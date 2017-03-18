CBS Reports 'Suspicious' Cell Phone Tower Activity In Washington DC (cbsnews.com) 32
"An unusually high amount of suspicious cell phone activity in the nation's capital has caught the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, raising concerns that U.S. officials are being monitored by a foreign entity," reports CBS News: The issue was first reported in the Washington Free Beacon, but a source at telecom security firm ESD America confirmed the spike in suspicious activity to CBS News. ESD America, hired preemptively for a DHS pilot program this January called ESD Overwatch, first noticed suspicious activity around cell phone towers in certain parts of the capital, including near the White House. This kind of activity can indicate that someone is monitoring specific individuals or their devices... According to the ESD America source, the first such spike of activity was in D.C. but there have been others in other parts of the country. Based on the type of technology used, the source continued, it is likely that the suspicious activity was being conducted by a foreign nation.
The news coincides with a letter sent to the DHS by two congressmen "deeply concerned" about vulnerabilities in the SS7 protocol underlying U.S. cellular networks, according to an article shared by Slashdot reader Trailrunner7. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Ted Lieu are asking if the agency has enough resources to address the threat. "Although there have been a few news stories about this topic, we suspect that most Americans simply have no idea how easy it is for a relatively sophisticated adversary to track their movements, tap their calls, and hack their smartphones."
Holy shit Trump was right! (Score:1)
Everyone is being wire tapped oh shit...
type of technology (Score:1)
"Based on the type of technology used, the source continued, it is likely that the suspicious activity was being conducted by a foreign nation."
Is that because the US based three-letter-agencies just tap in at the service provider level?
Indeed. And they do not want anybody else to have everybodies dirty secrets!
You are assuming (Score:2)
The NSA has taps on the hardware, but other agencies do not. If people are trying to do things outside of NSA control, they would need to come up with their own taps.
The US has let security go to shit over the last decade. Foreign workers for "cheap" is a big problem, low moral from shitty treatment by administrations (happened long before Trump so don't bother with the dumbass blame game), corrupt administrators, and of course shit morals at companies executive levels.
Of course it "could" be a foreign ag
Finally! (Score:2)
Relax... (Score:4, Funny)
It's just the President's Russian friends making sure he's safe from Obama's wiretaps.
The US government (Score:2)
is the preeminent spying, wiretapping, snooping, eavesdropping entity on Earth. Hell, we invented most of it. We should be proud that our snoopiness is so great that everyone wants to imitate us. What could possibly go wrong?
citation please
Thanks, that's great. I now accept your unsubstantiated claims without reservation. Mission Accomplished!
I'm shocked!! (Score:1)
Every country on earth, barring North Korea has an embassy within pissing distance of the White House and Capitol and CBS "discovers" there's espionage. What grade did these people graduate from?
I'm shocked to find out this is going on in this establishment.
this looks like CIA propaganda (Score:1)
the united states already has secretly deployments of armorments preventing these types of attacks. the attacks are thus normally conducted by the United States itself, sometimes in cooperation with foreign nations, or the government allows the attacks to occur.
Signals Intelligence is secretly scanning us all from space, giving us electron spin resonance scans.
There's no attack we aren't prepared for.
Why is this in the media? To spread false fear onto the population.
https://www.drrobertduncan.com... [drrobertduncan.com]
Nothing to worry about (Score:1)
Nothing to see here, move along.
Contradiction (Score:2)
Might Just Be Trump Propaganda (Score:1)
I find the timing in which the CIA was hacked, very interesting as well.
Hah! (Score:2)
I've said it many times, and you can check my history, that if the average American knew how much their cell phone leaked data, they would not only refuse to own one, but refuse to allow them on their property.
I don't have anything to hide. I don't do anything illegal (that I know of, but look how many laws there are, and I'm sure I break some without knowing it), but the point is that cell phone data is only used to build a case, and only vary rarely does it exonerate someone. It isn't' your friend. It's a
.. relatively sophisticated adversary ... (Score:2)
United States of America