Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration (arstechnica.com) 60
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In new filings, prosecutors told a court in Washington, DC that within the coming weeks, they expect to extract all data from the seized cellphones of more than 100 allegedly violent protesters arrested during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Prosecutors also said that this search is validated by recently issued warrants. The court filing, which was first reported Wednesday by BuzzFeed News, states that approximately half of the protestors prosecuted with rioting or inciting a riot had their phones taken by authorities. Prosecutors hope to uncover any evidence relevant to the case. Under normal judicial procedures, the feds have vowed to share such data with defense attorneys and to delete all irrelevant data. "All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote. Such phone extraction is common by law enforcement nationwide using hardware and software created by Cellebrite and other similar firms. Pulling data off phones is likely more difficult under fully updated iPhones and Android devices.
That's what happened at Hitler's inauguration (Score:1)
They confiscated all of their diaries. One of them didn't get confiscated though, and became a best seller.
Re: (Score:2)
Bepto Bishmol
RICO (Score:3)
Can we say RICO?
If they can establish the violence was planned and coordinated, how many years is that?
Re: (Score:3)
Anne Frank's diary was written long after the end of WWII, using a ballpoint pen (which wasn't invented until after WWII)
That is holocaust denialist BS that has been debunked [hdot.org]:
Anne wrote the body of her diary with a fountain pen. The only things written in ballpoint pen ink are two loose notes written by someone else and put with the papers later and some page numbers written on the sheets during the compilation process.
There is a long history of neo-Nazis trying to discredit Anne's diaries, so in 1963 her defenders tracked down the arresting officer [wikipedia.org] that led the raid on their hideout. He corroborated nearly everything that
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome!
Neo-Nazi B.S. de-bunked by an actual ex-Nazi!
+1 Awesome Informative points.
Re: (Score:2)
You scum don't even bother to try and avoid invoking Godwin on the first post, eh?
So, the gist of it is... (Score:3, Insightful)
...if you're going to a protest, bring a burner phone. Bonus points if you set the wallpaper to goatse.
Re: (Score:2)
or don't bring one at all..
Re:So, the gist of it is... (Score:5, Insightful)
But the entire point of going to the protest is to put selfies of it up on social media to impress your friends and piss off that one uncle.
Re:So, the gist of it is... (Score:5, Insightful)
or don't bring one at all..
Then how are you going to coordinate the riot?
Re: (Score:2)
Some way that doesn't leave an electronic trail that will make conspiracy charges easy peasy?
This couldn't happen to a bigger group of assholes, so good.
Re: (Score:2)
It's going to be hilarious if this is part of the Trump corruption investigation, and it turns out the rioters were being coordinated by Team Trump. Given Trump's penchant for projection, and his constant accusations that anyone protesting him must be a hired ringer, it wouldn't surprise me if his people are the ones importing paid agitators.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm good with this leading where it goes. We'll see who laughs last.
I'll bet you're wrong about who was paying the rioters bills. These were the usual black block suspects.
Re: (Score:2)
or don't bring one at all..
Then how are you going to coordinate the riot?
I should ask my mom how they coordinated these protests in the black pre mobile phone ages http://www.lubin82.pl/fotograf... [lubin82.pl] I was (9) at those, still have the smell of tear gas show up once in a while when I smell certain chemicals.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
More than a burner, they should coordinate their burners. Load them up with tantalizing information that wastes a ton of investigation time, but being careful not to have any actual prosecutor conspiracies.
Use burners with known weaknesses or backdoors and set them up with passcodes or weak encryption so they look legitimate but are easily broken with diagnostic software.
Emails about stuff supposedly buried in parks, or sunk in lakes at specific GPS coordinates. Treasure-map fantasies. Rent a storage spa
Re: (Score:3)
That would require intelligence. Remember who we're talking about.
Losers throwing emotional hissy fits aren't known for well thought out plans.
Define "protest" (Score:2)
Setting fires to cars and smashing windows is not a "protest".
You would think criminals would already know to use burner phones...
But then how would these gangsters be able to adequately send a selfie to Instagram in front of a smashed up store or burning vehicle? The cameras on burner phones suck, not to mention it would't have your Starbucks card loaded.
All 100 attendees (Score:4, Funny)
became violent protestors during his inauguration? WTF did the man even say?
You are thinking of someone else (Score:2)
The one saying she would get on her knees if you voted the way she wanted was not Trump [snopes.com]
Side note: Liberals are so stupid Snopes had to actually cover this item to explain it was not a real offer....
Snopes is going soft though; no coverage of the veracity on her level of eye contact or swallowing.
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't Motorola make one with that name?
Two things: (Score:4, Funny)
All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote.
Every last one of the seized phones were locked? That seems hardly representative of the general population, although I suppose "violent protesters" may indeed be more security conscious.
Jennifer Kerkhoff. J. Kerkhoff. I mean, no surprise in her career selection of prosecuting attorney after what must've been some pretty tough early years in school.
Re: (Score:3)
Hilary's thug wranglers told them to do that when they were hired
Re: (Score:3)
I would wager that the number of unlocked phones at a violent protests is about the same as the number of flip phones. Very low, but non-zero. Will you see one in a sample of 100? M
Well ain't that nice... (Score:2)
DC Police have been going though all the available tape, identifying the protesters that broke the law then pressing felony charges.
My guess is they are going to grab all the pictures and video off their phones to see if they can ID a few more folks to charge and amass more evidence for the cases they have already charged..
My advice is.... If you intend to go protest, don't break the law.... If you choose to ignore my advice, I suggest you not take photos and videos of the proceedings and leave your elec
What a letdown... (Score:2)
In other "protest" news... (Score:2)
The "March for Science" is floundering [statnews.com] as various grievance groups push their diversity agendas into the fore. The event's "official diversity policy" is now on its forth revision amid the resignations of organization committee members.
Some are concerned the event will — much like the vaunted Women's March — have conspicuously white optics. Others are concerned the March for Science is losing focus as sundry aggrieved interests try to attach themselves to the imprimatur of "science." In all
No Crime (Score:1)
From what i remember, the only 'violence' at trumps inauguration was a single limousine being set ablaze. Whoever did that should of course be found and jailed for arson. But I sincerely doubt this crime is what the prosecutor is going after.