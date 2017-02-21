Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Online Piracy Can Boost Comic Book Sales, Research Finds (torrentfreak.com) 18

A number of studies show that piracy helps movies, TV shows, and music albums find a much wider audience, which in turn, often times, help in boosting their revenue. But what about comic books? A new academic study shows that piracy can have a positive effect on comic book sales, too, albeit under certain conditions. From a report on TorrentFreak: Manga, in particular, has traditionally been very popular on file-sharing networks and sites. These are dozens of large sites dedicated to the comics, which are downloaded in their millions. According to the anti-piracy group CODA, which represents Japanese comic publishers, piracy losses overseas are estimated to be double the size of overseas legal revenue. With this in mind, Professor Tatsuo Tanaka of the Faculty of Economics at Keio University decided to look more closely at how piracy interacts with legal sales. In a natural experiment, he examined how the availability of pirated comic books affected revenue. Interestingly, the results show that decreased availability of pirated comics doesn't always help sales. In fact, for comics that no longer release new volumes, the effect is reversed. "Piracy decreases sales of ongoing comics, but it increases sales of completed comics," Professor Tanaka writes. "To put this another way, displacement effect is dominant for ongoing comics, and advertisement effect is dominant for completed comics," he adds.

  • Manga in particular doesn't get published in the US until large groups of fans and translation groups put together their own scanlations and publish them. As with the old piracy nonsense, the 'pirated sales' are nonexistent because the sales would never have happened anyway - what random US fan that isn't JP-literate would buy a JP published manga unless they had read at least some of it first? How do they read it prior to it being scanned and translated ("pirated")?

    If it weren't for the original pirates

    • It seems that a digital format standard allowing overlay, and then giving free licence to produce those overlays would be a good idea.

      For video, I guess that's SRTs (maybe with improved handling so you can provide suggested positioning, color, and contrast along with the text?) and overdubbing, but really what you want to do is give people access to the editor's timestamp and an easy method for adding subs or SAP keyed to it.

      Sell the original, fans produce and distribute the translation files. Seems kind o

  • But... but... the MAFIAA have told us that that is TEH 3VIL!!!!!!!

  • Big Media would never believe such a study. Even if Einstein, Hawking, Newton, da Vinci, Galileo, Tesla, Faraday, Keynes, Friedman, and Marx all participated in the study.

