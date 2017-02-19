Used Cars Can Still Be Controlled By Their Previous Owners' Apps (wtkr.com) 18
An IBM security researcher recently discovered something interesting about smart cars. An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Charles Henderson sold his car several years ago, but he still knows exactly where it is, and can control it from his phone... "The car is really smart, but it's not smart enough to know who its owner is, so it's not smart enough to know it's been resold," Henderson told CNNTech. "There's nothing on the dashboard that tells you 'the following people have access to the car.'" This isn't an isolated problem. Henderson tested four major auto manufacturers, and found they all have apps that allow previous owners to access them from a mobile device. At the RSA security conference in San Francisco on Friday, Henderson explained how people can still retain control of connected cars even after they resell them.
Manufacturers create apps to control smart cars -- you can use your phone to unlock the car, honk the horn and find out the exact location of your vehicle. Henderson removed his personal information from services in the car before selling it back to the dealership, but he was still able to control the car through a mobile app for years. That's because only the dealership that originally sold the car can see who has access and manually remove someone from the app.
It's also something to consider when buying used IoT devices -- or a smart home equipped with internet-enabled devices.
dealership only sales and service coming soon? or should end users have a way to do an full reset for free?
If you miss a payment or two, they can (sometimes) use GPS to locate the vehicle, disable it remotely, and activate the horn if the vehicle is being sequestered nearby.
This kind of shit is exactly why I wont ever buy a car that has OnStar or any other connectivity back to the manufacturer.
That includes at least all Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Tesla vehicles.
You lose asshole.
“If I was a consumer who was less than tech-savvy, I would probably consider buying new rather than second-hand for this reason,” he said.
Past users do not get to do this.
Are the previous owners not breaking the law by retaining such control? When you sell something then you are supposed to give up all interest and rights to it, to do otherwise is an act of conversion [wikipedia.org]