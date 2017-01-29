Ransomware Locks A Hotel's Guests In Their Rooms (dailymail.co.uk)
An anonymous reader writes: A luxury hotel paid "thousands" in Bitcoin ransom to cybercriminals who hacked into their electronic key system, "locking hundreds of guests in or out of their rooms until the money was paid." The "furious" hotel manager says it's the third time their electronic system has been attacked, though one local news site reports that "on the fourth attempt the hackers had no chance because the computers had been replaced and the latest security standards integrated, and some networks had been decoupled." The 111-year-old hotel is now planning to remove all their electronic locks, and return to old-fashioned door locks with real keys. But they're going public to warn other hotels -- some of which they say have also already been hit by ransomware.
Unless this is all just a big publicity stunt to advertise their new door locks.
