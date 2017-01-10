Microsoft To Enhance User Privacy Controls In Upcoming Windows 10 Update (hothardware.com) 22
MojoKid writes: When Microsoft first launched Windows 10, it was generally well-received but also came saddled with a number of privacy concerns. It has taken quite a while for Microsoft to respond to these concerns in a meaningful way, but the company is finally proving that it's taking things seriously by detailing some enhanced privacy features coming to a future Windows 10 build. Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard, which lets you configure anything and everything about information that might be sent to back to the mothership. You can turn all tracking off, or pick and choose, if certain criteria don't concern you too much, like location or health activity, for example. Also, for fresh installs, you'll be given more specific privacy options so that you can feel confident from the get-go about the information you're sending Redmond's way. If you do decide to send any information Microsoft's way, the company promises that it won't use your information for the sake of targeted advertising.
If I'm using a web based console to change my local OS privacy settings, I'm guessing I'm telling some server that's already collecting the info just not to use the info it's already collecting.
I was going to call BS, too, but only on the theory that they could change or revoke anything at any time if it's a cloud-based setting rather than something managed locally. Your theory is even more disturbing, though, so it's probably the one that's correct.
Remember when everyone was complaining about Microsoft's security issues? Microsoft actually did an admirable job cleaning up that leaky ship. They still have bugs, but compared to before, when running a Microsoft OS was basically an invitation to come inside.
but the company is finally proving that it's taking things seriously
Not quite. Proof that they are taking things seriously would be disabling all the telemetry, phoning home, adware, crapware, etc., and making it strictly opt-in.
For example, the first time you hit the start menu, it can show you a balloon: "Would you like to see customized content here? This would require sending blah-blah-blah to Microsoft." Then two clearly labeled buttons. One for "yes, phone home and show me ads" and another for "no, and don't show me this ever again."
"Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard..."
Why does it have to be web-based? Was it too fucking hard to build it into the Control Panel or Settings app?
This sounds like horseshit to me, and I've heard enough horseshit in my life to be able to reliably identify it when I hear it.
