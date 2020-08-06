Lawmakers Ask California DMV How It Makes $50 Million a Year Selling Drivers' Data (vice.com) 61
Following a report revealing the California DMV was making $50 million annually from selling drivers' information, a group of nearly a dozen lawmakers on Wednesday wrote a letter looking for answers. Motherboard reports: "What information is being sold, to whom it is sold, and what guardrails are associated with the sale remain unclear," the letter, signed by congress members including Ted Lieu, Barbara Lee, and Mike Thompson, as well as California Assembly members Kevin Mullin and Mark Stone, reads. Specifically, the letter asks what types of organizations has the DMV disclosed drivers' data to in the past three years. Motherboard has previously reported on how other DMVs around the country sold such information to private investigators, including those hired to spy on suspected cheating spouses. In an earlier email to Motherboard, the California DMV said data requesters may include insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and prospective employers.
The information sold in general by DMVs includes names, physical addresses, and car registration information. Multiple other DMVs previously confirmed they have cut-off access to some clients after they abused the data. On Wednesday, the California DMV said in an emailed statement, "The DMV does not sell driver information for marketing purposes or to generate revenue outside of the cost of administering its requester program -- which only provides certain driver and vehicle related information as statutorily required."
"The DMV takes its obligation to protect personal information very seriously. Information is only released according to California law, and the DMV continues to review its release practices to ensure information is only released to authorized persons/entities and only for authorized purposes. For example, if a car manufacturer is required to send a recall notice to thousands of owners of a particular model of car, the DMV may provide the car manufacturer with information on California owners of this particular model through this program," the statement added.
Either they are making $50 million off a heck of a lot of FOIA requests, or they are not being especially good guardians of the information. Maybe it warrants a class action lawsuit...
Sovereign immunity comes to mind?
Have you ever tried to get public record? It always seems to cost you over $50 to get that information.
The real question is what and how much they are selling.
For example a lost driver's license getting replaced could be seen as selling drivers data back to the driver. A criminal case collecting information on someones history of traffic violations. A Hospital system getting all the States Residents and drivers license info. So they are able to more easily find the patient and get there medical history
The best part is that they claim they don't make any money off it - they're just collecting enough to cover the expenses involved with selling the data.
In other words, they're claiming that it costs them $50,000,000/year to allow others to have access to their data.
This needs to be investigated at some point.
You're surprised at the high overhead cost of a California government agency?
There isn't a single government entity that is underfunded. As a percentage of GDP, the government spends insane amounts in the United States. (35%)
State Governments spend 2.3 trillion and local governments spend 1.9 trillion. (45% of all government spending)
California has the highest single state expenditures at 183.3 Billion.
Underfunded, my ass!
And people in the USA actually think socialized roads are a good idea. If drivers had to pay full price for the roads from the gas tax and other user fees instead of less than half [taxfoundation.org], they would drive less in order to save themselves money, and that would reduce government spending relative to GDP. But ask people to support increasing the gas tax or start tolling the freeways and they go insane. It's nuts!
What does it matter how it's paid, it's paid entirely by the public 100%.
Well, it matters who is paying for more or less than their share. For example, a business gets 2000 cars a day, they should be paying 2000 times what the business with one car pays.
and that would reduce government spending relative to GDP.
Only marginally by reducing some road maintenance & related infrastructure costs but what you say is still good tho as it would also incentivise more efficient cars, EV's and other modes of transport which is definitely needed right now.
But ask people to support increasing the gas tax or start tolling the freeways and they go insane. It's nuts!
Well if you phrase it like that yeah. Just say other taxes can be lowered in return and talk about how they're paying way too much compared to trucking companies or the like.
Congratulations sir. You are the proud owner of the single stupidest comment ever posted on slashdot, nay, the internet.
Roads are not for drivers. Roads are for everyone. How does the mail get to your front door? How does the produce from farms get to your grocery store? How do electronics from Asia get from a port to your local store or front door?
Roads benefit everyone. Even if you never set foot in a single car in your life. They absolutely should be paid for by everyone from general tax revenue.
Road use tax is the single dumbest idea in the history of mankind. Passenger vehicles do negligible damage to roads. Stress increases by the fourth power of vehicle weight. Freight trucks do 99.9999% of the damage. Charging passenger autos for road repairs is punishing the innocent.
But wait, it gets worse. Throwing up toll roads restricts freedom of movement. Now you have people who can't travel as much. This artificially restricts the labor market. You might have a much better job 10km over, but the extra commuting cost and trouble aren't worth it. Especially at the margins. Poor people now have to live closer to work because they can't afford to commute. So now you're artificially depressing real estate values in your community. Nice work, jackass.
There are all kinds of knock-on effects from toll roads. All of them are bad. Free movement is good. Every economy is built on trade.
You don't like roads, go live in fucking Siberia. The rest of civilization was literally built on subsidized roads. Get that through your thick skull.
I pay the grocer who pays the truck driver who pays fuel taxes for the roads. So why should I pay sales tax for the roads on top of that?
Maybe you like paying taxes, comrade, but I don't. At least the gas tax is more proportional to road usage. If you don't want to pay it, don't drive.
Food also benefits everyone, so by your logic, all food should be free. And health care. And clothes, and housing, because they all "benefit ev
The average population of Every US State is around 6.4Million
California has 39.5 million people. That is 6.1 times the difference.
I am going to assume that you are just not lying about your numbers, (In which you are making units complex to calculate) that makes the average state of 46 billion of expenditures. Which is roughly a factor of 4. While the population has a factor of 6.1.
So Yes California can be underfunded. As it is a Large state in terms of population and physical size.
So, what you're saying is that because there are really big numbers involved, no single division of the government can have insufficient funding to fulfill its obligations? There is no connection between those two variables.
And why aggregate the spending of all state governments or all local governments? Why would that make sense?
This post is a strong exploiter of Brandolini's Law if ever there was one.
"The information sold in general by DMVs includes names, physical addresses, and car registration information."
"The DMV takes its obligation to protect personal information very seriously."
Those two sentences contradict each other. There is no guarantee for what third parties do or who they sell/give/expose it to.
Considering my name and address are in the phone book, that isn't so bad.
Car registration? Sucks for those who own classic cars. I get a couple of postcards a year asking to sell my antique Porsche, sigh unseen, for "absolute top dollar".
If I weren't so sentimentally attached to it, I'd take 'em up, just to see the reaction on their faces when they show up. Rusty non-running hunk. But restorable, and workable, so One Day
I'd take 'em up, just to see the reaction on their faces when they show up.
If you think the look on their faces would be amazing, just wait to see the face you make when you hear the lowball figure they have in mind for "absolute top dollar"!
Hope you can find a decent buyer for your Porsche that really will fix it up OK and give you a reasonable amount for it.
It depends on the definition of "personal information". The phone books connects a lot of phone numbers, names, and addresses.
I am curious about what vehicle registration information is sold.
From TFA:
Many of the private investigators that DMVs have sold data to explicitly advertise that they will surveil spouses to see if they're cheating.
If I hire a gumshoe to tail my wife, I can easily provide him with all the data the DMV has. Something else is afoot here.
When I was a private investigator, I had different people contact me about types of cases, but *most* fell into one of two categories:
1. Finding people who skipped bail (bounty hunting)
2. Cheating spouse
If a fugitive, or their girlfriend, registers a car at a certain address, I might find the fugitive at that address. So I would have use of that information.
If it's a cheating spouse case, car registration wouldn't be useful. The same PI can and does work cases where it would be useful, and cases where would not be useful. The story errs by trying to imply a link between the two different things - PIs could sometimes use that information, and PIs sometimes work cheating spouse cases, the two are not connected.
* Most of the time I tried to talk to the potential client about trust and relationships rather than investigating what their partner was doing. Tailing the partner doesn't solve the real problem, which is a trust and relationship problem.
All the data the DMV has on your wife sure, but what about the data the DMV has on whoever you suspect her of cheating with?
what about the data the DMV has on whoever you suspect her of cheating with?
If I were a PI: "Yeah. Your wife is cheating." If they want to know who with, not from me. I don't want to get in the middle of a murder investigation.
If I hire a gumshoe to tail my wife, I can easily provide him with all the data the DMV has.
I'm definitely not defending the DMVs abuse of customer privacy, but here is an example how that information would be used. A known vehicle (the spouse's) is seen in a parking lot next to an unknown vehicle and the pair is in one of the vehicles together. The investigator can look up the unknown vehicle's plate to try and find out who that other person is, and then investigate that person in more depth. So it's not about the spouse, but whoever the other person is.
A percentage of this is people paying to get their own MVR (motor vehicle report) which I believe is now ten bucks. I think they had a five dollar version but got rid of it. So you have to pay for access to your own data. And then there's employers verifying driving history as condition of employment.
I agree. I presume the funds are either going right into the state's coffers, and/or are being saved up for a third (or is it fourth?) try at modernizing the ancient computer systems that the DMV depends upon.
Think about how slow people move at the DMV. Filing this paperwork is probably 15 minutes of government labor minimum. $10 is reasonable.
Zootopia DMV.
State DMVs are one of the most abusive monopolistic "businesses" in the USA. Virginia's DMV website is an unbelievably tedious thing to use, literally requiring you to enter your SSN along with verifying answers to various questions ("Which of the following vehicles did you own in 2010?") , in addition to your login ID and password, EVERY TIME you log in. Because, you know, it would be horrible for someone to hack into my account and pay my registration fees for me. Which is about the only thing you can even do on the site.
Also, since they are government agencies, they close for every obscure holiday known. No other proper business could get by with this, because their competitors would be focused on actually serving the customer. However, when you are a government operated monopoly, well, the customers have no other choice in the matter whatsoever.
One of the most ridiculous thing our DMVs started doing was charging a "convenience fee" for anyone coming into the DMV in person to do business that can be done on the website (years ago, pre-COVID). Screw you if you do not have good internet, or you are too old to do those kinds of transactions online (like my grandparents), or if you don't feel like jumping through the most tedious login process of any website I've ever used. Because it's just a horrible thing to actually cause the people in the local DMV office to do work they are getting paid to do.
I could go on, but I'm already getting annoyed enough talking about it already.
Ah, I guess we should get off your damn lawn, then?
They charge a convenience fee if you show up in person at the DMV? The least convenient place in the nation?
Not if you actually do it the convenient way and use the website, where you don't need to stand in line or wait for your ticket to be called surrounded by other bored, annoyed and unhappy people, half of whom always seem to have neglected to bathe for a few days; you get charged extra for the "convenience" of being in that hellhole?
Am I safe in assuming
They shutdown the website at night. That's how they push people to come in and pay a fee.
They shutdown the website at night. That's how they push people to come in and pay a fee.
Gonna need a citation on that.
Actually, no. While both houses of the Virginia state legislature are currently Democratic by narrow margins, before the 2019 election, both houses had been solidly Republican for twenty years, except for one term where the Senate was Democratic.
This type of "convenience fee" is wrong regardless of your Internet connection quality, or if you're older. If the point of the "convenience fee" is to encourage people to use the web
California Court Rules on ‘Misleading if Not Outright False’ Voter Guide for Property Tax Measure [californiaglobe.com]
California pols are taking a page from Facebook. Taxpayers are the product. Campaign contributors are the customers.
Anyone who will pay
You guys gotta up your domestic spy game.
The Democrats who run California, dominating the political system by far more than super-majorities, did not openly and honestly answer even the most basic questions about this.
And some of you still think that because they sometimes offer up policies they KNOW will either not be enacted into law through legitimate processes, or will be overturned as un-Constitutional, they are somehow on "your side" in the fight for privacy...
Ha!
You do NOT have to assume the Republicans are better on this stuff (certainly the "establishment" sort in DC are not), in order to wake up and see that the Dems are not actually honest about this and not your friends either.
why their cities are over-run by homeless populations,
I'll answer that one. Many people think California has Rent Control but it does not, it has Rent Stabilization, meaning, there are are protections against incumbent renters, but once a renter leaves, a property owner is free to jack up the rent, thus incentivizing some pretty horrific behavior by "developers". They kick people out of the homes then sell them to often foreign nationals who are looking to park their money. (I still haven't figured out why that is a worthwhile thing for them to do, but it seem
"With considerable glee, I would say."
