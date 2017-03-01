Congressional Candidate Brianna Wu Claims Moon-Colonizing Companies Could Destroy Cities By Dropping Rocks (washingtontimes.com) 50
Applehu Akbar quotes a report from Washington Times: A transgender-issues activist and Democratic candidate for Congress says the advent of the space tourism industry could give private corporations a "frightening amount of power" to destroy the Earth with rocks because of the Moon's military importance. Brianna Wu, a prominent "social justice warrior" in the "Gamergate" controversy who now is running for the House seat in Massachusetts' 8th District, suggested in a since-deleted tweet that companies could drop rocks from the Moon. "The moon is probably the most tactically valuable military ground for earth," the tweet said. "Rocks dropped from there have power of 100s of nuclear bombs." After users on social media questioned her scientific literacy, the congressional candidate clarified that the tweet was "talking about dropping [rocks] into our gravity well." Small space rocks can indeed do nuclear-weapons-scale damage if hitting the Earth at orbital speeds. But launching one from the moon, even setting aside issues of aiming, would still require escaping the satellite's gravitational field, a task that requires the power and thrust contained in a huge rocket.
Original submission: Brianna Wu Is a Harsh Mistress.
Exactly, and if you saw that, you also saw my post regarding real and imaginary threats...
Back on topic, the lunar lander didn't have,massive rockets, or a lot of fuel, so it's not as outlandish an idea as some people who claim to be experts in physics are claiming it is...
The lunar lander rockets would only be able to lift a mass that would burn up in our atmosphere. If you want to do some real damage, you need to go big.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwsPLciYPyU
This is exactly what happened, but give him credit for not warping the blurb into a plug for renewable energy.
At it seems that she reads some good books (Score:3, Insightful)
a.k.a. The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress from Robert A. Heinlein
Also, anything from The Expanse series, books 5 and 6 in particular.
Wut (Score:1)
Dropping rocks from the Moon? "Dropping" them?
And who the fuck would waste so much money and energy trying to fling shit from the Moon when it's cheaper to use nukes from Earth itself and harder to intercept due to shorter distance?
I still can't believe Wu's parents wasted 500k on this idiot's education. That much money should at least have produced some basic education in physics, and some common sense, even in the stupidest person on this planet.
So, she's perfect for Congress? (Score:5, Funny)
The head of the House Science Committee spends all of his time denying and attacking science. She'll fit right in:
http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad... [slate.com]
If he's transgender... (Score:3)
... he/she/it is already confused. This is just more confusion on its part. Perhaps it should learn some physics and try and figure out just how much energy and rocket power it would take to get a city destroying sized rock off the ground even in the moons 1/6 G assuming anything big and sturdy enough could be built on the moon to carry it.
No, you just have to roll the rock over to the edge of the moon and push it off. Simple. No need to lift it.
Rocket power? Science fiction has typically suggested that you would use magnetic accelerators to send rocks from the moon to the earth, probably with solar power. It's not trivial, but it's theoretically possible to launch stuff from here to there [wikipedia.org] using these means, let alone from there to here.
I'm not suggesting that it's trivial, far from it. You have to build the track and then you have to build the projectile. But if you're going there to build heavy industry, then yes, you absolutely could throw mass
The physics might work, but even assuming the technology is developed I doubt earth governments would allow the construction. And they'd have a lot more power at their disposal - 1 nuke would be the end of it.
The SJW is a harsh mistress (n/t) (Score:2)
Companies are already destroying Earth. (Score:2)
Any genetics company could unleash killer microbes on Earth.
Agricultural companies could cause mass starvation if they wanted to.
Any company running nuclear power plants could contaminate large areas.
Any company manufacturing or using explosives could build bombs.
What's the problem with dropping a few rocks?
Eh? (Score:2)
Doesn't take all that much to escape the moon actually, you don't need a rocket the size of one required to get off earth...
Aiming, fair enough though.
The lunar module would also burn up in our atmosphere very quickly.
Sigh... (Score:1)
And they get what she gets for doing it: Being told she's an idiot.
That's the beauty of
/. When someone is a moron you have a very easy way to immediately tell him or her.
It takes a brave woman... (Score:2)
There you have it, people! Corporations are just waiting to throw rocks at you from the moon!
Can someone please give this woman an award for being so stunning and brave?
Hmm... IgNobel Prize for Physics?
And so original...... Seriously... if It were a risk.... At least she thought of that one first!
What? (Score:2)
Ok that Brianna person is a fool, no doubt but then what about moronocy of the submitter who said "Small space rocks can indeed do nuclear-weapons-scale damage if hitting the Earth at orbital speeds." ??? Wtf
Small rocks hit the earth all the time at orbital speeds and they burn up in the atmosphere. Even if it didn't burn up in the atmosphere, a small rock at "orbital speed won't do much damage. Even without an atmosphere (which we have btw, last time I checked it would need something measured in tens of fe
Damn they know my plan (Score:1)
1) Invent anti-grav drive.
2) colonize moon
3) build rail gun like rock launcher
4) world domination
Good luck with magnetic linear acceleration of a silicate rock.
Who? (Score:2)
Liberally who?
The old saying rarely fit better (Score:3)
It's better to keep your mouth shut and have people think you're an idiot than to open your mouth and remove any doubt that might remain.
Maybe she should concentrate on social issues. Physics ain't her strong side.
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress (Score:1)
Looks like someone has read "The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress"
:-)
Another insult to the community (Score:1)
Here we go again.
I am sure there are trans people out there who are actually well educated in astronomy, physics, and have common sense to not tweet shit they don't know anything about;
and they are currently covering their faces with their hands and thinking "What the fuck did we do to deserve this idiot as our representation?"
I know that the US Congress is filled with idiots, but that doesn't mean that the first trans person needs to be one as well and serve
as a stain on the community's reputation.
