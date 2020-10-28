NSA Ducks Questions About Backdoors In Tech Products (reuters.com) 71
The U.S. National Security Agency is rebuffing efforts by a leading Congressional critic to determine whether it is continuing to place so-called back doors into commercial technology products, in a controversial practice that critics say damages both U.S. industry and national security. Reuters reports: The NSA has long sought agreements with technology companies under which they would build special access for the spy agency into their products, according to disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and reporting by Reuters and others. These so-called back doors enable the NSA and other agencies to scan large amounts of traffic without a warrant. Agency advocates say the practice has eased collection of vital intelligence in other countries, including interception of terrorist communications. The agency developed new rules for such practices after the Snowden leaks in order to reduce the chances of exposure and compromise, three former intelligence officials told Reuters. But aides to Senator Ron Wyden, a leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, say the NSA has stonewalled on providing even the gist of the new guidelines.
The agency declined to say how it had updated its policies on obtaining special access to commercial products. NSA officials said the agency has been rebuilding trust with the private sector through such measures as offering warnings about software flaws. "At NSA, it's common practice to constantly assess processes to identify and determine best practices," said Anne Neuberger, who heads NSA's year-old Cybersecurity Directorate. "We don't share specific processes and procedures." Three former senior intelligence agency figures told Reuters that the NSA now requires that before a back door is sought, the agency must weigh the potential fallout and arrange for some kind of warning if the back door gets discovered and manipulated by adversaries.
What is Huawei being pilloried for again?
The REAL issue is that China is soon to be the worlds biggest economy. Techwise they are ahead in some areas, behind in others
Militarily, the US would loose a war against China.
This is ALL about the USA wanting to maintain its dominance, but its already lost, and it has no idea how to cope.
If we say they wouldn't use nukes, then the USA can't lose a war because its people won't ever give up. They are armed and would fight back..
Um, that assumes that China invades the USA. Any other scenario, the US loses pretty much.
Their weapons are more advanced.
If China invades Taiwan, the USA will let them because it is unable to do anything anyway.
And all those guns the USA has will be as effective as the ones ISIS had against the USA.
And the current path the USA is on, it risks loosing friends in the world
It is a bit more unfocused than that. Americans are arming up, both sides. It won't take much to set off a real armed battle in some city.
China won't invade Taiwan. Taiwan doesn't have nukes (or so they claim) but could build some pretty quick if it needed to. Taiwan does have a decent conventional military too, so any invasion would be costly for China.
They are armed and would fight back.
LOL. People seriously believe this crap? Your light arms are useless against tanks or heavy artillery. They might make sense for guerilla warfare once China occupies the US but that's pretty much it.
This is ALL about the USA wanting to maintain its dominance, but its already lost, and it has no idea how to cope.
India. The worlds largest democracy. It's been said that a new "NATO" like alliance will be formed in the Pacific that includes India, America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, etc.
It is China that is on the wrong side of history. Taiwan culturally is the real China. The Communists in the mainland are on borrowed time. It is they that must learn the error of their misbegotten ways. Or they can
Oh, and there is no god. Everyone becomes an atheist when they die.
Taiwan culturally is the real China.
As much as I would like for that to be true it's not historically accurate https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"China is *decades* ahead of the US both militarily and technologically."
I don't buy this, but also don't have to. Presuming nukes aren't used (which would destroy everyone), the endgame would require an invasion and occupation. It would also have to be so long term that it would require more than 100% of the military's attention and budget. Even if this tactic was successful for the short term, it would seem that the real winner of this would be Russia since their 2 largest competitors would be burning thr
Vietnam, Korean, Afghanistan, the US Confederacy
Even if the US were to somehow successfully invade China (which it couldn't), it couldn't maintain control of 1B+ people for long. And they would have and want to leave sooner or later, likely sooner. Do you think an invasion and occupation of a few years could change the hearts and minds of enough Chinese to make them bend to the US's will long term? They are a nation whose culture has lasted in some form for over a millennium. The US Confederacy was around f
Yet there has been no evidence released of Huawei leaking data. Yet, there has been plenty of evidence regarding Cisco and the NSA.
What is Huawei being pilloried for again?
Because they didn't disclose their backdoors to the 'right' people?
What is Huawei being pilloried for again?
You're right it's absolutely hypocritical. The question is, who do you trust more with that power, Five Eyes or the CCP?
Frankly, I choose the group that doesn't harvest organs.
What is Huawei being pilloried for again?
You're right it's absolutely hypocritical. The question is, who do you trust more with that power, Five Eyes or the CCP?
Frankly, I choose the group that doesn't harvest organs.
To be fair, I bet the CCP would steal Mexican uteruses if they could too.
What is Huawei being pilloried for again?
For not being subservient to US interests.
Thank you for the question, Representative (Score:2)
"Yes, because you asked us to. Hold on, I mean no, because that would violate users' privacy. Wait, what's the correct answer?"
Dammit, I know nobody else wanted to do it, but we *really* shouldn't have sent the intern to testify.
Remember when RSA (Score:1)
It's just the "Glomar response" which is common practice no mater what the question is about.
Have you determined that the sky is blue? "Sir, I can neither confirm nor deny if we have determined the color of the sky, and if we have, what color we may have determined the sky is."
And Huawei.... (Score:4, Interesting)
Huawei said "come look at our source code, we have nothing to hide."
Nice one United States of Hypocrisy
The NSA is on our side.
haha, define "our".
There's the slight point that it's difficult to determine that the code that's running matches the code that's been inspected, but still a quite valid point.
The 1st thing I wondered when I read the headline (Score:5, Funny)
... why are there ducks working for the NSA?
Because no one suspects them. Suspected them.
You'll all have to be extra careful at your secret meetings in the park now that you know.
New parties needed immediately (Score:5, Insightful)
The Republicans and Democrats have been so utterly corrupted by the aptly-named Military Industrial Complex there's no hope agencies like the NSA and CIA will ever be held accountable for gang-raping the US Constitution. Right now, the Democrats control the purse strings. They could pass bills that would defund huge parts of the NSA, then tell them to answer the questions put to them fully and honestly, or learn how to work for free from home. But they won't. And if Americans get angry and vote the Republicans in to replace the feckless, gutless Democrats...same story, but with a bit more chest beating and flag waving.
Can't. The NSA would immediately leak damaging information on these members of Congress. Remember, they hold the communications of everyone, and people are not even allowed into government unless they participate in the crimes. This creates a system with an unprecedented motivation to protect other members, and horrific punishments for anyone who dissents.
The intelligence community have gone rogue and are not under the control of the democratically elected government. "This is like a spy novel." [youtube.com]
But government promises it won't misuse the spyin' power the 4th Amendment forbids, to keep political opponents down!
The Republicans and Democrats have been so utterly corrupted by the aptly-named Military Industrial Complex there's no hope agencies like the NSA and CIA will ever be held accountable for gang-raping the US Constitution. Right now, the Democrats control the purse strings. They could pass bills that would defund huge parts of the NSA, then tell them to answer the questions put to them fully and honestly, or learn how to work for free from home. But they won't. And if Americans get angry and vote the Republicans in to replace the feckless, gutless Democrats...same story, but with a bit more chest beating and flag waving.
Democrats would NEVER defund their private source of intelligence that can use domestic surveillance on their opponents.
Republicans won't pull funding from the tools used to gather intelligence on foreign adversaries.
So, the money will continue to flow. It's like social security, Politically there is no other choice.
And plurality voting is specified in the constitution. Changing that would require the cooperation of the two parties that stand to lose the most from shifting towar
"We don't share specific processes and procedures"
... until you get defunded by Congress. Government doesn't seem to have any problem shutting down for weeks/months at a time over budget fights so I don't understand how they keep funding agencies that refuse to answer public interest questions.
You do understand that "shutdown" doesn't mean all that much to the federal government. IF the money is deemed "essential" it doesn't stop when the government is "shutdown" but keeps flowing.
Yea, you may have trouble getting the lawns mowed at the national parks, or getting to the top of the Washington Monument, but it's not like they just throw up their hands and shutdown the prison system ("Allright you guys, We have to send you home for a few days because the government got shutdown. Remember you must
A poor strategy (Score:2)
I see the temptation of having back doors in a large number of electronic devices, I really do. I wish though they had considered the alternative of having US hardware and software being known as the the most secure equipment in the world. Over time the US would own the world secure electronics market. That doesn't just benefit US industry, it means that secure systems in banks and governments all over the world become reliant on US technology - which can be withdrawn if there is a political need.
Well, of course they do! (Score:1)
Do you think they got their own chip.fab and supercomputera for nothing?
You think dopan-level hardware backdoora are not a thing anymore? Nor IME and the like, and omnipresent Qualcomm basband processors?
Come on... you got a massive motive... severly deluded but massive
... ... National Security Letters and the FISA "court" ... making it trivial ... ...
you got a weapon
And you got the freaking Snowden leaks
Who the hell is deluded enough to think they will not do it??
Even the time cube lizard people conspirac
Just great... (Score:1)
Of course I meant "dopant-level hardware trojans". (That's what you can search for. Enough citations out there )
BTW, there are two original papers about it.
Future cost (Score:1)
Life isn't zero-sum. One can have win-win situations, one can also have lose-lose situations. Gratuitous name-calling likely is a lose-lose.
What makes a country an enemy in the first place? It usually isn't a unilateral move nor something that a single incident creates. Over time relations deteriorate with each insult adding up. And there are always ways to make relations better or worse. Usually a country is neither an enemy nor a friend and looking at it that way is probably counter-productive. This US is
Good questions, but we're in 2020... (Score:3)
Doublespeak: "to reduce exposure and compromise" (Score:2)
The agency developed new rules for such practices after the Snowden leaks in order to reduce the chances of exposure and compromise
Not to reduce exposure/compromise of the surveilled sheep, mind you, but to reduce future exposures of NSA overreach and compromises of their unchecked power.
Crush tech companies found working with the NSA (Score:2)
This would take a while to be effective but...
A long term fix for this would be to label companies that go into these super secret agreements with the NSA to backdoor systems as unpatriotic. Have Congress pass laws against such practices. Get caught and a corporation gets its license to do business revoked permanently. Keep that pressure on and sooner or later some company gets caught and dissolve the business and force liquidation of its assets. Shareholder value goes to zero. Consider it a form of treason
Can't argue with stupid (Score:1)
Old, old news.... (Score:1)
Hell, Frontline did a big piece on this years ago...why is this news now?
https://www.pbs.org/video/fron... [pbs.org]
