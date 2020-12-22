Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


2,000 Parents Demand Major Academic Publisher Drop Proctorio Surveillance Tech (vice.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Digital rights group Fight for the Future has unveiled an open letter signed by 2,000 parents calling on McGraw-Hill Publishing to end its relationship with Proctorio, one of many proctoring apps that offers services that digital rights groups have called "indistinguishable from spyware." From a report: As the pandemic has pushed schooling into virtual classrooms, a host of software vendors have stepped up to offer their latest surveillance tools. Some, like Proctorio, offer technologies that claim to fight cheating by tracking head and eye movements, without any evidence that their algorithms do anything but make students anxious (and thus perform worse). Others rely on facial recognition technology, which is itself rife with racial bias, and have regularly failed to verify the identities of students of color at various points while taking state bar exams, forcing the test to end.

Proctorio is one of a few companies that has come under scrutiny from privacy groups not only for invasive surveillance, but exhaustive data extraction that collects sensitive student data including biometrics. The company is perhaps unique in its attempts to silence critics of its surveillance programs. Proctorio has deployed lawsuits to silence critics, forcing one University of British Columbia learning technology specialist to exhaust his personal and emergency savings due to a lawsuit meant to silence his online criticisms of the company. Proctorio has also targeted students and abused Twitter's DMCA takedown process to further suppress valid criticisms of its proctoring software. Further reading: Proctoring Software Company Used DMCA To Take Down a Student's Critical Tweets; and Cheating-Detection Software Provokes 'School-Surveillance Revolt'.

  • Naming is always an afterthought (Score:5, Funny)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @12:41PM (#60857256)

    Proc(anything) makes me think of an anal probe or colonoscopy....

    Maybe it's intentional?

  • Is this happening in the public school system? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fustakrakich ( 1673220 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @12:55PM (#60857306) Journal

    If so, let's apply all the same constitutional limitations on the companies involved that we apply to the government itself. Everybody under a government contract should be under the same rules.

    • Re:Is this happening in the public school system? (Score:5, Informative)

      by mordenkhai ( 1167617 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @01:21PM (#60857390)
      My community college in Ca used it. There were different levels of service evidently. My BIO 300 class it only recorded screen, and prevented any leaving the exam screens, including CTRL-F, which surprised me when I wanted to go back to a specific question out of 50 about meiosis. My ASTR480 class however used full on version which did the above plus recorded audio and video, required a picture of my State ID, AND randomly made me stop taking the exam and rotate the computer to video the entire room. Failure to do so would cause the exam to end. IMO the lower version was fine, I didn't even really mind the video version, but having to spin a laptop around and record everything and focus on an exam was too much. It also meant having to use a laptop instead of my desktop as I had no camera on the desktop. Neither class made this requirement clear prior to class start, which is the worst offense IMO because by the time you found out , all other classes are full. Luckily I had a 5 year old laptop laying around I could use. I don't mind using it, especially if they drop the camera spinning, but they should have to prove they are accomplishing something, otherwise they are just wasting my time, and money through college costs.

      • People who tolerate this stuff make it harder for those who object. A minor law of consequences that should be considered.

      • Re:Is this happening in the public school system? (Score:5, Informative)

        by Spamalope ( 91802 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @01:41PM (#60857450)
        You're paying for the service. Springing the requirement after you've paid is adding conditions after the sale. Then too, software that can do that, can access everything on the system. Passwords, photos and other app info. My desktop has brokerage info and access tokens. No way in hell is a spy system going on here.

        Schools that use those should be required to provide forensics tools that monitor the proctor software and accurately report every file accessed, every file installed, every folder browsed. Background tasks should be prohibited, as they're not needed for the purpose. If they have nothing to hide that should be fine, right?
        (in addition to requiring the product run as a portable application so 100% of the files can be on a USB stick that's removed when not in use)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        It was made even worse because there was a run on webcams (for obvious reasons) meaning if you didn't have one and needed one, you couldn't even go out to buy it. And the ones remaining were expensive.

        This was sprung on a few college classes as well and they objected because no one could buy one, nor was the school willing to provide any.

  • I understand their objections but.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @01:22PM (#60857392) Journal

    The reality is some kind of integrity check is needed. The reasons for testing and exams is to certify the student has done the work, paid attention to the course, read the material etc and has the some competency and familiarity with the subject.

    You can't just waive that part off, without making diplomas virtually meaningless. 'oh well the cheaters will eventually be caught when they show up at work entirely incapable of ..' right well then its to late for the student. They are adult and they have largely blown their educational opportunity. They probably will get fired, and after a string of failures won't be left behind unable to reach the first run of the latter ever again. Than there is the whole 'non-traditional-diversity..' If you want anyone to take a chance on that 'barista' you need them to at least have some faith that highschool diploma means they can read and understand the instructions you e-mail them.

    My first instinct is the schools should send everyone a chrome book or simlar to use for classes or at least use for exams if they want to use their personal device the rest of the time, rather then forcing them to put invasive software on their own systems. It would be better for integrity generally speaking anyway.. but that does not solve the bio metrics problems. However i also don't see what biometrics they could possibly be gathering that human proctor sitting in a room with them can't also observe and record, so what has changed? (Yes I know the answer is big data, and aggregating a lot of information in central systems that was not aggregate before, which is real concern, but a larger one than testing school kids)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Proctorio is one of many options. It in particular has caused complaints and protests. It might be time to switch to one that has caused less problems.

      • Re:I understand their objections but.. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @03:34PM (#60857802) Journal

        Yes well the weakest security measures usually draw the fewest complaints form people that have to put up with them. That does not make them effective or even adequate.

        Look what just happened at West Point - a place where you need not only great academic credentials but nomination for a somewhat rarefied group of sources to even apply. We'd nominally expect students there be more honorable than those at some State University or private college and yet...

        So its not as if academic cheating isnt a real issue, and common one. It isnt as if cheaters don't invest quite a bit of effort in cheating and crooks that want to market the opportunity to cheat don't invest even more effort.

        I would expect the most rigorous anti-cheating controls to draw the most complaints. Do I like dealing with MFA, SSH jump boxes, strong password requirements, etc - heck no. I really miss the way things were fifteen years ago when my ssh key just let me get on every box anyone had approved my access to but while it was easy it also means anyone who popped my laptop pwnd most of the company if the tried to move laterally. It was not good security though, if it was whoever wrote putty-rider would not have bothered.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          I note that the West Point students were not caught by Proctorio, so it must be possible to do.

          Home break-ins happen, but we have not gone to a standard of steel plate walls with a vault style door. That's simply because at some point the "solution" costs more than the problem. That cost can be monetary as in my example, or it can be by preventing honest students from being able to take the exam at all or an excess of false positives in the case of Proctorio.

          Consider, a drug test that always returns positiv

    • The reality is some kind of integrity check is needed.

      IMO, this is an answer, but to the wrong question.
      The objection is not to finding a solution to cheating. That should be obvious - that, and the issue being with the specific software, the lack of transparency on how it works, and often when it is being used.

      Honestly, how do so many people mange to bungle up the easily discernable difference between finding a problem with a particular approach to a problem, and taking issue with finding an issue to the problem? Not just here, but everywhere, you se

  • If cheating is possible at all, your education is (Score:5, Interesting)

    by BAReFO0t ( 6240524 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @01:54PM (#60857504)

    Our teacher used to write all the answers on the blackboard, and grade our explanations and problem solving skilks.
    This meant that copying from somebody else was equal to managing to understand it yourself. You had to get it, to be able to make it look like yours.
    Turns out kids weren't actually stupid. The teaching was just shit.
    Best teacher I ever had.

    By the way, here's a small list of YouTube channels that are on a Feynman level of explaining:
    * PBS SpaceTime
    * 3blue1brown
    * ScienceClic English
    *Please*, if you know more channels like that, share them here.

  • Why can't they just open the school up for a couple of weeks to allow the testing? Have students sign up for assigned testing windows so that you can maintain the social distancing. Then the students can be monitored to ensure that there is no cheating going on.

    If people weren't completely paranoid over Covid this could resolve the problem quickly and fairly.

    • Mainly because staggered testing windows gives opportunity for students to talk among themselves about what the questions on the test were between groups. Each group would need a unique test which could be quite the burden on the teaching staff to develop and grade. Doable, but a lot more work.

  • 2000 parents is pretty much zero (Score:3)

    by clay_buster ( 521703 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @02:07PM (#60857556) Homepage

    This is a small campaign when you take into account the number of people using Google the software.

  • Great name (Score:3)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Tuesday December 22, 2020 @02:15PM (#60857580)
    The Proctorio assholes sure selected a befitting name.

  • They go to school to obtain credentials. Human nature is pragmatically evil so people require a system of reward and punishment to behave themselves and that can never be different at scale.
    Test on-site taking adequate precautions. It really is that simple. The idea we should trust each other is not sane, not merely a tad irrational. Those not wanting school districts to inflict Proctorio on students should lobby their school boards. Parents are customers and voters, and most school boards are elected.

