Google and Microsoft To Crackdown On Piracy Sites In Search Results

Google and Microsoft pledged on Monday to crack down on sites hosting pirated content that show up on their search engines. In what is being called a first of its kind agreement, Google and Microsoft's Bing will demote U.K. search results of copyright infringing websites. From a report on The Telegraph: The search engine operators have signed up to a clampdown that will see the UK's copyright watchdog monitor the search results they provide for unlawful websites. The agreement follows years of campaigning by record labels and film studios, which have accused Google and Microsoft of turning a blind eye to piracy and dragging their feet over measures to protect copyright online. Under a new voluntary code, the tech giants have committed to demote websites that have repeatedly been served with copyright infringement notices, so that they do not appear on the first page for common searches.
This should pump up traffic to DuckDuckGo.
Does anyone really bother using Google for piracy anyway? There are plenty of dedicated search engines for BitTorrent and file lockers that provide better results.
Brilliant! You know duckduckgo just relays results from other search engines, do you?
Anyone have a link to the price sheet? (Score:1)
This is fantastic news! Does anyone know where I can find the current Google/Microsoft price sheet for result filtering?
I don't like it when people talk about religion or green cars (hate, hate HATE the colour green). How much would it cost to have Google protect people from search results relating to religion or green cars?
The problem I have here isn't if they block something that's bad, but who gets to decide whether something is.
The U.S. Congress decided way back in 1790 that copyright infringement is "something that's bad".
Working alternative wanted (Score:1)
Maybe some people should learn a thing or two from the music industry and offer a fully working better alternative
Netflix makes it so easy to watch television but still these people break it.
Behind my geo-wall I only get about 36% of the USA catalog (~1100 vs ~400) but my 'rent' is similar.
First page of Google less and less relevant... (Score:2)
Maybe I will in the future directly go to the second and not even check the first page at all...
Why not switch to duckduckgo?
DDG was ok for generic queries but sucked ass last I tried it for anything technical. Has it improved substantially since the Snowden revelations for day to day programming queries?
I mostly use it to search for things censored by google and friends, and for that it does a better job than them.
uhhh... (Score:4, Insightful)
If they're removing them "now", what the hell were they doing before? Results are already riddled with DMCA takedown removed results. Google has been publishing the list of these removed URLs for years:
https://www.google.com/transpa... [google.com]
Also, FUN FACT. They're not doing what they say because they never do what they say. If they REALLY went after copyright infringing websites they'd take down:
- Google+
- Facebook
- Reddit
- Twitter
- YouTube
- Imgur
Those places are FULL of copyrighted information and nobody bats an eye.
Sites with working takedown aren't "infringing" (Score:2)
If they REALLY went after copyright infringing websites they'd take down [the major social media sites]
Websites that have a takedown policy and enforce it are not "copyright infringing websites" per the Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of 1998, codified as 17 USC 512.
GOOD! (Score:2)
Nobody should have to suffer the terrible fate of using Microsoft products, not even software pirates or even literal pirates! #OnlyReadTheTitle
;)
Don't worry (Score:2)
No more YouTube results in Google searches? (Score:3)
So...you're saying that we'll stop seeing YouTube results in Google searches?
I use Ixquick. (Score:2)
I use ixquick because it doesn't track you but it still has the same problem as all the other alternative search engines.
In the end they just go back to Google for the query. Remember the days when internet search engines were a dime a dozen and they all had different algorithms.
That was nice.
Crackdown - WRONG (Score:2)
Grammar Nazi here. When used in this context, "crackdown" is actually separated into two words, that is, "crack down".
If they're launching an initiative or describing a method or process , then it would be "Blah blah blah will institute a crackdown on piracy..."