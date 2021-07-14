Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Twitter Government

Twitter Sees Jump in Govt Demands To Remove Content of Reporters, News Outlets (reuters.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Twitter saw a surge in government demands worldwide in 2020 to take down content posted by journalists and news outlets, according to data released by the social media platform. From a report: In its transparency report published on Wednesday, Twitter said verified accounts of 199 journalists and news outlets on its platform faced 361 legal demands from governments to remove content in the second half of 2020, up 26% from the first half of the year. The biannual report on Twitter's enforcement of policy rules and the information and removal requests it receives comes as social media companies including Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube face government scrutiny worldwide over the content allowed on their platforms. Twitter ultimately removed five tweets from journalists and news publishers, the report said. India submitted most of the removal requests, followed by Turkey, Pakistan and Russia.

Twitter Sees Jump in Govt Demands To Remove Content of Reporters, News Outlets More | Reply

Twitter Sees Jump in Govt Demands To Remove Content of Reporters, News Outlets

Comments Filter:

  • Mass media ultimately becomes a mouthpiece for the strongest authority in the region. Turns out the internet is no better off than the old radio/TV broadcasters, too easy to track and shut down the transmitter.

  • India submitted most of the removal requests, followed by Turkey, Pakistan and Russia.

    All bastions of freedom. /s

  • It sure would be easier (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Wednesday July 14, 2021 @03:10PM (#61582567)

    to tell foreign censors what to do with themselves if they had a sacrosanct policy of not engaging in any kind of digital book burning at all.

    When this comment inevitably gets modded down, a modicum of introspection would be nice to hope for: is the above statement code for the right to sell covid healing crystals and call people nasty words, is it just what it is at face value, or is it some combination of both with the clear eyed understanding that the bad is outweighed by the good in the long run?

  • Censoring New York Post created precedent (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday July 14, 2021 @03:18PM (#61582599)
    When Twitter censored The New York Post reporting [nypost.com] for the sole benefit of one political party they created a precedent where such actions could be demanded from them by others.

  • Of course they do (Score:5, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Wednesday July 14, 2021 @04:26PM (#61582759) Journal

    ...when they've demonstrated the willingness to take political sides, it seems logical that anyone with an axe to grind is going to see if they can "justify" having Twitter block whomever they don't like.

    https://thehill.com/opinion/te... [thehill.com]

    https://www.politico.com/news/... [politico.com]

  • Most of today's news is so "not news" that anyone with even modest critical thinking would want to have it taken down. So much is just terribly written clickbait that draws you in just to
    at best parrot a story told by someone else, without doing any research or putting it in perspective. One all too common example is a headline with a statistic involving a large number of something, which in the article is not ever compared to what the normal number of that thing is. The best we ever get now is to

    • Worse. Most news these days (at least in the West) is designed specifically to make people angry so they'll rant about it online and get more exposure and clicks.

Slashdot Top Deals

Solutions are obvious if one only has the optical power to observe them over the horizon. -- K.A. Arsdall

Close