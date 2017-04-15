Troll With 'Stupid Patent' Sues EFF. EFF Sues Them Back (arstechnica.com) 15
"The Electronic Frontier Foundation has sued an Australian company that it previously dubbed as a 'classic patent troll' in a June 2016 blog post entitled: Stupid Patent of the Month: Storage Cabinets on a Computer." An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Last year, that company, Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. (GEMSA), managed to get an Australian court to order EFF to remove its post -- but EFF did not comply. In January 2017, Pasha Mehr, an attorney representing GEMSA, further demanded that the article be removed and that EFF pay $750,000. EFF still did not comply. The new lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday, asks that the American court declare the Australian ruling unenforceable in the U.S.
GEMSA's attorneys reportedly threatened to have the EFF's post de-indexed from search engine listings -- on the basis of the Australian court order -- so now the EFF "seeks a court order declaring the Australian injunction 'repugnant' to the U.S. Constitution and unenforceable in the United States."
The Register reports that GEMSA has already sued 37 companies, "including big-name tech companies Airbnb, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, and eBay. In each case, GEMSA accused the company's website design of somehow trampling on the GUI patent without permission." But things were different after the EFF's article, according to Courthouse News. "GEMSA said the article made it harder to enforce its patents in the United States, citing its legal opponents' 'reduced interest in pursuing pre-trial settlement negotiations.'"
I have to love it, "Their article made it harder to enforce ridiculous patents"
He does realize most people's response will be GOOD !
The court order wont be enforced in the US - it will be enforced in Australia, by an Australian court, and if the EFF refuse to comply, then the Australian court will issue contempt proceedings, in Australia.
If the court fines the EFF, then that fine can be pursued in the US under separate law, but it probably wont need to be.
Umm, no.
Have you actually read the SPEECH act?
Or even the very first sentence [wikipedia.org] of the wikipedia article on it?
Right, and you do realise that the SPEECH act does not matter to the Australian judicial system, right? If its bounced out of the US, the EFF had better hope it never has any funds or assets in Australia, because they will be seized under contempt of court, and contempt of court rulings aren't covered by the SPEECH act even if the contempt is based on an original case which is, so any fines issued under contempt of court *can* be pursued in US courts against its US assets.
virtual cabinets? (Score:2)
> This month’s stupid patent, US Patent No. 6,690,400 (the ’400 patent), claims the idea of using “virtual cabinets” to graphically represent data storage and organization.
"Magic Desk" for the Commodore 64 (released in 1983) used virtual file cabinets.
So did GEOS applications, IIRC.
This is a stupid patent.