Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Crime Android Encryption Network Software

Encrochat Investigation Finds Corrupt Cops Leaking Information To Criminals (vice.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the put-under-the-microscope dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: After searching through some of the tens of millions of encrypted messages pulled from Encrochat devices, Dutch police have launched a new investigation team that will look specifically into corruption, the police force announced on Wednesday. In some cases authorities are looking to identify police who leaked information to organized criminals. The news broadens the scope of the Encrochat investigations, which have focused heavily on drug trafficking and organized crime more generally. Earlier this year, French authorities hacked into Encrochat phones en masse to retrieve message content, and then shared those communications with various other law enforcement agencies.

"Criminal investigations into possible corruption are currently underway and there are likely to be more in the near future. In addition to investigations into drug trafficking and money laundering, investigations into corruption are also given top priority," Chief of Police Henk van Essen said in a Politie press release.

Encrochat was an encrypted phone company that took base Android units, made physical alterations to them, and added its own software. Encrochat devices sent messages with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the intended recipient was supposed to be able to read them. The phones also had a remote wipe feature, letting users destroy communications if they lost physical control of the device, as well as a dual-boot system that let users open an innocuous looking operating system, or the second one containing their more sensitive information. The phones were particularly popular with criminals, including drug traffickers and hitmen. There are indications Encrochat may have had legitimate users too, however. Other Encrochat customers are allegedly those involved in corruption, including police themselves, the press release suggests.

Encrochat Investigation Finds Corrupt Cops Leaking Information To Criminals More | Reply

Encrochat Investigation Finds Corrupt Cops Leaking Information To Criminals

Comments Filter:

  • Clearly it wasn't end-to-end encryption (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Or the police wouldn't be reading the messages. Does anybody actually to e2e or is it all snake oil?

  • welcome to the big time (Score:3)

    by Anonymouse Cowtard ( 6211666 ) on Thursday September 17, 2020 @11:59PM (#60517788)
    You haven't really made it as a crim unless you're working with the cops. At least at that point you're only looking over one shoulder.

  • Springfield Cops are on the take, (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Friday September 18, 2020 @12:11AM (#60517800)

    But what do expect for the money we make?

  • I'm glad to see the French following our American example in giving authorities complete access to electronic communication, shaking it, and seeing what crimes(s) fall out. It's a good feeling to know that we have a partner in the war on terror/dictatorships/crime/rights.

    • Re:French 4th Amendment? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Friday September 18, 2020 @04:38AM (#60518038) Journal
      That’s just it. Everyone is applauding the cops, and the clever trick they pulled to break all these criminal organisations. But personally I find the whole thing a little scary. Apparently (going by the message that Encrochat sent to their customers’ phones), French police seized their servers for a short period, and used them to distribute malware to about half the user base. This amounts to mass surveillance, without a warrant. And it has gone on for years.

      That doesn’t seem legal, even if Enchrochat is deemed to be used almost exclusively by criminals. But... maybe such a hack is legal in France. Then it becomes more complicated: can the Dutch police use evidence obtained illegally by other agencies? Maybe... the tax authorities can (according to the judge), and have. But they are a bit of a special case. The police have themselves obtained illegal evidence before (“inkijkoperaties”, or sneak and peek ops), and rather than use it directly in court, used to it direct their investigation and gather lawful evidence. The judge made a firm ruling on that: not allowed. This smells very similar and rightly so... yet no one seems to challenge the legality of the whole thing.
      • Who says they didnâ(TM)t have a warrant? The outfit had 60,000 users, paying about 3,000 Euros per year, and about 50,000 of them were criminals. Yes, having an Encrochat phone is indeed a very good reason to believe you are a criminal.
        • A warrant for each of those 60000 users? I've no idea how French law works, but since they had to hack individual phones to obtain the evidence, it stands to reason that a state with decent laws would require a warrant or wiretap approval for each individual. And it shouldn't be okay to issue one on the strength of the suspect simply being an Encrochat customer. At that point, the customers aren't even suspects yet.

          Blanket wiretap approvals do exist. But in most countries the police have to discard a
          • Using Encrochat alone makes you a suspect.
            • Of course it does. Because upstanding citizens have nothing to hide, right? That line of thinking is exactly why I called these proceedings "scary".

              • Here there was more or less a 90% chance you were a criminal if you were using Enchrochat according to the claims I saw so far. The product was specifically and explicitly market to criminals. Police almost everywhere can stop you because you look like a description of criminals sent over the radio and are wondering around near to the place where the criminals were. In the US, they can search your car because their dog seems interested in the smell from outside (probably because you had some shopping in

                • Here there was more or less a 90% chance you were a criminal if you were using Enchrochat according to the claims I saw so far.

                  And the police knew that probability curve before seeing the data, did they? That's some remarkable clairvoyance! And wait, if they were clairvoyant... why did they need to break the encryption at all?

                  (The logical fallacy term you're looking for to describe your reasoning is post hoc, ergo propter hoc, btw.)

                  • No, the Police saw the advertising and thought "bunch o criminals". They showed it to the Judge and said "bunch o criminals". The 90% shows that they were actually right and this is not the thing we should care about fighting.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Slayer ( 6656 )

                It has been mentioned, that these "upstanding citizens" paid four digit amounts annually to remain in their upstanding position. Some judge probably followed the "if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck" path of reasoning ...

      • France doesnâ(TM)t have âoeamendmentsâ. The USA is the only country in the world has amendments to the US constitution.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Alcari ( 1017246 )
          Most constitutions have been been amended and changed. Most countries just change it though, they don't add on to it with the prupose of saying "Oh, and this bit doesn't apply because we changed it later".
      • I am not an expert on European law. I know only a thing or two about US law in this matter. But I do know quite a bit about the questions that are asked by prospective customers of cloud services and they all ask about data isolation. Specifically what they want to know is that if they, customer A, are sharing any cloud services with customer B and customer B were somehow subject to having their data seized (either physically or through the subpoena process) by law enforcement, what would happen to custo

    • Our drugs criminals are building torture chambers and killing lawyers, they were already killing eachother and innocent bystanders in double digits each year.

      When domestic crime starts resembling a war zone you should start fighting crime as if it's a war. It's not sacrificing freedom for security, it's sacrificing freedom from criminals for freedom from government ... we don't have a right to bear arms after all.

  • Corrupt police, you say? (Score:3)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Friday September 18, 2020 @02:02AM (#60517910)

    I'm shocked. Shocked, I tell you!

  • Encrochat might as well have been called Barrel of Rotten Apples, and strangely enough the police take a particular interest in compromising those kinds of service.

  • having phones that provide end to end encryption and safeguard data, even from regime, is fully legal in a free society. Or is it not?

  • Please stop the sugar-coating. Cops that commit crimes are criminals.

  • I bet they thought they were going to be the gatekeepers of the hacked information and only release the pieces that showed the criminals in bad light. Looks like the French quickly released it before letting the corrupt cops filter the details and spoiled the process. Oops!

Slashdot Top Deals

10 to the minus 6th power Movie = 1 Microfilm

Close