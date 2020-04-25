Israel Stops Using Phone Tracking To Enforce COVID-19 Quarantines (engadget.com) 23
Israel's use of phone tracking technology to track COVID-19 patients has come to a partial end. From a report: A parliamentary oversight committee has halted use of the tracking to enforce quarantines after raising privacy concerns. The privacy violations outweigh the benefits, committee member Ayalet Shaked said -- the phone monitoring tech doesn't help much when police already pay visits to COVID-19 patients to ensure they're following the rules. Police have so far argued that the tool is effective, having arrested 203 people with the help of phone location info. Law enforcement conducted about 500 random location checks per day.
They are looking to introduce this here in Australia and I'm baffled as to why its necessary.
Like I get that this was a big part in Chinas success suppressing this bug, but China already had that massive surveilance state. We don't. Singapore, a country whos citizens are more used to authoritarianism and surveilance only had a 20% compliance rate with the app. Far lower than needed for it to be useful. Theres no chance australians will comply.
And why is it even necessary. We've manage to beat this bug down to to the point where we've almost beaten it. 100 cases left in my home state down from around 600. All this without the stupid phone tracking. Sounds to me that its just not necessary.
But this is a government addicted to authoritarianism. Peter Dutton is the most anti civil rights politician this country has seen since the notorious Queensland Premier Sir Joh Bjelkie Peterson in the 70s and 80s. It seems like every few days hes anouncing some new power he's giving to himself to detain whistleblowers, people who use encryption or dissidents. Needless to say when he came down with Coronavirus a lot of us where privately kinda hoping the damn bug would shank him in the lung. Alas, he recovered and now back on TV announcing new laws to throw people in jail who dont hand over passwords , even without warrants. Yay fascism.
Privacy is important to me, but we also have to simultaneously satisfy the condition of having a human race for any of this to matter.
Luckily, the condition of having a human race will remain satisfied if no tracking and arrests for movement happen at all.
There are some costs to freedom, no matter how one wants to define it: freedom from want, freedom from hunger, freedom to own weapons, freedom from privacy infringement, freedom of thought, freedom of association, the freedom to own property, or the freedom to never be under a landlord's heel: people will die. And maybe more people die with a little more of one or another freedom.
China and the Uyghurs is much worse. Hell, what Hamas does to the Palestinian is much worse than what we do. You Americans did much worse to the indians and blacks.
But as usual, Jews are always judged more severely, even though unlike any of the previous example, they are acting in self defense. The Palestinian leadership itself claims it wants to destroy Israel, we're just defending ourselves.
We still do evil things to minorities in the US.
Does jailing offenders prevent spread? (Score:4, Interesting)
The flip side is Germany has handled the virus incredibly well and is poised to open the country.
