Wyden To Introduce Bill To Prohibit Warrantless Phone Searches At Border

Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: A senator from Oregon who has a long track record of involvement on security and privacy issues says he plans to introduce a bill soon that would prevent border agents from forcing Americans returning to the country to unlock their phones without a warrant. Sen. Ron Wyden said in a letter to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security that he is concerned about reports that Customs and Border Patrol agents are pressuring returning Americans into handing over their phone PINs or using their fingerprints to unlock their phones. DHS Secretary John Kelly has said that he's considering the idea of asking visitors for the login data for their various social media accounts, information that typically would require a warrant to obtain. "Circumventing the normal protection for such private information is simply unacceptable," Wyden said in the letter, sent Monday. "There are well-established procedures governing how law enforcement agencies may obtain data from social media companies and email providers. The process typically requires that the government obtain a search warrant or other court order, and then ask the service provider to turn over the user's data."

  • It's disappointing how these measures always seem to be about protecting the rights of whichever host country is involved, while completely ignoring any intrusion/violation of the rights of visitors.

  • That the traditional function of a Senator for Oregon is to drive the rest of the Senate crazy.

    In this case, more power to him!!!

  • Senator Wyden: (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @06:31PM (#53908363) Journal
    I certainly appreciate the sentiment, and I hope your endeavor is successful. Far too many freedoms are forfeited at the border, and at Customs during TSA "interviews".

    Although it should go without saying, and certainly without legislating, once American citizenship is established at these checkpoints the full protection of the Constitution against unlawful search and seizure immediately kicks in.

