work the fields and the swords. We can go back to kingdoms where being rich was passed down through bloodlines with land ownership. People working 60 hours a week just to keep food on the table won't have time for all this liberal "feed the poor" bullshit.
People are afraid of a society where everybody is retired and robots are doing most if not all of the work. I mean we had that before, with slavery. Heck, Dubai is doing that today. Most Dubai citizens don't work. They get $100K for being born on top of an underground oil lake. Dubai isn't so bad, I mean other than religion related stupidity. In general, if they were a secular atheist country it would be good. Just because people aren't working it doesn't mean it's bad for society.
Gotta love how "up to" results in totally meaningless numbers.
You have to read down just a bit, and then you see:
"Jaczek said that people in the program will be randomly contacted from each region's low-income population and invited to apply."
Basic income, in any iteration I've seen seriously applied, isn't just for poor people. Money for poor people is fucking welfare. We have that already. Welfare is the "provision of a minimal level of well-being and social support for citizens WITHOUT CURRENT MEANS to support basic needs" (capsemphasis mine).
The idea of basic i
It's really hard to tell if UBI is a great idea, or a horrible one, but the biggest issue is that it's impossible to trial in this manner.
To actually test UBI, several things need to happen:
1) you make it truly universal, no means testing, no targeting to certain demographics, everyone gets it, from the millionaires, to the homeless.
2) you cover everyone in a reasonably large geographic area, no exceptions.
3) You also need to turn off all the other services it's supposed to replace (welfare, employment insu
It's not a test of UBI if the participants are all selected from low-income populations. The pilot program as described is just a streamlined welfare system. The challenge of UBI will be whether people in productive jobs will work less if they have a basic income to fall back on. Would someone with a $32k/year (or more) job give work up and play video games for $17k/year? That is
>Would someone with a $32k/year (or more) job give work up and play video games for $17k/year?
A long time ago, I worked as unskilled labour. I was a kid and didn't have many options. The 'career' guys not only didn't have options, they didn't have any urge to develop any.
If you handed them a cheque that would get them a bed, three crappy meals a day, and a couple of beers a night (and cigarettes and a bit of marijuana)... they'd drop out and do nothing but eat, drink, and smoke, of that I have zero dou
"A single person could receive up to about $17,000 a year, minus half of any income he or she earns"
UBI is a sum of money unconditionally given to all citizens. This is a grant that comes with a 50% effective tax rate on your first earnings, massively disincentivising people from finding jobs.
If different people get different amounts based on disabilities or marital status then it's not universal.
If you get less depending on how much you make then it's not basic.
This is welfare. Try again, Canada.