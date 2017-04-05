Microsoft Finally Reveals What Data Windows 10 Really Collects (theverge.com) 79
Starting today, Microsoft is updating its privacy statement and publishing information about the data it collects as part of Windows 10. From a report: "For the first time, we have published a complete list of the diagnostic data collected at the Basic level," explains Windows chief Terry Myerson in a company blog post. "We are also providing a detailed summary of the data we collect from users at both Basic and Full levels of diagnostics." Microsoft is introducing better controls around its Windows 10 data collection levels in the latest Creators Update, which will start rolling out broadly next week. The controls allow users to switch between basic and full levels of data collection. "Our teams have also worked diligently since the Anniversary Update to re-assess what data is strictly necessary at the Basic level to keep Windows 10 devices up to date and secure," says Myerson. "As a result, we have reduced the number of events collected and reduced, by about half, the volume of data we collect at the Basic level."
... of course, is that we have to wait for Microsoft to "inform" us about that in the first place.
Some open source supporters will make claims like "But they're being transparent!" or "But you can opt out!" or some other nonsense like that.
But guess what? None of that matters!
It does matter. It's relatively trivial to opt out of Mozilla's data collection and to know what's being collected, whereas that's absolutely not the case with Microsoft. So when you say shit like this:
"we cannot consider them to be any better than Windows, or conversely, we can't consider Windows to be any worse than projects like Firefox"
I know you're either shilling for Microsoft or being idealistically stupid about practical differences.
All incidents of data harvesting are equally wrong.
No, the world is not black and white. Otherwise Richard Stallman would be a practical person instead of out on an idealistic island. People like Stallman are useful as standard bearers, but in the real world we deal with practical choices that require us to distinguish between varying degrees of "wrong".
Perhaps the EU restrictions on unfettered data collection will trickle down if the big players are made to comply. We can hope.
Actually, opt-out is all that is required, and both Firefox and Homebrew have it and since they're both open source, if you don't like having to opt out, you can edit the code and remove the data gathering completely. You know who doesn't allow you to opt out? You who what doesn't allow you to edit the code? Microsoft.
The issue I have with Windows 10 is that it no longer treats you like you are the OWNER. It treats you like a library card holder, lucky to be able to use their 10 year old machine.
Plus the fact that Microsoft did not give a shit about users' privacy and initially rolled Windows 10 out configured to collect all sorts of unnecessary data.
My guess is that they only do it because they got some pretty severe threats from the EU behind the scenes. The first round (Swiss Data Protection Commissioner) they already lost and that guy very likely talked this over with his EU colleagues before and they decided that his situation was best for a test-balloon (as Switzerland is not in the EU, hence not setting legal precedent for the EU).
Without that, my guess would be that MS would never have informed anybody. And they could still be lying. Unless there is an independent verification by somebody competent, I am not going to trust this at all.
Link to the actual list, not an article about the list: https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
Okay, let's have a quick look at some interesting items from the list:
- userId The userID as known by the application.
This is what you type when Windows asks "what is your name?" during account creation, so it's quite likely to be the user's real name.
- did XBOX device ID
- xid A list of base10-encoded XBOX User IDs.
- localId Represents a locally defined unique ID for the device
- friendlyName Represents the name of the file requesting elevation from low IL.
- cmdLine Represents the full command line arguments being used to elevate.
Don't enter passwords on the command line!
- PCFP An ID for the system that is calculated by hashing hardware identifiers.
- BiosDate The release date of the BIOS in UTC format.
- BiosName The name field from Win32_BIOS.
- Manufacturer The manufacturer field from Win32_ComputerSystem.
- Model The model field from Win32_ComputerSystem.
The list is very long, I'm about 1/3rd the way in...
Indeed. I think they are wayyyy over what is legally acceptable without a written (on paper) waiver in a commercial setting. In a private setting not even that may be enough and many/most of these things will need to default to "off".
"The Basic level gathers a limited set of information that is critical for understanding the device and its configuration"
LOL, that's the bare minimum critical info is it? A metric fuckton of data.
How about, oh i dunno, NOTHING?
It doesn't matter if this is the complete list. This list by itself is already bonkers.
At the very least, they admit that they:
- Uniquely identify you, your device, and your location/network.
- Record what you navigate and search on the internet.
- Record what you watch, listen to, and read.
- Record your purchase history.
Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.
At least they are being transparent.
My amazing Apple doesn't do this - the one and true only good company left!
Not that it matters though. I believe almost everyone does this nowadays.
Then use an operating system that respects your privacy and TOR. While that probably won't stop the CIA or the NSA, it should opt you out of the vast majority of data collection.
- Record what you navigate and search on the internet.
It sounds like very clear language describing what search providers do with cookies. The Microsoft privacy statement [microsoft.com] uses the following language:
"We collect data about the features you use, the items you purchase, and the web pages you visit. This data includes your voice and text search queries or commands to Bing, Cortana, and our chat bots."
Google's cookies info [google.com]:
Why can't we turn it off entirely? I can troubleshoot my own PC and don't need it "phoning home" - EVER.
You don't need it. I don't need it. We're also the extreme minority who don't need it. We're getting this because everyone else can't troubleshoot their own PC/device.
It's been tried.
They try to upload to 100s of different DNS names and IPs...just like spyware.
I think I will have to whitelist all Win10 network traffic (when I finally need to move in 2020), and just forbid anything else in th firewall. That will take a lot of work. I will probably move everything except gaming to Linux, and Office to an isolated VM with no network at all. Talk about having to make things much worse from an usability point of view.
Some sort of wireshark like tool over time?
Add a lot of very different file types and alter the way MS works with the files.
Video files, images, documents, music, text.
Will creating data or just having a file on a usb device do anything? Opening a file, saving a file, exporting?
Do file extensions matter?
I doubt we could verify their claims even with the source. The source most likely a kludge of past malware masquerading as an OS.
"Our teams have also worked diligently since the Anniversary Update to re-assess what data is strictly necessary at the Basic level to keep Windows 10 devices up to date and secure," says Myerson. "As a result, we have reduced the number of events collected and reduced, by about half, the volume of data we collect at the Basic level."
I wonder what they felt they needed to remove before they were willing to publish the disclosure.
Any data is diagnostic if you say it will help you fix issues.
But yes, full commands of apps that request elevation, personally identifiable IDs like username, xbox IDs, etc. The list is bloody massive.
Username logged into the machine, XBox IDs (that Microsoft already has), and command lines (of applications usually run through GUIs that are trying to elevate privileges).
People are going to continue screaming about Microsoft constantly recording your microphone, cameras, keystrokes, mouse movements, screen captures, and uploading all of your files and gmail to their analytics server, because of course. For now, they'll try to squeeze something out about usernames and XBox IDs being extra-secret.
They are transparent about the Creator's Update. But they have reduced the telemetry by about half, saying that they realized they didn't find all telemetry useful. So you don't really know what they *have been* collecting prior to the Creator's Update. For all we know they've removed a bunch of more onerous details that could have *upset* us.
"Sperm Count" (listed on page two) seems unnecessary.
Look at the f*cking thing and see how reasonable it is:
https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
It's completely ridiculous. Windows 10 is basically spyware disguised as an OS at this point.
Any company can publicly change policies overnight and then change them back the next day quietly and worse than ever.
If EULA's are actually legal then we need to regulate them so that it's not a one sided contract with no measurable benefit to the customer.
Is "reduced by half" anything like "increased by a factor of 2"?
Unless Microsoft brings back the Windows 7 UI in Windows 11 I think I will either move on to a Mac or Lunix distribution for my next computer. They will also need to scrap the data collection and advertising features in Windows 11.
"Why should I believe you?"
Time and again we have been lied and misled by Microsoft. Give me one good reason I should believe this.
You should look into the msdn historical edit article where they showed that microsoft removed verbiage on it's MSDN page about collecting even worse information such as your documents and allowing microsoft employees investigating any crash reports sent by your machine to actually remotely access your machine and view your documents and run your programs.
Good thing Microsoft isn't an ISP or Americans would be freaking out.
We're rolling out Windows 10 in a very low-bandwidth environment, and in some cases a no-bandwidth environment. (Yes, they still exist today!) Turning off telemetry was one of the reasons we upgraded the OEM licenses from Pro to Enterprise -- there's just no need to use precious connection time sending usage data to Microsoft. And yes, that means "paying twice" for the OS, once to the OEM and once for the Enterprise subscription.
Z0MG they collect UR privacy settings before and after upgrades!! They must want to make sure your privacy settings have been successfully forgotten.
Fields.TelClientSynthetic.PrivacySettingsAfterCreatorsUpdate.PreUpgradeSettings
Fields.TelClientSynthetic.PrivacySettingsAfterCreatorsUpdate.PostUpgradeSettings
HKLM_SensorPermissionState.SensorPermissionState
HKLM_LocationPlatform.Status
HKCU_LocationSyncEnabled.AcceptedPrivacyPolicy
HKLM_AllowTelemetry.AllowTelemetry
