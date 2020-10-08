Judge Orders Twitter To Unmask FBI Impersonator Who Set Off Seth Rich Conspiracy (npr.org) 111
AmiMoJo shares a report from NPR: A federal judge in California has ordered that Twitter reveal the identity of an anonymous user who allegedly fabricated an FBI document to spread a conspiracy theory about the killing of Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee staffer who died in 2016. The ruling could lead to the identification of the person behind the Twitter name @whyspertech. Through that account, the user allegedly provided forged FBI materials to Fox News. The documents falsely linked Rich's killing to the WikiLeaks hack of Democratic Party emails in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
While Twitter fought to keep the user's identity secret, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland, Calif., ordered on Tuesday that the tech company must turn over the information to attorneys representing Rich's family in a defamation suit by Oct. 20. It is the latest twist in a years-long saga over a conspiracy theory that rocked Washington, caused a grieving family a great deal of pain and set off multiple legal battles. "In a now-retracted story, Fox News falsely claimed that Rich's computer was connected to the leak of Democratic Party emails provided to WikiLeaks, and that Rich's slaying was related to the purported leak," the report adds. "The theory was even debunked in special counsel Robert Mueller's report."
"The Washington Times later reported in 2018 that Rich's brother, Aaron Rich, helped steal the emails in exchange for money from WikiLeaks and that he knew his brother would be killed and did nothing to stop it. None of those allegations are true. That story has also been retracted."
wow this could backfire pretty good
Mueller
Well if Mueller said it was nothingburger, then it must be true.
I don't suppose anyone can post actual information proving it to be "debunked".
Re: (Score:2)
INSKEEP: And when you say it's completely debunked, is it correct that even Fox News now acknowledges it's got no evidence of that story?
ISIKOFF: Yes, Fox News retracted the story within eight days. The Washington police department denied it. The FBI denied it. Deborah Sines, the prosecutor in charge of this case, says it was a complete fabrication. But Joel and Mary Rich, the parents of Seth Rich, told us that, you know, the story did not go away. The pain and anguish for them did not go away. The story continued to circulate. People continued to pump it out in "alt-right" websites. And as Mary Rich told us, this was like losing my son all over again. https://www.npr.org/2019/07/11... [npr.org]
Not sure if you will consider this "actual information proving it to be "debunked"" but it is what it is.
good
Re: (Score:2)
Re:good (Score:4, Insightful)
Like the anonymous people who claimed Trump bad-mouthed US soldiers? And when people who were actually at the event come out and say that didn't happen, lending their name to the statements instead of skulking in the shadows taking cheap pot shots at people, I'm sure those anonymous sources should be outed and charged, right?
Himself.
Himself.
Re: (Score:2)
But if he did, he'd be the best at it of anyone ever.
Re: (Score:2)
Libel isn't just a matter of saying a lie, it also has to damage the reputation of the person involved. Trump has bad mouthed PoWs on camera. there is no way that, even if the anonymous sources were lying (which is unlikely, there's conflicting evidence about what he said at the event, it's not the "Everyone there said it never happened" thing you depict it as) they wouldn't have committed libel given it wouldn't have impacted Trump's reputation in any way.
So, no, these people shouldn't be unmasked.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
You know that known never-trumpers, including those who think he is disgusting, have denounced that story as patently false? Even the Atlantic editor has backtracked? This is the very definition of Fake News.
[citation needed] So, why is there no update or retraction? The headline on the article remains the same
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Because the Atlantic has no credibility. Their story was nothing more than a hit piece to grab headlines for a few days. Meanwhile known never trumper John Bolton (who wrote a book about how much he dislikes Trump) actually was there and has gone on the record and explicitly disavowed that story.
https://thehill.com/homenews/a... [thehill.com]
Meanwhile Joe Biden actually called US troops stupid bastards - and there is video:
Re: (Score:2)
the Atlantic has no credibility.
That's a rich claim coming from someone who later quotes the Federalist (who funds them, btw?). And it's wrong.
The Biden quote is an obvious joke:
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
And yes, it's really joke. Not like Trump, where he gets caught lying, and his sycophants claim he was joking. Biden was obviously, and actually, joking like a normal human.
Re: (Score:2)
The Federalist was simply a convenient link to a story about what he said. You can pick your own story if you want, it doesn't change what he said or did - on video. The video is in the story I cited and you can watch it yourself. What Biden said was no joke and the troops he was talking to certainly weren't laughing.
Re:good (Score:5, Informative)
It did, however, find this gem. [mercurynews.com]
Trump said: “I called home, I spoke to my wife and I said, ‘I hate this. I came here to go to that ceremony.’ And to the one that was the following day, which I did go to. I said I feel terribly. And that was the end of it.” But Melania Trump was not at “home” — she was on the trip with the president and was also scheduled to visit the cemetery.
Which is kind of funny, if it wasn't your actual president.
I did find this though. [washingtonpost.com]
The White House has collected the names of 25 people who claim to refute Goldberg’s reporting on the cemetery decision. Trump called them “witnesses,” but that’s wrong. Eleven people on the list were not with Trump. They are mostly current administration officials serving at the pleasure of the president or communications aides, and so can offer only bromides. Strikingly, two people who figure prominently in the article — then-White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. — have not commented.
So, yeah. When the A/C above whittered on about how they "lent their names to the statements" he was lying too, as it turns out.
I am so shocked.
Re: (Score:2)
A witness is someone who witnessed an event. But not here, now it only means a specific legal term.
I guess I missed something but if:
Trump called them “witnesses,” but that’s wrong. Eleven people on the list were not with Trump.
how exactly does it matter how the term witness is being used. I don't know of any definition where someone can be a witness if they aren't actually present during the event in question.
Re: (Score:1)
have denounced that story as patently false?
Just like his bone spurs?
Re: (Score:2)
How about Trump on TV stating bad mouthing McCain for being captured? Maybe he was just being hyperbolic in trying to insult someone who wasn't sufficiently loyal to him, but the statement can easily be read as an insult to POWs. At it's best, it's just yet another case of foot-in-mouth disease by someone who talks faster than his brain can keep up. And despite this being public record and easily verified, Trump has denied ever calling McCain a loser; his grasp on the truth is so weak he doesn't even not
Re: (Score:2)
As an American who is the complete opposite of that characterization
.. I couldn't agree more. What is even more sad are the number of both rabidly pro-Trump and anti-Trump posters on Slashdot that are exactly like that but cannot seem to see it in themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Luckily, most people are nothing like the state, so there is still hope.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Then you'd better provide links to such "proof." Oh wait, you can't. Just like you could not provide any proof the Atlantic story is false. Biden's family have served with honor and distinction. No Trump has ever served.
You are the laziest, most low effort propagandist I've seen in a while.
Re:good (Score:4, Insightful)
as for bidens comment [thefederalist.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, so he said it to their faces, as an obvious joke. Unlike what Trump said about soldiers, behind their backs. But keep trying to defend the indefensible,
And your attempt at an argument about The Atlantic article is just more nonsense. But at least you tried this time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Learn English. Or are you having a stroke, like Trump did?
Re: (Score:2)
Biden's statement was an obvious joke:
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
Re: (Score:1)
He did, it was clearly a joke, check the video, and unlike most of the "jokes" that Trump does it was a real one.
But sure continue believing the most obvious scam artist in history is legit and cares about you and the country. Do you think Trump U gave a good education too ?
By the way, I have this Wall to sell, very good price because it was paid by Mexico, I can send you a picture, it will protect you and your family from drugs (well those that don't fly over it, or don't use the door at least), and as you
Re: (Score:2)
This is a genuine clip from a speech that Biden — then vice president — delivered in 2016. However, Biden’s comment was made in jest, just moments after he told the troops how much he appreciated their sacrifice. Even the right-wing website Breitbart reported that Biden had “jokingly” made this remark about the troops, writing: “Former Vice President Joe Biden jokingly referred to members of the U.S. military and its overseas coalition partners as ‘stupid bastards’ while making banter with troops during a 2016 trip to the United Arab Emirates.” https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch... [snopes.com]
You may want to take a look at the video in the linked article. It is quite obvious that Biden wasn't calling military members "bastards" in the way you are inferring.
Idiots (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Don't know until you look. Besides how do you know that McDonalds in Seattle isn't a honey pot? It's the only thing which makes sense, why else would they give away access?
Chances are that the IP address are consistently russian.
Re: (Score:2)
Chances are that the IP address are consistently russian.
Well, basic anonymity protocols these days suggest routing via Russia purely because you know many investigations will stop there, happy that they've proven Russian collusion.
More complex anonymity protocols recommend routing to Russia via Northern Cyprus and a vulnerable server in Japan.
Re: (Score:1)
Fock! They can go to hell!
If it was a murder case, maybe...
Well, that's exactly what an alleged child rapist and alleged corpse desecrator would say.
It's a federal crime. (Score:5, Interesting)
For those who are unaware, it is a federal crime to impersonate a federal agent. This seems like something that should have already been investigated.
Re:It's a federal crime. (Score:5, Interesting)
Who's going to start an investigation - the Justice Department? Those wheels turn slowly in the best of times, but have you seen who's been running it lately? Though they'd love to start opening investigations into journalists' sources, this particular case would be the very last one on the list.
I imagine Rich's family would be told they have no standing to open a case against "John Doe that submitted documents to Fox News." So who did they end up suing? Well, according to TFA... not Doe, not Fox News, and not Twitter either. It looks like three who finally ended up getting sued consist of: (1) a guest on Fox News, (2) a "right-wing activist", and (3) some associated media company. Three different suits. And by throwing all that against the wall, they were finally able to get a subpoena issued to Twitter.
If "the police" (in this case the Justice Department), isn't interesting in pursuing the issue, then yes it does take years and years for this kind of legal wrangling. There are normal people, accused of normal crimes, that sit in jail in excess of a year just floating in limbo waiting for some kind of progress to be made toward a trial.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:It's a federal crime. (Score:5, Insightful)
Those doing investigations that the administration does not like are risking their careers. Some are willing to do so, hoping that the current nightmare will end after the November election. However, if Trump wins, you can expect a wholesale purge of those in the Justice Department who are suspected of putting their oaths of office ahead of loyalty to the great leader. I am pretty sure there will be some in every district willing to curry favour by outing disloyal officials.
Re: (Score:2)
The call's gone out loud and clear, if you want to be favored, you've gotta purge the disloyal. I guess the name Deep State is already taken, but I think Shallow State fits better anyway.
Re:It's a federal crime. (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
I see, so NSA has been sending you memos to make you pretty sure of this. You must be special.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure the NSA records all internet traffic and maps who does what
While they do have powerful tools, they are not all seeing and all knowing.
Re: (Score:3)
When I saw this story the first thing I remembered about it was how many people on Slashdot had fallen for it. That's where I heard about it originally, some idiot ranting about all the people that the Clintons had murdered on Slashdot.
That was before the last election. The fact that it took so long to debunk and so long for anyone to be prosecuted for a federal crime seems to be a vulnerability in the system.
Re: (Score:3)
It was so common Wikipedia has a page about it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Snopes debunked it too.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch... [snopes.com]
And yet (Score:5, Interesting)
The comedian Hannity continued to run with the story even after it was found to be completely and utterly false. So much so, that he and Lou Dobbs were deposed [thehill.com] last month in a lawsuit over their deliberate repeating of the lie. Oddly, the Fox tabloid has said the blond bimbo Laura Ingraham will not be deposed even though she too repeated the lie. The tabloid itself is also being sued by Rich's family [thehill.com].
"The Riches’ complaint plausibly alleges enough facts to state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress — for extreme and outrageous conduct," the court order said.
Re:And yet (Score:5, Interesting)
In the Fox and Inquirer cases, Trump allies in the media did his political dirty work as cats-paws so he would not appear to be involved. Trump in fact reimbursed the Inquirer for the payments that he made. He also used Cohen as a conduit for his hush money payments to Daniels. The obvious question is how much Trump, or others in his circle, where involved in creating the baseless conspiracy theory about the unfortunate death of Seth Rich.
When the identity of the fabricator of is revealed, don't be surprised if there is a direct link to Trump.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How the hell does defamation apply to dead people anyway?
It feels Rich's family are all lawyered up for a payday, not because they have an actual case.
Re: (Score:2)
Antisemitism is the rumor about the Jews.
Theodor W. Adorno
Assange dropped hints about Rich (Score:5, Informative)
From Rolling Stone, Assange was either trolling (quite possible), trying to create a red herring, or he had some connection to Rich: [rollingstone.com]
"In the Dutch TV interview, Assange demurred on how he obtained the DNC emails, then dropped a tantalizing hint. “There’s a 27-year-old who works for the DNC who was shot in the back, murdered, just a few weeks ago, for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.”
“That was just a robbery, I believe, wasn’t it?” the host interjected.
“No,” Assange said. “There’s no finding.”
“What are you suggesting?”
“I’m suggesting that our sources take risks,” Assange said, “and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.”
Assange never said Rich’s name, but the implication was obvious: Rich was his source. WikiLeaks then announced a $20,000 reward on Twitter for information about Rich’s murder."
Re:Assange dropped hints about Rich (Score:4, Informative)
And Assange has never lied about anything.
Oh wait....
Assange's claim was that Rich downloaded the emails from the DNC mail server. Rich didn't have access. He wasn't a sysadmin or even part of the IT department.
Re: (Score:1)
Do you even know that emails as stored as text files. To download them in improperly secured servers just access the directory and copy all to USB. It's not that hard, you do not have to be a computer scientist to download that files and windows will always store in in the same location with the same directory name, really easy to do. Keep in mind the Klinton Krime Klan just wanted to keep them secure from the public, the corrupt government already knew exactly what was going on and no one would ever prosec
Re: (Score:3)
Do you even know that emails as stored as text files.
Actually, the Clinton email server ran Exchange 2010 so the emails would have been stored in an Exchange Database File (.edb), not a flat text file. Either way, you would still need to be able to log into the server as an administrator to access the files.
Re: (Score:2)
To download them in improperly secured servers just access the directory and copy all to USB
Except Assange's claim is that Rich had access as part of his job, not that the server was improperly secured. And Rich did not have access.
Re: (Score:1)
Assange is in fact very honest and so are his close supporters. It's possible to recognize people like that. It is also clear that the world is chock-full of people who prefer to believe the biggest serial liars instead.
Also Assange never claimed Seth Rich was the leaker though it is certain he was in contact with Wikileaks and it's likely he was the leaker. Seymour Hersh has seen FBI documents with the communication proving that Seth Rich was in contact with Wikileaks.
The part which is speculative is wheth
Re: (Score:2)
Assange is in fact very honest
When your claim to fame is you "started Wikileaks", when you did not actually start Wikileaks and were brought in later to be the PR face of the project, it is difficult to claim you are "very honest".
Also Assange never claimed Seth Rich was the leaker
Are you unaware of the post 2 levels above yours where he does claim Rich was the leaker?
though it is certain he was in contact with Wikileaks
Actually, it isn't certain. Again, this claim comes from Wikileaks as they attempted to set up Rich as the leaker.
Seymour Hersh has seen FBI documents with the communication proving that Seth Rich was in contact with Wikileaks.
Seymour Hersh has seen a lot of documents that turned out to not be nearly as exculpatory as he claimed, on
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I could have easily downloaded all the emails at one of my employers from that time. I was just a secretary, but I had access to all the emails for each of my attorneys
And Rich wasn't a secretary, and no one has said they delegated access to him as you describe.
Based on your stupid logic, they should have just arrested the sysadmin and called it a day
Assange's claim was that Rich used his access to download and hand over the emails. He didn't have access. Which means we know Assange is lying whether or not Rich was the actual source of the emails. And since he's lying about Rich's access, why assume he's being truthful about anything else about how he got the emails?
Especially when we know he got Panetta's emails from Russia. And before you try to point to
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Of course he did, the Russian propaganda machine wasn't just doing things on a whim and Assange literally gets paid by Russia openly for his RT propaganda, and likely for a whole lot more covertly. We already know he worked with well known Russian intermediary Nigel Farage on the leaks who handed him a USB stick at the Ecuadorian embassy on the morning of them.
Assange wasn't trolling, he was following orders to help the Russian state bolster this conspiracy that has contributed to having significant impact
Re: Assange dropped hints about Rich (Score:1)
impersonating the FBI.... (Score:2, Troll)
This guy needs to rot in a small cube until he's old and gray.
However, they shouldn't deal with him until after the election. If his name is revealed now, it will take Trump about 3 seconds to pardon him.
And the judge should levy a daily fine on Twitter until they co
please remember (Score:5, Informative)
Libel is not protected speech. Not in the Constitution and not in the world.
When you play stupid games, you're gonna win stupid prizes.
What about tabloids? (Score:1)
I mean the "News" in the name is just public relations, really. Like "to serve and protect" or "liberty and justice for all" or "make America great again".
*Sigh*
I have no idea what this summary says (Score:5, Interesting)
"In a now-retracted story, Fox News falsely claimed that Rich's computer was connected to the leak of Democratic Party emails provided to WikiLeaks, and that Rich's slaying was related to the purported leak," the report adds. "The theory was even debunked in special counsel Robert Mueller's report."
Why the quotes? Who is being quoted? If it's NPR (the source that is being summarized), then they are quoted in
this type of quotes above.
What about the next paragraph?
"The Washington Times later reported in 2018 that Rich's brother, Aaron Rich, helped steal the emails in exchange for money from WikiLeaks and that he knew his brother would be killed and did nothing to stop it. None of those allegations are true. That story has also been retracted."
Why the quotes? NPR again? Who is saying that "None of those allegations are true?" NPR? The slashdot poster (who maybe forgot to close and reopen quotes)?
People get sloppy when they assume that they have the benefit of the doubt when they talk. This is how they mess up quotations. They just assume that everything they say will be taken at faith value. But this is so bad, I don't even under *what* the summary says. Who says what? It doesn't matter because it's all true? I am not clear what is the *it* that is true.
Re: (Score:3)
What about the next paragraph?
The post literally starts with "AmiMoJo shares a report from NPR:" and you're unable to understand what "report" is being referenced later?
Time for a remedial English class.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
statements like this
are quotes. "So are statements like this." So which one is which in the case of the summary? Who is being quoted "in the quotes like this" which follow the
statement in quotes like this
Well, use Tor (Score:3)
Not that I have any compassion for this person, but the moron is creating a precedent. Hence I advise to use the Tor browser or Tails when doing anything that may later go to law enforcement (and in a police state that is basically _anything_). If a service does not allow you to sign on anonymously, stay away completely. Dark times.
Sorry Judge (Score:2)
Obviously nobody in his right mind would use a real name.
He used an anonymous SIM-card, a VPN and additionally posted from a Starbucks.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Ok (Score:3)
I kind of feel the concern that nuances of this story have become a strawman to distract everyone. A good magician doesn't worry about the sleight being perfect because he's directed your attention completely elsewhere.
Seth Rich was shot 2x in the back at 0420 in the proverbial "dark alley".
He wasn't robbed. They even left a multi-$thousand watch in his wrist.
The Washington DC police immediately closed the book on the case as a failed robbery. It was rough neighborhood, but none of the previous robberies in the area involved cold-blooded murder, either.
Seth's family immediately said it was a robbery - I'm not sure why they would be so intent? Usually it's the family pressing for more investigating...but not this one. A few days later, they insisted "nothing to see here".
Of course, one might cold-bloodedly observe that someone working directly on a the highest-level political campaign usually come from a family deeply wedded to their politics and politically connected.
The "proof" it wasn't an assassination is that he wasn't shot in the back of the head. That is...something less than convincing, surely?
Re: (Score:2)
Your argument is that there is a massively sophisticated and skilled cabal in the shadows that is so utterly incompetent they couldn't make it look like a robbery.
In the real world, you have to pick one: Either they are massively sophisticated and skilled, or they're utterly incompetent. They can't be both at the same time.
In the propaganda world, you claim both and the believers throw their critical thinking out the window because they want to believe so badly. But that doesn't mean your claims are actu
Re: (Score:1)
All right I'll bite.
The shadowy cabal doesn't care because it doesn't matter if it doesn't look like a robbery, the case was immediately closed as a robbery. The conspiracy forming was actually wanted because they want people to know not to cross them because they'll kill you and get away with it.
sjw? (Score:3)
"During law school, she founded the Berkeley Journal of Gender, Law and Justice (then known as the Berkeley Women's Law Journal)"
Decision was foreordained.
Re:Absolute right of privacy! (Score:4, Informative)
@whyspertech? Is that you?
"... and Apple bravely stood up for the absolute right to privacy for dead terrorists
..." - No the issue was not about accessing data of a terrorist, which Apple did all they could to help - e.g. they provided all the data they had access to, which was the terrorist cloud account, it was about putting a back-door to ALL iphones..
Re: (Score:2)
IIRC, the backdoor already existed, their ability to force an update on a phone without requiring any kind of user interaction... something that could have easily been done as a one off built, hard coded to a specific serial #... instead they closed the backdoor which existed at the time and made it impossible (in theory) for even them to force an update without the phone being unlocked and the user consenting.
Re:Absolute right of privacy! (Score:5, Informative)
...a day before the hearing was supposed to happen, the government obtained a delay, saying they had found a third party able to assist in unlocking the iPhone and, on March 28, it announced that the FBI had unlocked the iPhone and withdrew its request. In March 2018, the Los Angeles Times later reported "the FBI eventually found that Farook's phone had information only about work and revealed nothing about the plot.
Re: (Score:1)
You are going to need to be a good bit more specific.
Yes, Apple called the work requested a backdoor, that doesn't negate the avenue I mentioned existing as being usable as one, but only by Apple.
You'll also note your article says Apple called the ask "unreasonably burdensome", not 'impossible', which further adds support to what I said.
Even running recovery mode apparently wipes the data as a precaution as well: https://support.apple.com/en-u... [apple.com]
Re:Absolute right of privacy! (Score:4, Interesting)
We are talking about two different backdoors.
The key one which did exist, was the ability to force an update to a device without user consent and it being unlocked. This wasn't a huge risk, as Apple was the only one with the code and keys needed to make such an update.
The one Apple refused to build was one which would take advantage of the first to bypass the PIN lockout stuff.
The focus at the time, especially from Apple was only talking about #2, so as to make it seem harder/outragious, but no, #1 existed then (later worked around to be made impossible (in theory)).
Re: Absolute right of privacy! (Score:2)
Eh... you do know that Apple and Twitter are completely different companies, right? And the FBI wasnâ(TM)t just asking Apple to hand over information they already had, as is the cast with this Twitter order. They wanted to force Apple to engineer a back door into iOS to unlock that phone... a back door that could then by used to attack ANY iPhone.
Re:Yeah OK (Score:5, Informative)
It's totally a baseless conspiracy that Seth Rich was murdered by the party he was leaking information from.
The baseless part is that he was leaking information.
Rich wasn't as sysadmin. He did not have sufficient access to leak the emails that were leaked from the DNC, which unfortunately for you, has been a key element of the conspiracy theory.