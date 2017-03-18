Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


CBS Reports 'Suspicious' Cell Phone Tower Activity In Washington DC

Posted by EditorDavid from the news-about-networks dept.
"An unusually high amount of suspicious cell phone activity in the nation's capital has caught the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, raising concerns that U.S. officials are being monitored by a foreign entity," reports CBS News: The issue was first reported in the Washington Free Beacon, but a source at telecom security firm ESD America confirmed the spike in suspicious activity to CBS News. ESD America, hired preemptively for a DHS pilot program this January called ESD Overwatch, first noticed suspicious activity around cell phone towers in certain parts of the capital, including near the White House. This kind of activity can indicate that someone is monitoring specific individuals or their devices... According to the ESD America source, the first such spike of activity was in D.C. but there have been others in other parts of the country. Based on the type of technology used, the source continued, it is likely that the suspicious activity was being conducted by a foreign nation.
The news coincides with a letter sent to the DHS by two congressmen "deeply concerned" about vulnerabilities in the SS7 protocol underlying U.S. cellular networks, according to an article shared by Slashdot reader Trailrunner7. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Ted Lieu are asking if the agency has enough resources to address the threat. "Although there have been a few news stories about this topic, we suspect that most Americans simply have no idea how easy it is for a relatively sophisticated adversary to track their movements, tap their calls, and hack their smartphones."

  • Holy shit Trump was right! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everyone is being wire tapped oh shit...

  • type of technology (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Based on the type of technology used, the source continued, it is likely that the suspicious activity was being conducted by a foreign nation."

    Is that because the US based three-letter-agencies just tap in at the service provider level?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. And they do not want anybody else to have everybodies dirty secrets!

    • The NSA has taps on the hardware, but other agencies do not. If people are trying to do things outside of NSA control, they would need to come up with their own taps.

      The US has let security go to shit over the last decade. Foreign workers for "cheap" is a big problem, low moral from shitty treatment by administrations (happened long before Trump so don't bother with the dumbass blame game), corrupt administrators, and of course shit morals at companies executive levels.

      Of course it "could" be a foreign ag

    • I assume that someone with service provider MiTM access could do a bunch of SS7 weirdness, in order to confuse attribution; but that's my understanding: if you have privileged access at the provider level, you don't need to do anything to traffic routing/redirection that might attract attention, you can just grab a copy as it passes by; while if you don't have provider-level cooperation;, you either need to try to get the traffic sent somewhere you do have access to(or run the comparatively great risk of se
  • They are gonna catch Obama now!

  • Relax... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Gordo_1 ( 256312 ) on Saturday March 18, 2017 @07:48PM (#54067315)

    It's just the President's Russian friends making sure he's safe from Obama's wiretaps.

    • It's probably just the local police trying out their stingrays. You need to experiment a bit to learn how to intercept phone calls without a warrant.

  • is the preeminent spying, wiretapping, snooping, eavesdropping entity on Earth. Hell, we invented most of it. We should be proud that our snoopiness is so great that everyone wants to imitate us. What could possibly go wrong?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mbkennel ( 97636 )
      No, the UK and Russia/USSR were better at spying and wiretapping for a long time. Russia has as good hackers as US and much better human intelligence, and no (long-lived) defectors.

      • citation please

        • The UK government were 'wiretapping' Germans in WW2 and cracked their encryption. They then spent a lot of time bugging the IRA. More recently they have foiled a large number of Islamic and Irish dissident plots thanks to various forms of wiretapping. However when it comes to wiretapping Israel are the top dog. Israeli companies write the software that controls US phone networks and have been caught spying on Americans many times. It usually gets brushed under the table. Google "Fox News Israeli Spying On

  • I'm shocked!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every country on earth, barring North Korea has an embassy within pissing distance of the White House and Capitol and CBS "discovers" there's espionage. What grade did these people graduate from?

    I'm shocked to find out this is going on in this establishment.

  • the united states already has secretly deployments of armorments preventing these types of attacks. the attacks are thus normally conducted by the United States itself, sometimes in cooperation with foreign nations, or the government allows the attacks to occur.

    Signals Intelligence is secretly scanning us all from space, giving us electron spin resonance scans.

    There's no attack we aren't prepared for.

    Why is this in the media? To spread false fear onto the population.

    https://www.drrobertduncan.com... [drrobertduncan.com]

  • We're going to be safe as soon as we build Trump's $4 billion or $24 billion or $??? billion wall.

    Nothing to see here, move along.

  • TFA says the exploit can be used remotely "thousands of miles away". So which is it? Local or remote? The article contradicts itself.
  • Trump is in a position where he needs to prove his wiretapping claim--and fast.

    I find the timing in which the CIA was hacked, very interesting as well.

  • I've said it many times, and you can check my history, that if the average American knew how much their cell phone leaked data, they would not only refuse to own one, but refuse to allow them on their property.

    I don't have anything to hide. I don't do anything illegal (that I know of, but look how many laws there are, and I'm sure I break some without knowing it), but the point is that cell phone data is only used to build a case, and only vary rarely does it exonerate someone. It isn't' your friend. It's a

