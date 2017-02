DRM Company Denuvo Forgets To Secure Its Server, Leaks Two Years Of Emails

Denuvo "left several private directories on its website open to the public," TorrentFreak wrote Sunday, calling it " an embarrassing blunder" for the digital rights management company . "Members of the cracking community are downloading and scrutinizing the contents," the site reports, with one of the finds being an 11-megabyte text file which apparently contains every message sent through Denuvo's web site since 2014. An anonymous reader writes:In addition, there's also a slideshow -- which has since been uploaded to Imgur -- bragging that "With over 300 man years of development experience among us, we clearly know what we're doing."