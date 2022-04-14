ACE Shuts Down Massive Pirate Site After Locating Owner In Remote Peru (torrentfreak.com) 18
As part of its global anti-piracy mission, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has been trying to shut down Pelisplushd.net, a massive pirate streaming site with roughly 70 million visits per month. After tracking down its operator in the remote countryside of Peru, the anti-piracy group says the site is no more. TorrentFreak reports: In a statement published Wednesday, ACE officially announced that it was behind the closure of Pelisplushd.net. The anti-piracy group labeled the platform the second-largest Spanish-language 'rogue website' in the entire Latin American region with 383.5 million visits in the past six months and nearly 75 million visits in February 2022. In Mexico alone, the site had more visitors than hbomax.com, disneyplus.com and primevideo.com, a clear problem for those platforms which are all ACE members.
"This is a huge win for the ACE team based in Latin America as we work to protect the legitimate digital ecosystem throughout the region," said Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the Motion Picture Association. "The successful action against the operator of Pelisplushd.net was only made possible because of evidence that we gathered from previous operations conducted in other countries in Latin America. "This speaks volumes about ACE's ability to crack current cases utilizing years of past gathered intelligence and highlights the global, strategic approach that determines our actions around the world."
The operator of Pelisplushd is yet to be named but ACE reveals that after a positive identification, the anti-piracy group tracked him down to the "remote countryside of Peru." That took place in March and soon after, ACE says the operator agreed to turn over his domains. As far as we can tell the main domain at Pelisplushd.net is not yet completely in ACE/MPA hands but a full transfer will probably take place later.
Ad services are cunty by definition. Best not to wish for more cuntiness.
In the USA pirating may well be on the up exactly because there are way more options than netflix now. You can't just pick one "netflix-like" option, you have to Collect! Them! All! And they're all subscription services, each with a small subset of things you might want to watch on offer. That makes going the officially approved route needlessly expensive. Pirating is a drag but much, much cheaper. It is now effectively more expensive to stream than when netflix was the only offering you needed.
pirating is about getting content to people who don't have access. if piraters were concerned with that and not say becoming a third party seller at market. there would be so much less complaining about this stuff....that just leaves software, but you can't have it all can you?
They are just asking for more industry money, when in actual reality the artificial scarcity strategy some of the entertainment industry is using has failed fundamentally and likely permanently. These days there are many artists and entertainers that have left copyright behind (regarding their customers, not regarding commercial plagiarism) and would not even dream of using DRM or crap like it. Many seem to be able to live decently off their art. Of course, that way you usually do not get filthy rich, but any artist or entertainer that cares for their art is typically not interested in that anyways.
Interesting side note: The origin of copyright is because commercial printers in historic England printed poems and plays and made a lot of money from that without permission from the authors and without ever paying them anything.
This makes it sound like the service will be up on a new domain shortly. Seems unlikely?
Anyway, DNS is getting to be a weakness for certain applications. Some browsers can use some blockchain DNS services but some of those are scammy too.
Censorship as damage and all.
...people pissed off in one shot. congrats - that's what we call progress.
Yeah, this is totally gonna backfire on them. That's the last time I buy my groceries from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment.
It would have been cooler if he ran it from a ship sailing around in the caribbean sea.
I am proud to say I've had the opportunity to toss money back in the faces of these scum on multiple occasions.