Zuckerberg Sues Hundreds of Hawaiians To Force Property Sales To Him (msn.com) 71
mmell writes: Apparently, owning 700 acres of land in Hawaii isn't enough -- Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, has filed suit to force owners of several small parcels of land to sell to the highest bidder. The reason? These property owners are completely surrounded by Zuckerberg's land holdings and therefore have lawful easement to cross his property in order to get to theirs. Many of these land owners have held their land for generations, but seemingly Mr. Zuckerberg can not tolerate their presence so close to his private little slice of paradise. Landowners such as these came to own their land when their ancestors were "given" the land as Hawaiian natives. If successful in his "quiet title" court action, Mr. Zuckerberg will finally have his slice of Hawaii's beaches and tropical lands without having to deal with the pesky presence of neighbors who were on his land before he owned it. Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans? CNBC reports: "The cases target a dozen small plots of so-called 'kuleana' lands that are inside the much larger property that Zuckerberg bought on Kauai. Kuleana lands are properties that were granted to native Hawaiians in the mid-1800. One suit, according to the Star-Advertiser, was filed against about 300 people who are descendants of an immigrant Portuguese sugar cane plantation worker who bought four parcels totaling two acres of land in 1894. One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."
I think "Schwanzlutscher" is what you are looking for . . . but Arschloch is more appropriate, in this case . . . I'll try to think up something better, or ask some friends, since I am fluent in German, but not a native speaker . . .
What's German for "Rich Pathetic Sociopathic Bastard..."?
If you read the article, these are parcels of land that no one lives on, but more than one people *own*. What his case is doing is forcing the land to be sold so that those owners can come forward and get paid for it. Most owners don't even realize they own the land.
So no one is being *forced out of their homes*. Basically they are getting money they didn't realize they had.
"The highest bidder"? (Score:3, Insightful)
Who else is going to bid for land that's surrounded entirely by someone else's land, and subject to these kinds of legal encumbrances?
The man is a bastard and a prime candidate for an urgent visit from a large group of people toting pitchforks and torches, if anyone can find any in present-day Hawaii.
Re:"The highest bidder"? (Score:5, Informative)
In general, in Common Law, if you buy land that has known encumbrances, then you inherit the obligations that go with that encumbrance. I have land that has a water easement on it so people up the road can pump water from a creek nearby. Since that was attached to the land when I took possession, I'm obligated to allow the neighbors to continue to operate water lines. I can certainly try to buy them out or otherwise offer incentive for them to voluntarily vacate the easement, but if I go to a judge and demand he terminate the easement and kick my neighbors' water lines off my property, I'm going to be shown the door. Of course, I'm not a fucking dirtbag, so I accept certain limitations on my ownership that I voluntarily took on, and don't try to push people off with threats of legal action.
These arent people that snaked their way onto this land. They are people with a historical and ancestral right to retain their ownership and access.
May not be as bad as the clickbaity headline says (Score:5, Informative)
From TFA, it seems like these are old titles, many of the people who inherited them have no idea they "own" these properties, and thus haven't been paying property taxes on them since 180something.
I don't much care for The Zuck, but before taking off on the all too predictable partisan political tears, people should inform themselves on which Supreme Court justices ruled which way on the Kelo decision.
If the properties are vacant and property taxes in arrears, then the county is likely within its power to seize the plots, and sell them to cover the costs. Then Zuckerberg has the opportunity to purchase those plots of land. Mind you, it sounds like maybe that scenario doesn't cover all the plots of land.
Just as a matter of principle, shouldn't the newer Hawaiian immigrants be paying property taxes to the indigenous (or longer-term Polynesian-descendant) Hawaiians for the appropriation of their land? (Including rather a lot of back taxes in arrears.)
...and not the other way round?
The Justice System (e.g. land title lawsuit judgements etc) has a funny way of working out well for those in de-facto power, doesn't it?
It lends credence to the deniers, who can denounce everything you present in your argument if you stretch one or two facts.
It is the polar opposite of fortuitous that this strategy is regularly employed in important debates like global warming and minimum wage.
It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people
So you're saying that today's Native Americans are carrying a "red guilt"?
It is not the number that is bad, if he sued a single person to force them off of their ancestral land, then their is no punishment too hefty for him.
Thou shalt not covenant thy Zuckerbergs land.
What is it about having money... (Score:2)
What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?
I mean really, 700 acres? How can someone not find sufficient privacy for their family on 700 acres, even if it contains a few parcels he doesn't own?
Weird title uncertainty (Score:5, Interesting)
If it was me... (Score:2)
I wish I owned an acre of land right in the middle of where he wants to build his house. I'd put a big barbed-wire fence around it, park the biggest, ugliest, smelliest old trailer I could find on it, demand continued access rights and refuse to sell at any money.
Native people are native? Shocking! (Score:4, Informative)
Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans?
Apparently everyone but the author. What a moron.
Editorial Summary is Terrible (Score:4, Informative)
Really, does this impact us in some way that I'm not seeing? At least with stories about Steve Jobs's megayacht, there was a cool megayacht to be interested in.
Relax - it's BeauHD, who is the absolute shitposter of Slashdot.
It helps if you scroll through the editors, and pick and choose what to read. Assume that anything where BeauHD was the editor is going to be a cobbled together, misleading, politicized shitpost.
That yacht is a damn fugly thing, though.
Interesting capitalization (Score:2)
Referring to Zuckerberg as "Him" makes the title of the article sound like he's being deified.
Messing with Madame Pele (Score:2)
Zuckerfuck is playing with fire... Literally fire and lava..
Someone got *paid* (Score:2)
One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."
Someone got paid to betray his kin and I bet it was big enough to matter.
700 acres??? (Score:2)
1 square mile actually is almost 700 acres (640 to be exact). 20 acres is actually a pretty small tract for viewshed protection, unless you're in a forest. Heck, the Walmart in Albany, NY is 12 acres, and that doesn't include the parking lot.
Let's deal (Score:2)
If Hawaiians let us build our Thirty Meter Telescope, we will agree to cement Mark Zuckerberg into the foundation thereof.