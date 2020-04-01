Microsoft President Calls Washington State's New Facial Recognition Law 'a Significant Breakthrough' (geekwire.com) 45
Microsoft President Brad Smith took a break from responding to the COVID-19 outbreak this week to praise Washington state's landmark facial recognition regulations. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Tuesday that establishes rules specifically governing facial recognition software. From a report: Smith called the law an "early and important model" and "a significant breakthrough" in a blog post published Tuesday. Some cities have enacted their own facial recognition rules, but Washington is the first to establish statewide regulations. "This balanced approach ensures that facial recognition can be used as a tool to protect the public, but only in ways that respect fundamental rights and serve the public interest," Smith said. The new law requires public agencies to regularly report on their use of facial recognition technology and test the software for fairness and accuracy. Law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant before using facial recognition software in investigations unless there is an emergency. The bill also establishes a task force to study the use of facial recognition by government agencies. Under the bill, public entities using facial recognition software to make decisions that produce "legal effects" must ensure a human reviews the results. That category includes decisions that could affect a person's job, financial services, housing, insurance, and education.
Bill of Wrongs: First Amendment Redaction (Score:2)
The more surveillance, the less freedom of speech.
Why can't it be both?
Autonomous algorithms are trusted to regulate traffic despite untold fines gamed by contractors tweaking their parameters...
We all live in a Predator State that hires from it's own kind. What the state can't do legally is still done. Surveillance state, surveillance capitalism - the difference is political power bows down to economic power.
I'm a Yuval Noah Harari fan, a genius who points out surveillance and scientific analysis of big data can know us better than we know ourselves, and can be used either for
Assumes (Score:5, Insightful)
>"This balanced approach ensures that facial recognition can be used as a tool to protect the public, but only in ways that respect fundamental rights and serve the public interest,"
Which assumes you TRUST the government (Fed, State, Local) and businesses to actually FOLLOW all the laws. Many of us are not that naive. If data is collected, it will be stored, analyzed, and shared. You can tell me "but they can't do XXX with it" and I will just say "maybe, and what about tomorrow or next month or next year?"
>"If you assume they aren't going to follow the law anyway then what does it matter what laws they propose?"
If the law were to have no cameras- that is easily verified and then there is nothing to abuse. Not the most practical example, but the point is valid. Saying they can do A, B, C, D, E, F, G but not H, and I is more likely abused than saying they can do A and B, but not C, D, E, F, G, H, and I.
Another approach is to assume that surveillance laws will not be followed, so build in checks and balanc
We aren't supposed to trust, there is supposed to be oversight and stiff penalties (jail time) for abuse.
What a wonderful world we live in. When governments are far more concerned about how to track and control their citizens than they are about trying to help them survive the epidemic.
It's time to start wearing masks (Score:3)
Three types of people wear masks: Koreans, weirdos, and doctors/sick people.
Public sector only? (Score:2)
It is a breakthrough for a Microsoft spokesperson because it appears to be doing something, while, like every single regulation that gets passed about the use of facial recognition tech, it is limited to the public sector? I am at least as worried about companies like Microsoft, Google and Facebook using this technology than I am about governments using it...
I was immediately suspicious of this bill since it was praised by Microsoft. I think that's the appropriate reaction. I'll have to read more about it when I have the time.
/. poster, I'm just going off the summary (which only added to my suspicions).
I am at least as worried about companies like Microsoft, Google and Facebook using this technology than I am about governments using it...
This is Washington State. A deep-red State masquerading as a Blue State. The most regressively-taxed, working-class-hating state this side of Rosie O’Donnel’s armed-guard-having-cause-she’s-Important-and-you’re-not ass crack.
Unless you are a card-carrying member of the ruling class, the State of Washington cares about few things less than what yo
What did they did, the cheered legislation that controlled the ability to monitor corporate executives, whilst allowing those corporate executives free reign to use facial recognition on us. I would prefer the other way around, start locking up those corrupt fucking corporate executives. M$ can literally take over your camera when hooked to a windows anal probe 10 machine.
Uh oh (Score:2)
What? You act like they're going to call everything an emergency to trample on people's civil rights at will.
... okay that totally sounds like the America that I know,
They probably wrote it (Score:3)
They WANT regulations... (Score:1)
Because when they follow them they are protected from legal backlash.
When the government set guidelines for Facial Recognition use... it becomes a blanket authorization to use facial recognition tech everywhere.
You cannot sue us... we are following regulations to the letter!!!
article summarized (Score:1)
Article summarized:
Microsoft Oberbefehlsleiter Brad Smith commends cowardly government of Washington State for accepting suitcases full of cash, adopting pro-Nazi badlaws.
Oooh, a “Warrant” is Protecting Us (Score:2)
I don’t know about you, but I sure feel better. Heck, it’s easier to get a warrant than it is to get the clap in a Thai whorehouse. (don’t ask me how I know)
Cop: “see your honor, we want to search this guy’s property cause our anonymous informant said that his brother told him that he looks looks like a guy that sold drugs to the brother’s girlfriend’s niece”
Judge: “we’ll with evidence like that, I’m going to go ahead and give you carte bla
Call governor Insley's office (Score:1)
Anonymity versus privacy (Score:2)
Might be helpful to note the differences between anonymity and privacy. The two terms are similar, but not necessarily identical.
In most democratic systems, the concept of personal privacy is extended to residences and privileged communications between individuals or small groups, but, does not necessarily apply when an individual is anonymous in public. We have a very large degree of personal anonymity in public, once we are outside our area of personal recognition. The larger the collective, the greater t