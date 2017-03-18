Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


US Lawmakers Propose Minimum Seat Sizes For Airlines

Posted by EditorDavid from the measures-about-measurements dept.
The size of each passenger's seat on an airplane -- as well as the distance between rows of seats -- should be standardized, according to legislation proposed by two American lawmakers. Slashdot reader AmiMoJo quotes Consumerist: The text of the bill does not specify any dimensions for seat widths or legroom. Rather, if the legislation is passed, the particulars would be left up to the FAA to sort out... Though seat size may vary from airline to airline, Cohen notes that the average distance between rows of seats has dropped from 35 inches before airline deregulation in the 1970s, to around 31 inches today. Your backside is getting the squeeze, as well, as the average width of an airline seat has also shrunk from 18 inches to about 16.5 inches.

  • Alternative headline... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by c ( 8461 ) <beauregardcp@gmail.com> on Saturday March 18, 2017 @09:44AM (#54064941)

    "US Lawmakers Solicit Campaign Donations From Airlines"

    It's not going to pass. There'll be a storm of lobbying activity and the proposal will quietly die at the bottom of a drawer somewhere...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "US Lawmakers Solicit Campaign Donations From Airlines"

      It's not going to pass. There'll be a storm of lobbying activity and the proposal will quietly die at the bottom of a drawer somewhere...

      Yep.

      Probably better to just require full disclosure of seat size. That way smaller people could buy smaller seats, and larger people larger ones.

      Requiring a fixed size is just going to make things less efficient and fundamentally more expensive.

  • Cost (Score:4, Interesting)

    by KermodeBear ( 738243 ) on Saturday March 18, 2017 @09:46AM (#54064953) Homepage

    These days I avoid flying if I can. I'd rather drive 10 hours then put up with lines in security, getting molested by the TSA, sitting in a tiny seat in a tin can with a dozen screaming babies and sneezing people...

    But, those small seats are why some people can afford to fly. I'd like larger seats, sure - but I'd rather see that solved by the airlines instead of the government sticking their nose into the market yet again.

    Imagine this:

    Enjoy our spacious, comfortable seats on your flight with a full two feet of leg room. With no children under thirteen, you can be assured that your flight will be completed in peace. We still serve complimentary drinks and snacks and offer free pillows, so you'll be refreshed when you land. Why suffer? Fly NottaCrap Airline for only $100 more. Enjoy the experience. (tm)

    They'd have people stampeding to get tickets.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      "But, those small seats are why some people can afford to fly."

      Unfortunately, as a business traveler that has to fly no matter what they charge, I am suffering as a result.

    • What a lovely ideal you have - unfortunately, $100 over a typical ticket today isnt going to fund the reduction in seat rows needed to create 2 foot of leg room per passenger...

      • For two feet, fly business class. But who needs this? They only can sell that at all because economy became so crappy.

        Just raise the standard again. By those two inces in width, by those two inches in legroom. Give everyone a decent sandwich.

        I'm NOT going to pay extra if an airline wants to divide pasengers further into the poor cattle and the "luxury" of "economy plus" where in the end they charge you $50 for that sandwich and a bag with a towel and a sleeping mask, but I'll pick an airline that offers bet

    • theaters. Minus the age restriction and free snacks this is exactly what some of the big theater chains are doing to try to get people to come back to the movies.

      The AMC near me just ripped out all of their seats and put in leather recliners with enough leg room that people can walk by without you having to stand up (or so says the wife, I haven't been yet). Unfortunately they can't control the kids on their fucking phones and rude dumb fucks talking.

      I remember what it was like to go to the theater and actu

  • Is there a problem having the "market" sort this out? Why [the attempt to] legislate it?

    If this were some regimes in the east, we'd be trumpeting our "luck" for living in the west, where we have "all the freedom"' and minimal government involvement in our lives.

    • Stop talking about the market. If the market was a real thing then different airlines would be shrinking seats to a different degree. Some airlines would be advertising 'our seats are bigger'. But as usual, every company moves in lock step with one another. There is no such thing as having the market sort it out, as is the case for most products and services.

