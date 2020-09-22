Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Dark Web Drugs Raid Leads To 179 Arrests (bbc.com) 129

Police forces around the world have seized more than $6.5 million in cash and virtual currencies, as well as drugs and guns in a co-ordinated raid on dark web marketplaces. The BBC reports: Some 179 people were arrested across Europe and the U.S., and 500kg (1,102lb) of drugs and 64 guns confiscated. It ends the "golden age" of these underground marketplaces, Europol said. "The hidden internet is no longer hidden", said Edvardas Sileris, head of Europol's cyber-crime centre.

The operation, known as DisrupTor, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and Europol. It is believed that the criminals engaged in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services across the U.S. and Europe. Drugs seized including fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA. Of those arrested 119 were based in the U.S., two in Canada, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the UK, three in Austria and one in Sweden.

  • Dark Web Lives Matter (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 22, 2020 @10:08PM (#60533932)

    Time to burn down eBay.....

  • Probably even worse than indicated for Dark Web (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday September 22, 2020 @10:14PM (#60533964)

    The amount of drugs and guns and money don't even seem like a ton, the real value they got out of those busts is probably a TON of further information on who is buying through the dark web and lots of other connections... the intelligence agencies having a field day right now.

    • The amount of drugs and guns and money don't even seem like a ton, the real value they got out of those busts is probably a TON of further information on who is buying through the dark web and lots of other connections... the intelligence agencies having a field day right now.

      What someone got was a promotion. Since for the relatively small number of people, small quantity of "illicit" drugs that any doctor could prescribe and the presumably negative effect on society, by pushing up the cost of drugs and therefore frequency of property crime, it certainly wasn't done to benefit anyone outside the police and security forces.

      • Re:Probably even worse than indicated for Dark Web (Score:5, Insightful)

        by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @03:12AM (#60534546)

        ... it certainly wasn't done to benefit anyone outside the police and security forces.

        Nothing in the "war on drugs" benefits anybody else. Well, it does benefit the authoritarians that want to control people's lives and their bogs claims that their actions are in some sense beneficial or even essential.

        Overall, it just does a lot of damage to society, because anybody that wants drugs will get them anyways, anybody else would not get them even if legal. There are enough people that do not smoke and either do not consume alcohol or do not do it in problematic quantities. The illegality just causes additional problems (health issues from non-medical grade drugs, criminality to pay for overprices drugs, etc., also refer to all the problems the alcohol prohibition caused in the US). The claim that freely available (medical grade!) drugs would lead to a catastrophe is completely bogus. That state of affairs was standard _before_ the insane "war on drugs" started, and nothing like that happened back then.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Given that most/all of the customers do not really matter in the greater scheme of things, I doubt that.

      This is just more of the insane "war on drugs", that has now failed for about a century but has done incredible damage. Time to end this and remove the people that drive it from power.

      • Time to end this and remove the people that drive it from power.

        That’s why we have identity politics and daily moral panics. To keep them in power.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vlad30 ( 44644 )
      Dark web is full of amateurs. 2.7 Trillion on the world banking system https://www.msn.com/en-au/mone... [msn.com] The normal banking system is easier it seems and you get help doing it.

  • Is that it originated at NSA as an answer to the question "what assistance can we give law enforcement in undoing what those assholes in the Navy did?"

    "What if we created a monopoly money currency that funnels the 90% of morons who will use it straight to institutions that have to obey Know Your Customer rules?"

    "Well someone just earned that GS14!"

  • $6.5 million (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday September 22, 2020 @10:25PM (#60533992)
    is money that could have been put to work in our communities if drugs were legal. But it wouldn't have helped Nixon win elections [youtu.be] so there is that.

    • is money that could have been put to work in our communities if drugs were legal.

      Yes, if only the US government sold methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA, we could have given all the money made to our communities. The government could just sell the 64 guns, and we could give that money away too. Or maybe the US should just legalize all those things and tax their sales. Communities wouldn't get all of the money that way, but they'd at least get some of it. Of course you'd have to subtract some of that money, because some communities would inevitably buy the guns, methamp

      • Well it's a good thing no one is using all that stuff now... prohibition is clearly not doing a good job of that, but it does enrich the mafia and destroy your own civil rights, which is nice.

        • Re:$6.5 million (Score:4, Interesting)

          by SpankiMonki ( 3493987 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @12:39AM (#60534262)
          I don't believe in prohibition. It's never worked for anything. But I don't believe in legalization of hard drugs like those mentioned in this story. Decriminalize, and stop sending users to jail is the way to go, IMO.

          • Re:$6.5 million (Score:5, Insightful)

            by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @01:37AM (#60534394) Homepage Journal

            >I don't believe in prohibition.
            >But I don't believe in legalization of hard drugs

            Isn't that a big contradiction? If they are not legalized, they remain prohibited.

            • Isn't that a big contradiction? If they are not legalized, they remain prohibited.

              Usually people say that when they want use to be legalized, but not production/dealing.

              • Isn't that a big contradiction? If they are not legalized, they remain prohibited.

                Usually people say that when they want use to be legalized, but not production/dealing.

                I think the people who think that don't understand that if it's legal, buyers would buy it from a shop and not deal with sketchy dealers.So the perceived problem is not such a problem. Consider sugar, which is far more damaging overall - it's legal and you buy it in stores. Just because it messes up your liver and metabolism you are not forced to get it from a hoody guy with a poor complexion, standing on a street corner.

                • I don't think you can rightfully say sugar is more damaging overall than drugs. You can say it is more damaging than some drugs, but there are drugs that mess you up pretty quick, faster than sugar.

                  • > I don't think you can rightfully say sugar is more damaging overall than drugs

                    It's more damaging than any other drug, in terms of health care costs and life years lost...

                    That is partly because of its popularity... while other drugs would mess you up faster than sugar, almost everyone is overdosing on it.

                    The only thing that would probably be worse for society than sugar would be sugar prohibition or prohibitive taxes.

                  • Illegal drugs “mess you up” largely because of impurities added to illicit drugs. But addicts can and do live long, productive lives. Look at Keith Richards.

                    Go to your music collection, book collection, and art collection, and throw away everything made by a “drug user”.

                    It would be a pretty bleak existence.

                    Michael Jackson, Prince, Cobain, shit, the most influential people of our very society were heavy drug users. Some of them so for a great many years.

                    There are 100 year old opium

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by gweihir ( 88907 )

                Isn't that a big contradiction? If they are not legalized, they remain prohibited.

                Usually people say that when they want use to be legalized, but not production/dealing.

                What a fail. The main damage done by most illegal drugs do is due to bad or variable quality, too high cost, lack of more benign alternatives and lack of freely available reliable information. All that goes away if production becomes legal, but controlled according to already existing medical standards.

                • Yes, this is why I oppose decriminalization 120%. If you're going to make it legal, do it in a way that doesn't make things worse.

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by gweihir ( 88907 )

                    Indeed.

                  • There seem to be a lot of people opposed to drug use but who also see drug prohibition, especially at the user level, as non-functional but they can't get themselves to legalization and wind up thinking decriminalization (not arresting users but still arresting dealers/producers) as useful.

                    I think what they really want to prohibit isn't some structured and regulated distribution of drugs, but the kind of commercialization you see with things like alcohol, where use and consumption is encouraged and advertis

                • And the stigma/risk of asking for help.

                  It's not illegal to play basketball, so when you roll your ankle or sprain a wrist, you go to the doctor.

                  It is illegal to possess recreational drugs, so when you have a substance abuse problem, or OD or someone you love does, there's the inherent risk that asking for help could cost you a job, friends and family, and/or your freedom.

                  Everyone acts like alcohol is somehow benign, but it's worse than a LOT of recreational drugs. Yet in the US we don't have issues with peo

            • Isn't that a big contradiction?

              Not if you understand the meaning of "prohibition" vs "legalization" vs "decriminalization" in this context.

              • Not if you understand the meaning of "prohibition" vs "legalization" vs "decriminalization" in this context.

                Really?

                So if I make a mistake and use certain terms incorrectly, my position should just be that the audience “didn’t understand them in my context”?

                Is there no limit to human delusion?

                No, the mistake was yours. You contradicted yourself. It was correctly pointed out as such, Feel free to clarify, but for crying out loud, please don’t do the “no, you didn’t unde

          • Decriminalization is the worst of all worlds. Users end up with bad (or poisonous) product, and it's delivered by the mafia because they're the only ones willing to do it. Better to legalize and regulate it, or not at all.

            • Decriminalization is the worst of all worlds.

              I disagree. Marijuana has been decriminalized where I live, and it's reduced the load on the police, the courts, and the jails.

              Users end up with bad (or poisonous) product, and it's delivered by the mafia because they're the only ones willing to do it.

              Decriminalization doesn't cause any of that. That's what we have right now. I'm just sick and tired of people getting thrown in jail for drug use, and decriminalization addresses that problem.

              Better to legalize and regulate it, or not at all.

              For relatively harmless drugs like marijuana, sure. For things like heroin, crack, and meth? Again, I have to disagree.

              • I disagree. Marijuana has been decriminalized where I live, and it's reduced the load on the police, the courts, and the jails.

                Did you decriminalize marijuana production and distribution, or just production? If so, you misread. If not, you're full of shit.

                • Did you decriminalize marijuana production and distribution, or just production? If so, you misread. If not, you're full of shit.

                  We didn't decriminalize any of that. We decriminalized simple possession/use of marijuana. If you think I'm full of shit when I say it's reduced the load on the police/courts/jails...well, more power to you I guess.

                  • Yeah, you are full of shit, you're supporting organized crime and either don't realize it or wish to ignore it.

                    • Oh, so now I'm full of shit for a different reason. So keeping the production/distribution of hard drugs illegal while not throwing users in jail means I support organized crime? Got it.

                      Gee, I really had no idea how full of shit I was until you came along. Thanks!

                • Did you decriminalize marijuana production and distribution, or just production? If so, you misread. If not, you're full of shit.

                  Again? Wow, people sure do “misread” you a lot.

                  Either that, or they read you correctly, but you lack the ability to admit that you made a mistake.

          • Re:$6.5 million (Score:4)

            by uvajed_ekil ( 914487 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @03:15AM (#60534556)

            I don't believe in prohibition. It's never worked for anything. But I don't believe in legalization of hard drugs like those mentioned in this story. Decriminalize, and stop sending users to jail is the way to go, IMO.

            Bingo. Legalize soft drugs (marijuana, maybe mushrooms and some other psychedelics), decriminalize possession of other drugs and treat them as a public health matter, with treatment and prevention (through education and, OMG, good jobs) as the focus. Locking up desperate people for making mistakes and being desperate or dumb helps literally no one. Jailing drug offenders costs us money to hold and care for them, it tears families apart (repeating the cycle), it makes them desperate and hopeless when the get out (recidivism, anyone?), and harsh penalties clearly don't prevent drug-related crime.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            I don't believe in prohibition. It's never worked for anything. But I don't believe in legalization of hard drugs like those mentioned in this story. Decriminalize, and stop sending users to jail is the way to go, IMO.

            Very much so. Prohibition is about controlling people, it is not about doing good. Because that does not work and cannot work. No prohibition has ever worked and there is no sane reason to expect any will ever work. There is not even any sound indication that prohibition of drugs reduces consumption. In fact, it may do the opposite, because if the trade is controlled by criminal enterprises they are not bound by any standards and limitations how they can acquire customers and there is, of course, absolutely

          • is so you can treat them as medical issues. You legalize and then the government gives them away for free to addicts. They're given to the addict in a safe, controled location. As soon as the addict comes down from their high they're in a safe gov't controlled space where they immediately get treatment & social services.

            This is much, much cheaper than fighting a literal War on Drugs like we have (the police are well enough armed these days to call it literal). It's also vastly more human and better

            • is so you can treat them as medical issues. You legalize and then the government gives them away for free to addicts. They're given to the addict in a safe, controled location. As soon as the addict comes down from their high they're in a safe gov't controlled space where they immediately get treatment & social services.

              You don't have to legalize hard drugs (in the sense they're commercially available to the public) in order for the government to treat addicts.

              As for your "treatment" proposal, I sure as hell don't see how the government giving away free heroin to junkies, waiting for them to come down, only then to treat them, is a solution to anything. Jesus, you don't treat heroin addiction with more heroin. You detox, treat the withdrawal symptoms with substitute drugs, gradually wean the addict off of those, and get

            • Most drug users are not even addicts.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by eepok ( 545733 )

            Bullshit it hasn't worked for anything.

            - Murder is prohibited. Are you under the impression that we would have FEWER murders if murder was legalized?
            - Underage drinking is prohibited. Do you think we wouldn't see a massive spike in alcoholism if we allowed children to start drinking? And what about the exploitation of those inebriated children?
            - And then there's Marijuana. Do you think the massive expansion in the demand for cannabis products in places where marijuana has been legalized has been simple coin

            • Murder is prohibited. Are you under the impression that we would have FEWER murders if murder was legalized?

              That’s not really the goal, to have fewer people use drugs.

              The goal is to have fewer people die from it, or have their lives ruined, or have their neighborhoods overrun by crime while stopping the spread of things like civil forfeiture which is being abused as we speak.

              Alcohol prohibition is actually a relatively recent and much better example than murder. After some time of being illegal, soc

    • Oh look, an idiot. The dems were pushing just as much for drug control. Nixon's primary contribution was to consolidate the disparate efforts already made into one agency.

    • if drugs were legal

      How does legal meth benefit anyone in any circumstance?

      • Re:$6.5 million (Score:4, Informative)

        by Tupper ( 1211 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @03:52AM (#60534646) Homepage
        Erdos thought they were very helpful. That carries a lot of weight in my book.

      • 1) It benefits the person who wants to use it and can acquire it cheaply at a pharmacy.
        2) it benefits the person whom's house is not burgled by the user and deprived by stuff which is valuable to him, but for the robber just enough to get the next dose (as he has to sell it quickly far under value)
        3) it benefits the person that does not get robbed at gunpoint for the $50 he has in his pockets because the user wants them
        4) it benefits the persons whom's car is not broken open, or stolen
        5) it benefits YOU

      • How does legal meth benefit anyone in any circumstance?

        It is legal now. It’s called Desoxyn and your doctor can prescribe it. Today. Now.

        It benefits narcoleptics, those with ADHD, oculogenic crisis, anaphylaxis, and some other things. More or less the same things people use Adderall for. In fact, some find Adderall (racemic amphetamine) to be stronger than meth, Meth is just a war on drugs boogeyman and is the subject of a moral panic. It’s otherwise just another drug in the amphetamine cla

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Very much so. This is the police and the legal system creating work for themselves and sucking up money. And if you add the damage they are doing here, the amount of money destroyed is far greater.

  • Only caught the amateur Americans and Germans (Score:5, Insightful)

    by flyingfsck ( 986395 ) on Tuesday September 22, 2020 @10:46PM (#60534040)
    They only caught the amateurs. No Italians or Russians. The Mafia can still teach them a thing or two it seems.

  • The operation, known as DisrupTor, ...

    A pretty unsubtle shot at the Tor project, I'd say.

    • It's still a better name than 99% of their stupid acronym-based names. Even the ones in Naked Gun 2½, such as the "Key Atomic Benefits Office of Mankind" or "KABOOM", made more sense.

  • and stop this nonsense.

    • Most of these drugs are indeed legal. It is the mass marketing of bad quality drugs, diluted with Dog knows what, which is illegal. I don't see how that can change.

      • If you end up in a hospital bed, and you happen to have diabetes, it won't stop them adulterating your drip with glucose. It doesn't have to be illegal to be damaging.

  • *slow clap* (Score:2, Interesting)

    by peterww ( 6558522 )

    Interesting that they'd want to take down one of the only safe ways to acquire illegal drugs. It's almost like they're going after the people who pose no threat to them and hurting the most vulnerable in the process.

    Also: 6.5 million seized? Might want to look south of the border, where most estimates have at least 10 Billion in annual profits for Mexican drug cartels alone. https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

    • Re:*slow clap* (Score:5, Interesting)

      by uvajed_ekil ( 914487 ) on Wednesday September 23, 2020 @03:22AM (#60534574)
      Well, we should all be growing our own weed, but you're right - some of the worst parts about hard drugs are how or from whom users acquire them, and everything that takes place in the clandestine distribution chain. Eliminate the black market, or at least minimize it, and you'll save numerous lives. I'm not sure methamphetamine, fentanyl, and dangerous things like that should be legal, but forcing would-be users to buy form shady back alley street dealers is criminal in and of itself. The most dangerous thing about illegal drugs is their legal status.

      • I agree that even if you wanted to legalize all drugs, some drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine are problematic.

        What I wonder, though, is if less potent substitute versions of drugs like this *were* legal if it was shrink the demand for these high potency versions.

        There is something in the history of illicit drug use where the organic demand for a type of drug originally was a much less potent version. Up until the 1920s, smoking opium was the preferred variant, even though more potent varieties were o

        • Well, all drugs should be legal... the problems of prohibition don't change because of the particular chemical involved... the problem is prohibition.

          Anyway, someone got a Nobel Peace Prize for your observation... It's known as the Iron Law of Prohibition (I'll let you look it up), that when a drug is prohibited, because smuggling and transport become the main cost, it will be substituted for more dangerous and concentrated forms.

          Ie, people use meth because of, not despite, prohibition.

          • That's fascinating, I didn't even realize there was a mathematical proof derived from economics!

            I guess my concern with "all drugs being legalized" is the near-term effect of bravado, machismo or some similar phenomenon where people wind up going all-in on getting maximally intoxicated. I can see a typical college student with the pharmacopoeia at their disposal deciding that 5 mg oxy is a joke, why not 60 mg, and then let's layer on some ketamine, cocaine and some xanax.

            In college, there were always these

            • > That's fascinating, I didn't even realize there was a mathematical proof derived from economics!

              It is a fascinating subject... and it is mostly all mathematical proofs... because of the impossibility of doing controlled experiments, they have had to be very rigorous in their proofs...

              A lot of STEM guys piss on economics as a 'soft science', but they've never studied the subject, so how would they know... not a very scientific approach for the so called scientific community...

              Anyway, I love it, worth l

  • Does anyone know how they did this? Tor is still supposed to be quite safe, right?

  • Look whether you believe there should be an open marketplace, the law enforcement "officers" lie.

    They didn't "capture" anything they say. They always inflate the "street value" and the "quantity" of stuff that "could have been" sold.
    They didn't remove the illegal drug market. No, that one is unaffected.
    They didn't get a single BTC account. Nope, not a one. They got some encrypted laptops. Nothing of value.

    It's just PR work. That's all. If you're not sure, there are plenty of other articles I won't li

  • Ransomwarers, hopefully.

