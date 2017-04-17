Hollywood Is Losing the Battle Against Online Trolls (hollywoodreporter.com) 81
An anonymous reader shares a Hollywood Reporter article: It had taken years -- and the passionate support of Kirk Kerkorian, who financed the film's $100 million budget without expecting to ever make a profit -- for The Promise, a historical romance set against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide and starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, to reach the screen. Producers always knew it would be controversial: Descendants of the 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire shortly after the onset of World War I have long pressed for the episode to be recognized as a genocide despite the Turkish government's insistence the deaths were not a premeditated extermination. Before the critics in attendance even had the chance to exit Roy Thompson Hall, let alone write their reviews, The Promise's IMDb page was flooded with tens of thousands of one-star ratings. "All I know is that we were in about a 900-seat house with a real ovation at the end, and then you see almost 100,000 people who claim the movie isn't any good," says Medavoy. Panicked calls were placed to IMDb, but there was nothing the site could do. "One thing that they can track is where the votes come from," says Eric Esrailian, who also produced the film, and "the vast majority of people voting were not from Canada. So I know they weren't in Toronto." The online campaign against The Promise appears to have originated on sites like Incisozluk, a Turkish version of 4chan, where there were calls for users to "downvote" the film's ratings on IMDb and YouTube. A rough translation of one post: "Guys, Hollywood is filming a big movie about the so-called Armenian genocide and the trailer has already been watched 700k times. We need to do something urgently." Soon afterward, the user gleefully noted The Promise's average IMDb rating had reached a dismaying 1.8 stars. "They know that the IMDb rating will stay with the film forever," says Esrailian. "It's a kind of censorship, really."
Alternative title: IMDB fails to prevent botting and vote brigading
Pretty much this, right here.
Given the topic of the movie, how frickin' hard would it be for IMDb to dump anything with a Turk/Russian/{CDNs-common-to-VPNs}-IP-originate vote of less than 3 stars?
I'm guessing they'll wait for some SJW-centric production to get vote-bombed, and then decide to do something about it?
I'm not sure that is really workable, they could use VPNs, proxies or bots. Its hard to see what they can do long term other than hope the bots are a minority.
They should probably restrict reviews for early releases, I think Rotten Tomatoes did something similar in the past few years - at least I feel they used to have an issue with people rating movies before they could have been seen.
Current rating on IMDb is 5 stars
Looks like the summary's conclusion and the Turkish campaign to baselessly and irreversibly denigrate the movie are overblown.
Re:Fake movie
Re:Fake movie
Turkey lost any and all of the credibility it had earned over the years when they "elected" Erdogan and his disgusting Muslim buddies to ruin the country.
Erdogan did not run as a dictator. During his initial rise to power he was actually a very moderate politician. He called for EU membership for Turkey, and under his direction the country did enter negotiations with the aim of getting that membership. He pushed major labor reforms too, giving employees substantially greater protections than ever before in the country and introducing non-discrimination law. He changed later on, slowly, over the course of the 2000s at 2010s, depending increasingly upon tighte
He called for EU membership for Turkey
And he single-handedly took those aspirations behind the shed and shot them in the back of the head.
Oh no!
Someone is wrong on the internet! And now all those random anonymous people who post on IMDB mean I'll never watch another movie again!
If IMDB was so important to the success of a movie wouldn't there be evidence of every major hollywood movie being hyped there by millions of paid shills?
This makes sense....
moives don't make a profit
movies don't make a profit. They make it all on the back end where we don't have to pay out any % to actors.
A solution (partly)
The IMDB should make it so the user could sort the rating by geography. In this way one could, for example, filter out all the reviews from Turkey from the ratings results. or see how a film was rated by reviewers from a particular country or region.I mean IMDB is a database right?
Ignore ratings
Why should I depend on some random people to tell what I will like and dislike?
Not just hollywood
Recent non-movie events with airlines, the 'leggings' incident and United fiasco.
Yet another reason to hate Turks?
Honestly, sometimes I think these idiots deserve Sultan Erdogan. What a pathetic display this was. Of course there are plenty of good, decent, progressive Turks out there, and it's very sad that their voices can rarely be heard over these idiot children. Very sad indeed. I can't imagine anyone taking an IMDB rating seriously, but the fact that they are refusing to do anything to combat this is equally disturbing. "Nothing they can do" is total bullshit.
Because seeking out reasons to hate groups of people is ok? A good use of time? Better than some alternative?
100 years ago, who cares?
Digging up historical grievances helps no one.
Revealed: Kohath doesn't support digging up 100-year-old grievances to use against people who weren't alive 100 years ago. He apparently thinks people should focus on building a better future instead.
What about people who only learn and repeat meaningless cliches?
And I'm fresh out of mod points. I wouldn't be able to decide between funny and insightful anyway.
Denying historical atrocities helps no one.
FTFY.
I don't understand why the Turkish government doesn't just admit "yes it happened, yes it was horrible". As you said, it was 100 years ago. Who from that time period is still in the government today? Just because you admit that an atrocity occurred in the past that was perpetrated by the government that you presently lead, does not mean that you are saying that you yourself perpetrated those atrocities.
"I vow to never make the same mistakes as my predecessors" is a much better line than "all of
Maybe they have better things to do?
Re:100 years ago, who cares?
Digging up historical grievances helps no one.
And burying historical grievances only hurts the next group of victims when you can't show that you are on the path to the next atrocity.
Turkey is a bit like North Korea. The dedication to the country is absolute and the country can do no wrong, not in history, not in the future. Turkey wants to be a member of the EU. Yay Turkey. Turkey thinks the EU is an evil institution against everything Turkey stands for. Yay Turkey. Turkey doesn't have a dark and evil past, anyone saying otherwise is just trying to re-write history. Turkey's current supreme leader is nothing like a dictator. Anyone saying otherwise is just a supporter of Fethullah Gule
Not to worry.
Once 4chan gets wind of this they will vote it up just to piss of the turkroaches.
I've been a slashdot troll since the 90s.
I can vouch for this. I remember seeing this guy around regularly since the 90s.
Verified Viewer ratings?
Some e-commerce sites have tags on reviews for verified buyers- maybe the movie studios should implement a similar system for movie reviews. Get a code after watching a movie, maybe by dispensing them as viewers leave (not connecting to a specific ticket to avoid privacy concerns) or when you download or buy a DVD. Use the code when reviewing the movie. Allow people to see confirmed viewer and non-confirmed ratings. Of course this could be abused, but seems no worse than the current system and might off
Ghostbusters
It's impossible to say whether they made an impact on the box office, but in the end, Ghostbusters lost an estimated $70 million.
Downvoting on IMDB had nothing to do with Ghostbusters losing money. It was a shit movie that wasn't funny.
Rick Santorum lost the battle with google bombers
IMDB 'can do nothing': poppycock
What utter BS that IMDB cannot control their rating system. They will not maybe. But cannot is a lie. Do they not own their own site?
Just what does a star mean anyway?
It's a completely subjective unit of "goodness" or "I-like-it-ness" whose ratings tend to cluster around 1 or 10 (or 5 on a 5-star scale) making it a very polarizing way of rating things.
But if you asked people to rate each movie relative to another movie, they would have to think a little more and so voting brigades could not simply assign "1 star" or "10 stars" to movies.
Then you could use a Condorcet method or similar to rank all movies in order from least to most liked, and assign each movie an "all mov
Verified watcher?
You can't trust IMDB
So we're back to being unable to trust reviews. Game reviews are bought and have been from the first gaming magazines. Film critics have weird bias that makes it tough for average people to compare their own tastes to the critic's tastes. At least with Siskel and Ebert you had two very different points of view, and I tended to like things that Siskel liked.

In this era of we have setup very democratic systems that allow everytone to contribute. Theoretically we can have access to information of not just the
In this era of we have setup very democratic systems that allow everytone to contribute. Theoretically we can have access to information of not just the
You trust IMDB ratings?
RT critics say 38%.
Why would you trust IMDB ratings for any film? Is there anyone here that finds IMDB ratings at all useful? Serious question.
I find RT scores useful for things to avoid because they're trash. And in general a high score (by critics) is a good sign.
Maybe the movie isn't very good
These folks seem to think their movie deserves a high rating because of the honorable subject matter and courage to tell a little known story. I've seen plenty of films which were lousy no matter what the subject matter was. This might be just a failed attempt.
Natural resistance
I'm neither Turkish nor Armenian so I don't care either way but sounds like what the Armenian financier is hoping for is to use his money and influence to push his controversial views onto general audience yet not to have to fight any resistance that naturally comes along in reaction to his actions. Well that's impossible, it's like ignoring the laws of physics. If you want us to see your one-sided presentation you'll have to do more than spend a portion of your wealth and never *really* expect to make a pr
I only use IMDB for the user reviews
IMDB rating number these days is completely meaningless. Many complete trash films that deserve 2 or 3 stars at most end up with very high ratings because.... Disney owns the film.
Take Force Awakens, which has a very high 8.1 rating. However if you go into the User Review section, majority of reviews are very very scathing. And having watched the film, I agree that the movie was terrible. So why the disconnect between user review and user ratings?

My guess is that it's easier to game the user rating than it
My guess is that it's easier to game the user rating than it
IMDb
Literally Hitler
No, this is not against trolls, but something far worse. Erdogan is literally the closest thing in the industrialized world to Hitler we have. Don't believe me?
1. It's looking more and more like he staged a fake coup (remind you of the Reichstag burning?) to preemptively crush dissent.
2. He's adopted a view of immigration and migration that is close to the Nazi policy of lebensraum.
3. He has used a popular referendum to greatly empower himself and gut the authority of competing institutions.
