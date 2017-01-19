Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Zuckerberg Sues Hundreds of Hawaiians To Force Property Sales To Him

mmell writes: Apparently, owning 700 acres of land in Hawaii isn't enough -- Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, has filed suit to force owners of several small parcels of land to sell to the highest bidder. The reason? These property owners are completely surrounded by Zuckerberg's land holdings and therefore have lawful easement to cross his property in order to get to theirs. Many of these land owners have held their land for generations, but seemingly Mr. Zuckerberg can not tolerate their presence so close to his private little slice of paradise. Landowners such as these came to own their land when their ancestors were "given" the land as Hawaiian natives. If successful in his "quiet title" court action, Mr. Zuckerberg will finally have his slice of Hawaii's beaches and tropical lands without having to deal with the pesky presence of neighbors who were on his land before he owned it. Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans? CNBC reports: "The cases target a dozen small plots of so-called 'kuleana' lands that are inside the much larger property that Zuckerberg bought on Kauai. Kuleana lands are properties that were granted to native Hawaiians in the mid-1800. One suit, according to the Star-Advertiser, was filed against about 300 people who are descendants of an immigrant Portuguese sugar cane plantation worker who bought four parcels totaling two acres of land in 1894. One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."

  • "The highest bidder"? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:46PM (#53699577)

    Who else is going to bid for land that's surrounded entirely by someone else's land, and subject to these kinds of legal encumbrances?

    The man is a bastard and a prime candidate for an urgent visit from a large group of people toting pitchforks and torches, if anyone can find any in present-day Hawaii.

    • paparazzi who want legal access to Zuckerbergs land?

  • May not be as bad as the clickbaity headline says (Score:5, Informative)

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:51PM (#53699613)

    From TFA, it seems like these are old titles, many of the people who inherited them have no idea they "own" these properties, and thus haven't been paying property taxes on them since 180something.

    I don't much care for The Zuck, but before taking off on the all too predictable partisan political tears, people should inform themselves on which Supreme Court justices ruled which way on the Kelo decision.

    • If the properties are vacant and property taxes in arrears, then the county is likely within its power to seize the plots, and sell them to cover the costs. Then Zuckerberg has the opportunity to purchase those plots of land. Mind you, it sounds like maybe that scenario doesn't cover all the plots of land.

      • Just as a matter of principle, shouldn't the newer Hawaiian immigrants be paying property taxes to the indigenous (or longer-term Polynesian-descendant) Hawaiians for the appropriation of their land? (Including rather a lot of back taxes in arrears.) ...and not the other way round?

        The Justice System (e.g. land title lawsuit judgements etc) has a funny way of working out well for those in de-facto power, doesn't it?

    • It is not the number that is bad, if he sued a single person to force them off of their ancestral land, then their is no punishment too hefty for him.

  • What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?

    I mean really, 700 acres? How can someone not find sufficient privacy for their family on 700 acres, even if it contains a few parcels he doesn't own?

  • Weird title uncertainty (Score:5, Interesting)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:54PM (#53699637) Homepage
    Although I'm not a Zuckerberg fan, the headline is a little misleading. Apparently for most of these parcels, the actual ownership is unclear-- the ownership is split sometimes among hundreds of descendants of the original owners, and in some cases it's not clear who owns it, or if they're even alive or if they're not, who the heirs are. This seems to be the only way to clear title to the land.

  • I wish I owned an acre of land right in the middle of where he wants to build his house. I'd put a big barbed-wire fence around it, park the biggest, ugliest, smelliest old trailer I could find on it, demand continued access rights and refuse to sell at any money.

  • Native people are native? Shocking! (Score:4, Informative)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:00PM (#53699669)

    Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans?

    Apparently everyone but the author. What a moron.

    • Native Hawaiians aren't Native Americans. The latter are people indigenous to the Americas (north, central, or south), i.e., the continental land mass. Hawaii isn't even on the same tectonic plate.

  • Editorial Summary is Terrible (Score:4, Informative)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:00PM (#53699675)
    People have been saying it for years, but I really feel like this place isn't what it used to be. Here we have a terrible, click-baity headline followed by a terrible, lazily editorialized summary, none of which is "News for Nerds" or "Stuff that Matters."

    Really, does this impact us in some way that I'm not seeing? At least with stories about Steve Jobs's megayacht, there was a cool megayacht to be interested in.

    • Relax - it's BeauHD, who is the absolute shitposter of Slashdot.

      It helps if you scroll through the editors, and pick and choose what to read. Assume that anything where BeauHD was the editor is going to be a cobbled together, misleading, politicized shitpost.

    • That yacht is a damn fugly thing, though.

  • Referring to Zuckerberg as "Him" makes the title of the article sound like he's being deified.

  • Zuckerfuck is playing with fire... Literally fire and lava..

  • One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."

    Someone got paid to betray his kin and I bet it was big enough to matter.

  • sheesh! what is zuckerburg trying to do? start his own country? even if i was a billionaire i would not want more than maybe 1 square mile, heck i could find plenty of privacy in 20 acres of back wood land in rural montana or wyoming, build a nice warm mansion that looks like a GIANT log cabin in where it cant be seen from the nearby roads, and put up a chainlink fence around it topped with razor wire, and motion detectors & security cams
    • A square mile is 640 acres. Does that extra 60 bother you a lot ;-)

    • 1 square mile actually is almost 700 acres (640 to be exact). 20 acres is actually a pretty small tract for viewshed protection, unless you're in a forest. Heck, the Walmart in Albany, NY is 12 acres, and that doesn't include the parking lot.

  • If Hawaiians let us build our Thirty Meter Telescope, we will agree to cement Mark Zuckerberg into the foundation thereof.

