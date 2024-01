A 17-Year-Old's Journey: Minecraft, SIM-Swapping Bitcoin Heists, Breaching Twitter

The New York Times tells the story of the 17-year-old "mastermind" arrested Friday for the takeover of dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts.They report that Graham Ivan Clark "had a difficult family life" and " poured his energy into video games and cryptocurrency " after his parents divorced when he was 7, and he grew up in Tampa, Florida with his mother, "a Russian immigrant who holds certifications to work as a facialist and as a real estate broker."The plan was to sell access to the breached Twitter accounts, but Clark apparently began cheating his customers again , the Times reports — "reminiscent of what Mr. Clark had done earlier on Minecraft...""Mr. Clark, who prosecutors said worked with at least two others to hack Twitter but was the leader, is being charged as an adult with 30 felonies."