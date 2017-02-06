DRM Company Denuvo Forgets To Secure Its Server, Leaks Two Years Of Emails (torrentfreak.com) 10
Denuvo "left several private directories on its website open to the public," TorrentFreak wrote Sunday, calling it "an embarrassing blunder" for the digital rights management company. "Members of the cracking community are downloading and scrutinizing the contents," the site reports, with one of the finds being an 11-megabyte text file which apparently contains every message sent through Denuvo's web site since 2014. An anonymous reader writes: There's a message from Google's security team, one from Capcom Japan, and "dozens of emails from angry pirates, each looking to vent their anger," according to TorrentFreak. Ars Technica reports that there's also a 2015 message from Microsoft about "an upcoming initiative," as well as messages several game studios, and even one from the producers of Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing. "Combing the log file brings up countless spam messages, along with complaints, confused 'why won't this game work' queries from apparent pirates, and even threats (an example: 'for what you did to arkham knight I will find you and I will kill you and all of your loved ones, this I promise you CEO of this SHIT drm')."
"Since Denuvo's contact page does not contain a link to a private e-mail address -- only a contact form and a phone number to the company's Austrian headquarters -- the form appears to also have been used by many game developers and publishers." And in addition, "much of Denuvo's web database content appears to be entirely unsecured, with root directories for 'fileadmin' and 'logs' sitting in the open right now."
In addition, there's also a slideshow -- which has since been uploaded to Imgur -- bragging that "With over 300 man years of development experience among us, we clearly know what we're doing."
I do wonder if the leaks include any kind of technical info or code related to their system. If that happened it would be far worse than a bunch of emails.
Sorry, but the customers I have are angry at DRM. They own 30 room Yachts that when they update the Firmware on their Kaleidescape it upgrades to HDCP 1.4 and BREAKS the whole system because their TV sets that are sealed and built in are NOT HDCP 1.4 compatible.
I encourage these customers to complain to congress to strike down the DMCA because I tell them , "I could fix that, but the DMCA makes it a felony for me to do so."
