Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Cellphones Crime United States Encryption Government Privacy Security The Courts

Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration (arstechnica.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the lock-and-throw-away-the-key dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In new filings, prosecutors told a court in Washington, DC that within the coming weeks, they expect to extract all data from the seized cellphones of more than 100 allegedly violent protesters arrested during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Prosecutors also said that this search is validated by recently issued warrants. The court filing, which was first reported Wednesday by BuzzFeed News, states that approximately half of the protestors prosecuted with rioting or inciting a riot had their phones taken by authorities. Prosecutors hope to uncover any evidence relevant to the case. Under normal judicial procedures, the feds have vowed to share such data with defense attorneys and to delete all irrelevant data. "All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote. Such phone extraction is common by law enforcement nationwide using hardware and software created by Cellebrite and other similar firms. Pulling data off phones is likely more difficult under fully updated iPhones and Android devices.

Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration More | Reply

Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration

Comments Filter:

  • They confiscated all of their diaries. One of them didn't get confiscated though, and became a best seller.

    • Can we say RICO?

      If they can establish the violence was planned and coordinated, how many years is that?

    • You scum don't even bother to try and avoid invoking Godwin on the first post, eh?

  • So, the gist of it is... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Powercntrl ( 458442 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @05:26PM (#54098493)

    ...if you're going to a protest, bring a burner phone. Bonus points if you set the wallpaper to goatse.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      or don't bring one at all..

    • That was a bit more than just a "protest".

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      More than a burner, they should coordinate their burners. Load them up with tantalizing information that wastes a ton of investigation time, but being careful not to have any actual prosecutor conspiracies.

      Use burners with known weaknesses or backdoors and set them up with passcodes or weak encryption so they look legitimate but are easily broken with diagnostic software.

      Emails about stuff supposedly buried in parks, or sunk in lakes at specific GPS coordinates. Treasure-map fantasies. Rent a storage spa

      • That would require intelligence. Remember who we're talking about.

        Losers throwing emotional hissy fits aren't known for well thought out plans.

    • Setting fires to cars and smashing windows is not a "protest".

      You would think criminals would already know to use burner phones...

      But then how would these gangsters be able to adequately send a selfie to Instagram in front of a smashed up store or burning vehicle? The cameras on burner phones suck, not to mention it would't have your Starbucks card loaded.

  • All 100 attendees (Score:4, Funny)

    by SlashDread ( 38969 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @05:28PM (#54098503)

    became violent protestors during his inauguration? WTF did the man even say?

  • Two things: (Score:4, Funny)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @05:33PM (#54098571) Journal

    All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote.

    Every last one of the seized phones were locked? That seems hardly representative of the general population, although I suppose "violent protesters" may indeed be more security conscious.

    Jennifer Kerkhoff. J. Kerkhoff. I mean, no surprise in her career selection of prosecuting attorney after what must've been some pretty tough early years in school.

    • Hilary's thug wranglers told them to do that when they were hired

    • I can't remember ever borrowing or watching someone open their phone and there wasn't a lock on it. Yes, an actual lock with some kind of code, not just "slide to unlock". Actually, and I'm really really thinking deeply now, I did see one phone without a lock on it. It was a flip phone that was owned by my mother and never used.

      I would wager that the number of unlocked phones at a violent protests is about the same as the number of flip phones. Very low, but non-zero. Will you see one in a sample of 100? M

  • DC Police have been going though all the available tape, identifying the protesters that broke the law then pressing felony charges.

    My guess is they are going to grab all the pictures and video off their phones to see if they can ID a few more folks to charge and amass more evidence for the cases they have already charged..

    My advice is.... If you intend to go protest, don't break the law.... If you choose to ignore my advice, I suggest you not take photos and videos of the proceedings and leave your elec

  • At first I thought this is some real progress! Wow, faith in my country restored! Then I continued reading and found out the phones were seized from protesters and not the trump administration.

  • The "March for Science" is floundering [statnews.com] as various grievance groups push their diversity agendas into the fore. The event's "official diversity policy" is now on its forth revision amid the resignations of organization committee members.

    Some are concerned the event will — much like the vaunted Women's March — have conspicuously white optics. Others are concerned the March for Science is losing focus as sundry aggrieved interests try to attach themselves to the imprimatur of "science." In all

  • I don't know what 'violently protesting' means, but if they didn't assault another person, if they didn't cause property damage to an individual, then there is no crime.

    From what i remember, the only 'violence' at trumps inauguration was a single limousine being set ablaze. Whoever did that should of course be found and jailed for arson. But I sincerely doubt this crime is what the prosecutor is going after.

Slashdot Top Deals

When all else fails, read the instructions.

Close