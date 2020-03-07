Google Tracked His Bike Ride Past a Burglary, and That Made Him a Suspect (nbcnews.com) 170
JustAnotherOldGuy shares a tale for our time: "I was using an app to see how many miles I rode my bike and now it was putting me at the scene of the crime," said Zachary McCoy. Yep, that's all it took. Google's legal investigations support team emailed him to let him know that local police had demanded information related to his Google account. The man's lawyer dug around and learned that the notice had been prompted by a "geofence warrant," a police surveillance tool that casts a virtual dragnet over crime scenes, sweeping up Google location data — drawn from users' GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connections — from everyone nearby.
NBC News reports: An avid biker, he used an exercise-tracking app, RunKeeper, to record his rides. The app relied on his phone's location services, which fed his movements to Google. He looked up his route on the day of the March 29, 2019, burglary and saw that he had passed the victim's house three times within an hour, part of his frequent loops through his neighborhood, he said. "It was a nightmare scenario," McCoy recalled. "I was using an app to see how many miles I rode my bike and now it was putting me at the scene of the crime. And I was the lead suspect.
McCoy's lawyer "pointed to an Arizona case in which a man was mistakenly arrested and jailed for murder largely based on Google data received from a geofence warrant. McCoy said he may have ended up in a similar spot if his parents hadn't given him several thousand dollars to hire Kenyon."
"I didn't realize that by having location services on that Google was also keeping a log of where I was going," McCoy said. "I'm sure it's in their terms of service but I never read through those walls of text, and I don't think most people do either...."
The article also notes a Google filing last year reporting that the requests from state and federal law enforcement authorities incrased by more than 1,500 percent from 2017 to 2018, and then again by 500 percent from 2018 to 2019.
There are multiple ways to use a smartphone without sharing your location with Google.
I don't have a Google account, and my phone's OS is LineageOS for microG. [microg.org]
Good for you.
I don't even think 0.01% of Slashdotters would go through that though, let alone general public.
The built-in email client meets my needs, which don't include Gmail.
I get nearly all of my apps from F-Droid, [f-droid.org] except for a trusted handful that I get using the Aurora Store [f-droid.org] app.
The first time I ran the Calendar app I was surprised that it wanted me to sign in to an account, but I found the Offline Calendar [f-droid.org] app, which lets you create a calendar that's only on the device.
NewPipe [f-droid.org] works great for streaming YouTube videos (without ads).
Maps [f-droid.org] and OsmAnd~ [f-droid.org] do offline mapping and navigation.
I don't know what else people use Google services for, but I'm happy with my non-Google Android phone.
All phones in my household are Lineage OS capable. Just a matter of investigating before buying, like you commented elsewhere.
The two Samsung Galaxy S4 phones we have still get weekly or even daily updates, those date back to 2013!
You have a comprehension problem.
That's not an important detail of the story. He's not anyone you've heard of, so putting his name in the headline would be unnecessary information. If they mentioned "Zachary McCoy" in the headline you'd be straight on here asking who TF is that, and why should we care.
We should care because it could happen to anyone. That's the important part, and that's why this no-name guy's name isn't in the headline. Basic reading comprehension. You only put the *important* information in the headline.
No, it can't happen to "anyone." Just people who were at the scene of a crime.
My Google tracking device frequently says I'm places I'm not. Pictures get tagged in the wrong spot, just had one in the last few days. Last year it wanted to know about a dog park that it said that I visited. I've never been to it, and I was around 100km from it at the time it said I visited it.
Your smart ass response is highly inaccurate.
It's oddly appropriate because what the summary carefully avoids mentioning is that the police didn't get his name. They were told only that "a person" went by the house several times that day.
A week after receiving the email from Google, he had a lawyer contact the police, still not revealing his name, and the police replied that they didn't need his name - he wasn't a suspect after they reviewed the data.
A week after receiving the email from Google, he had a lawyer contact the police, still not revealing his name, and the police replied that they didn't need his name - he wasn't a suspect after they reviewed the data.
My apologies to Google for a post I made, assuming the police had arrested him. I suppose the police did exactly what I said they should do - the figured out he was actually multiple times at the place of the burglary (maybe he was driving a three mile circle for exercise), but also far awy from the burglary shortly before and after. So he couldn't be the burglar.
If they had a crime report "X was walking along the street, then a guy on a bicycle drove past and shot X with a gun", then the cyclist would b
A week after receiving the email from Google, he had a lawyer contact the police, still not revealing his name, and the police replied that they didn't need his name - he wasn't a suspect after they reviewed the data.
My apologies to Google for a post I made, assuming the police had arrested him. I suppose the police did exactly what I said they should do - the figured out he was actually multiple times at the place of the burglary (maybe he was driving a three mile circle for exercise), but also far awy from the burglary shortly before and after. So he couldn't be the burglar. If they had a crime report "X was walking along the street, then a guy on a bicycle drove past and shot X with a gun", then the cyclist would be _very_ suspicious.
No, they hadn't arrested him, but they did want to talk to him, however he was savvy enough to realize that if he did go talk to them, he would likely get arrested. So, he had dinner with his parents, they loaned him money to hire a lawyer and then found out the details. He started digging and ultimately found out that he was near the victm's home--in fact he had passed it 3 times in a hour on the day she was burglarized.
The moral of the story is your data is not private. Someone has it, and governme
If you haven't watched this yet you should [youtube.com].
I'd rather not spend a couple nights in jail in exchange for an "oops my bad." But, you do you. Feel free to talk to the police all you want.
Or there is a nearby jammer,, or in modern times inside an elevator. But many location devices store and request data about the recent _history_ of locations.
If you know differently, please follow up with a link.
For those purposes, the aurora store gives access to the app to install.
On rooted phones there's an additional program (not a regular app, it needs to be flashed) to install for F-Droid to be able to update apps in the background. I'm not sure if it can do updates entirely by itself, I want to see what it does, but at least you can tell it to go for it on the list of updates, for each app, but without having to confirm the updated installati
True, it's not available for the majority of phones. But you get to choose what phone to buy. LineageOS support is on my list of requirements.
But you get to choose what phone to buy.
People who receive a phone as a gift don't get to choose. And it's often hard for people who prefer to see a phone in a showroom first to find a compatible model. Or what am I missing?
Different people have different priorities.
But tracking has to go to some centralized server, and they have to be able to link that to your identity. In this case, you've got a Google account and you've allowed requests to be sent to Google servers. It has to be able to be related back to your specific Google account.
If you're just using your phone they can tell roughly where you are, android or not, by working out your position with cell phone towers. But unless you're actually logged into online accounts, any data your phone is beaming out isn't n
The phone has access to its phone number. Given Google's reach, that's almost certainly more than enough to identify the user/owner in a majority of instances.
It may not be _your_ Google account. Many vendor applications now collect and rely on location information to offer informaiton about local vendors and possible deals. The Dunkin Donuts application, for example, uses geolocation to advertise specials near you.
You do NOT have to have a google account to use Lineage (I know this first-hand).
Has anybody looked at all of Android's code to make sure that it's safe? I would assume that Android does tracking, all by itself, without the need for external "apps".
I cross compiled tcpdump and ran captures on mobile interface for a week. There is some shit that depends on Google out of box like GPS stun servers but it can be stopped. While the rabbit hole obviously goes on forever this was sufficient for my needs.
I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship.
"I didn't know a data mining company was going to mine my data. Who could have guessed?"
Next up, person surprised that Wal-Mart sells stuff.
The point wasn't that the data mining company was mining data.
It was that law enforcement automatically could query that without a subpoena.
He was in a hybrid world between Orwell's and Kafka's - he could not tell for a while, why law enforcement was interested.
Also, he was not using an app made by Google, but the very fact that he was using Android meant that all his location data was placed in our de facto panopticon.
I wonder if he would have been in the database if he turned off location history in his Google account. Does Google actually respect that setting?
Would his location history have been uploaded regardless, if the network was off while he was biking, but when he connected at a later date?
At least Google notified him that they were compelled to share. I wonder when that nominal line would be erased as well.
Google also makes it hard to keep location off. Now even connecting to indoor BLE devices needs location permission.
Except a few senators like Wyden, the lawmakers don't seem to care for the privacy of their citizens. Their disinterest is stunning.
Would his location history have been uploaded regardless, if the network was off while he was biking, but when he connected at a later date?
Yes. Google records location data and uploads it as soon as a network becomes available.
It says right there in the summary that they got a geofence WARRANT. They couldn't "automatically could query that without a subpoena", they applied for and were granted a warrant.
And at least Google lets you disable location history. Try telling your cellular carrier not to log your location via cell tower signal strength.
The point wasn't that the data mining company was mining data. It was that law enforcement automatically could query that without a subpoena.
Wrong. Geofence warrants are court issued.
If you read the story, you'll see that the police DID have a warrant, and DID NOT get his name.
The info they got was "a user whom we shall call 847946484 went by the house several times".
The police never did get his name until he went to the press.
I don't really understand this. If the guy has a GPS log that shows him biking past the burgled house then he has timestamped evidence that he didn't stop there long enough to do or take anything. At most, he could be a witness.
"I didn't know a gestapo snitching company was going to snitch to the gestapo. Who could have guessed?"
FTFY
"I never thought leopards would eat MY face," sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party.
More than 2 is cruising. Just saying. If you're cruising an area when it was burglarized, you're a suspect. And if you're black or latino, you're in jail.
I doubt it. I'm curious why he needed money for a lawyer; he wasn't arrested after all. Being on a public road outside the scene of a crime and not being connected to the victim in any way is not enough to get convicted. There simply isn't enough evidence.
It's even less likely if that is his regular route (even if "regular" means once every 6 months or so). This sounds more like the lawyer over-emphasising the police's interest in him, purely to bill more hours - that isn't unusual at all.
A second more
No, this is LAZY policing,pure and simple. Anyone with 1/2 a brain looking at the data would see this guy went past... didnâ(TM)t linger there.
All this data slurping does is make it easy for police to throw out spurious arrest warrants.
What if youâ(TM)re a beginner jogger, most start with laps around their particular block, then range out from there. God forbid you get winded/ have a cramp and have to randomly stop, now youâ(TM)re caught in a geofenced warrant and have to defend yourself? And you seem to be ok with this?!
The thing that struck me was, what if he had coincidentally stopped outside her home for a few moments to tie a shoelace, take a sip of water, or check his bike or something? What if he paused a bit to catch his breath?
It sounds crazy but this is the kind of thing that make cops salivate; they'd have gone to town on this poor bastard.
Being on a public road outside the scene of a crime and not being connected to the victim in any way is not enough to get convicted. There simply isn't enough evidence.
What does lack of evidence have to do with it? The cops will get you in a room and apply every form of pressure they legally (and sometimes illegally) can, and then the prosecutor will build up the charges so you are facing 30 years behind bars unless you take their plea deal for 2.
The GPS data proves his innocence (Score:2)
I'm curious why he needed money for a lawyer; he wasn't arrested after all. Being on a public road outside the scene of a crime and not being connected to the victim in any way is not enough to get convicted. There simply isn't enough evidence.
There is a ton of evidence, evidence that it was *not* him. GPS evidence that he briefly passed by and never entered the property. His timestamped GPS track.
I'm curious why he needed money for a lawyer; he wasn't arrested after all. Being on a public road outside the scene of a crime and not being connected to the victim in any way is not enough to get convicted. There simply isn't enough evidence.
There is a ton of evidence, evidence that it was *not* him. GPS evidence that he briefly passed by and never entered the property. His timestamped GPS track.
Maybe that is why they didn't question him, nor arrest him, nor anything else. They left him alone - what would you prefer they have done?
Maybe in good old USA. There's a lot of people in my block who walk around it several times in a row. It's convenient exercise- you go up the big hill for a few hundred meters and down the other side and then repeat. You don't have to get too far from home so if you get too shagged out or need a bathroom you can duck in home.
I imagine a lot of people on a lot of blocks do the same. Why should it be suspicious of itself?
More than 2 is cruising. Just saying. If you're cruising an area when it was burglarized, you're a suspect. And if you're black or latino, you're in jail.
That didn't happen, and he was not a suspect - because you can't commit burglary while driving past a house.
You walk? At lunch break? And you wonder why you're considered suspicious?
A real American would drive his SUV to the diner around the corner!
You ride laps (Score:2)
I know. There's this guy that keeps walking past my house, I'm really worried by him.
Luckily if he does try anything, I know where he lives. Next door.
The guy in the second linked article was Hispanic, ended up doing some time in jail before the police did some actual police work and cleared him.
Coerced false confession ("plea bargain") means there's no need for actual police work.
The guy in the second linked article was Hispanic, ended up doing some time in jail before the police did some actual police work and cleared him.
Spin by omission. In the second article:
Google provided location data placing his phone at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime
AND
Security footage had someone in his car actually firing the shots.
That's certainly enough to arrest and charge someone. Not enough for a conviction, granted, but they didn't try to get one so that's moot.
He spent 7 days in jail because his alibi was his mum, his sister and a friend. The Uber proof is evidence that his friend rode in Uber, not that he was there at
Security footage had someone in his car actually firing the shots.
No, the security footage was not detail enough to get a license plate so this is a false statement. What the police had was footage that the shots came from a white Honda. Not his white Honda down to the make and model but generically a white Honda. The suspect owned a white Honda; however, the police was told previously that the suspect was not the only person who drove the car.
Security footage had someone in his car actually firing the shots.
No, the security footage was not detail enough to get a license plate so this is a false statement.
Fair enough, they didn't know at the time that they actually had the correct car, so they did the correct thing and followed up. When they eventually arrested someone else for the crime, it turned out that the car in the CCTV footage was, indeed, his car.
Reminder that dragnets used to be illegal. (Score:2, Interesting)
And technically still are.
As they imply a kind of general suspicion. An initial building block for a totalitarian police state like the Nazis had.
Yes, the cops use Google, but they got other tricks up their sleeve.
One trick takes advantage of our cell phones automatically connecting to mobile phone towers. With just one search warrant, the cops have access to all the data they need to find who has been around a crime scene.
Another search warrant lets them track an individual as she/he goes from place to place, their phone connecting to one tower, then another.
And, of course, there's "Stingray". By now we should all know that cops use fake towers, GSM base stations that mimic mobile phone towers, used to track phones, monitor calls and gather other information.
BTW, IMHO, the way things are going, I won't be surprised if the laws, the contracts, and the courts will soon allow for even more pervasive surveillance.
Re: (Score:3)
Do you consider buying an Android based phone to be using a Google service? The Runkeeper app is owned by Asics so I would expect them to have the data, not Google.
>"Everyone knows "
Sorry, but everyone does not know. Perhaps everyone on SLASHDOT knows. But my Mom doesn't know. My neighbor doesn't know. I bet way more than half the people out there have no clue how much they are being tracked. And it isn't just Google. If your mobile phone service is "on", you are being tracked, regardless of settings.
Everyone knows that google collects a ton of information about.
Everyone knows no such thing. Normal people don't expect Google to be following them around everywhere they go.
Everyone knows that this is how they make their money.
I don't know that. My understanding is Google is an advertising agency.
So when you opt in to use their services there really are no excuses for not knowing that they are sharing pretty much every detail about you with whoever will pay for it, or demand it through regulatory procedures.
I don't know this. Google's privacy policy explicitly states data collected is NOT shared externally with the standard LEA exceptions. Are you saying Google is lying?
And really, is this all that different from a witness seeing you in the location and the police following that up?
Yes it absolutely is.
If you are in the region of a crime, they're going to want to talk to you, that's always been true. Trawling through geolocation data just makes that process easier. The real problem lies in the prosecution process, and if it turns out you are the only person the police can track to the area then maybe they will try and pin it on you no matter what.
The real problem is allowing governments to have total knowledge of everyone's whereabouts only breeds corruption and corrodes the legitimac
Google sends me an email every month titled "Google Maps Timeline" which shows me a map of all the places they recorded me going last month. Exactly how could they be more clear about it?
Targeted advertising based on location (Score:2)
My understanding is Google is an advertising agency.
Google is a **targeted** advertising agency. One of those criteria used for targeting - location.
And really, is this all that different from a witness seeing you in the location and the police following that up?
Actually yes, it is quite different.
Should I happen to walk within a block of a crime minding my own business, I might see a number of people if I'm in an urban area. They don't know who I am and I don't know who they are. Unless I'm acting strangely, they probably won't remember me 5 minutes later. That's OK, I won't remember them either.
That process acts as a filter. I don't get questioned because I wasn't doing anything of interest so nobody remembers me being near the crime. That filter is what is reall
Unless I'm acting strangely, they probably won't remember me 5 minutes later
Did you not get as far as reading the article? The part that says this guy became the prime suspect because he passed the scene of the burglary THREE TIMES on his bicycle?
If an eye-witness had reported "I saw the same person ride past three times" then the police would be on it just as enthusiastically. The only difference is the amount of resources it would have taken to identify (and possibly eliminate from enquiries) that person.
Geofence warrants should be outlawed. They have no place in a free society.
Warrants should involve evidence that A person was involved in the crime. Cell phone proximity is not evidence of anything other than being nearby.
"They have no place in a free society."
Agreed. But this is an American website, and America stopped pretending to be a free society in 2001.
If police departments could be trusted to use information fairly, then it would be a good way to contact potential witnesses to a crime (remember a witness frequently won't realize that something they saw was important and won't know to contact the police on their own). It's treating them as suspects instead of potential witnesses that creates the problem.
Potential witness (Score:2)
Geofence warrants should be outlawed. They have no place in a free society. Warrants should involve evidence that A person was involved in the crime. Cell phone proximity is not evidence of anything other than being nearby.
Which means you may be a potential witness and thereby someone the police might want to interview to learn what you saw going on in the area.
Can we break this down here?
Warrants should involve evidence that A person was involved in the crime.
Agreed.
Cell phone proximity is not evidence of anything other than being nearby.
Agreed.
Geofence warrants should be outlawed
This does not follow from the above statements. The geofence data is evidence, not proof. It sounds like you are arguing that if any singular piece of evidence does not produce proof, then the police should not be allowed to use it. If that's your line of thinking, then it would be impossible to solve any crime. This is just one piece of evidence that can be used. It is not enough to convict, and the person was merely a suspect.
Lets instead ask this question: H
>"I didn't realize that by having location services on that Google was also keeping a log of where I was going,"
And it is far more than just Google. Your cell phone provider also is keeping such records- ones you cannot opt out of, either. As long as you are carrying a phone that is on, your movements and location are being stored. Next will be systems in cars (many already do).
didn't just hand it to them.
I guess he could be proven innocent (Score:2)
if the location data shows constant movement, without stopping at the burglary house.
I mean you do have to stop, walk in, grab stuff and walk out.
A simple examination of the location data should provide the truth...
Police are only interested in arrests/convictions, not the truth.
So, all you armchair warriors saying "if you aren't doing anything wrong yadda yadda", this guy did nothing wrong and it cost him a pretty decent home theater. Or his parents their home theater. Oh, you say, he did nothing wrong so why did he hire a lawyer? If you ever go in front of a judge without a lawyer you are fucked.
I had a neighbor 4-5 years ago who started calling the cops on me. Final thing was she pushed my doorbell, over and over and over and over. Finally answered it, she's standing there with a taser. I slammed the door shut. She called the cops. I got to sit on the curb, in full view of my neighbors, with 2 cops standing over me. She claimed I pulled a gun on her. I don't own a gun, and actually let a cop search my apartment (which you really should never do,but I was discombobulated). No gun was found (duh). She also claimed I threw a bowl of urine on her. She was wet when the cops showed up, but it was not urine, let alone mine.
I remember I called the non-emergency number on her once, told my story, and, seriously, I quote "so that's where she moved to".
She filed a restraining order against me. Which sucked,, as she had to walk past my front door to go anywhere. So WTF am I supposed to do?
It took 3 lawyers, first 2 wanted nothing to do with it ("look at it from the judge's perspective. If she's wrong no joy, if she's right and you do something to her you make headlines").
Got to court, she had a witness. Who contradicted every fucking thing she said. It was clear to everyone in the courtroom, including her own witness, she was lying big time. Judge decided against the restraining order, but would not let me charge her for the $1500 legal fee I'd paid my lawyer.
Never go to court without a lawyer. And never expect the system to reimburse you for legal fees.
If I didn't have a purring cat in my lap, and wasn't worried about being sued, I would name her right here and now. Fuck that, if I wasn't so lazy I would post her fucking name, cuz her bullshit cost me $1500 I don't have.
Fuck that, this is anger management I dealt with 5 years ago.
Christine J Solgi, you fat fuck, you owe me $1500 plus interest. I sincerely hope google latches onto this and it seriously fucks up your life. Christine J Solgi, you owe me $1500 plus an apology. I did nothing wrong but live next to you for a year, and I was there first. Christine J Solgi, you fat fuck, I hope you are living under a bridge somewhere and your classier homeless folks are realizing what a fat sack of shit you are.
Lawyers are expensive. The government doesn't have to worry about such things, but this is a young dude with no resources that had to come up with 3-5 thousand $$$ for no good reason.
No, he didn't have to do that.
They didn't arrest him even though they had his location for some time, they didn't even question him. They simply weren't interested in him enough as a suspect. His own paranoia and/or his lawyer caused him to think that he was the lead suspect. He then spent that money under the impression that he was the lead suspect.
His own paranoia? (Score:2)
Please re-read the summary. He was not contacted by the police. He was notified by Google that his information was being released to them under the authority of a warrant.
Clearly, he was being investigated, but he did not know FOR WHAT CRIME. Obviously he wanted to know what was going on. That's not paranoia. That's common sense.
Consider for a moment what you might be investigated for on the Internet in 2020. Especially if you do not have a lot of confidence in the good faith/competence of the police.
Now we're at guilty for being in the general area, no need for being in any way associated with a criminal anymore.
The longer term (Score:2)
This technology now, while reasonably new, is probably going to be useful for solving a few crimes, with the collateral damage of a few innocent victims. On the other hand, having proof of your location might be a great alibi for those accused of something they didn't do. But over time, as more real crooks are caught and end up in jails, and talk about how they ended up there because of their mobile phone, the answer becomes simple: when you're planning on doing your crime, don't take your phone. Then, agai
Police never even spoke with the guy because until he went public, they didn't know who he was. And by then, they'd already cleared him.
/yawn
Modern times (Score:3)
Instead of it being the correct "Innocent unless proven guilty.", the law enforcement and big biz automcatically assume the incorrect "Guilty until proven innocent.".
They want it both ways (Score:3)
Interesting how the geofence is enough evidence make him their prime suspect, yet not enough evidence to prove he rode past.
From the thousands of GPS locations saved from his bike ride they've chosen to ignore all but the ones showing him at that one spot.
How can it simultaneously convict and not exonerate him?
Clearly the data is absolutely concrete and yet totally unreliable.
Police not doing their job (Score:2)
And being present at the location of a crime at the right time may be reason for suspicion and lead to further investigation, but there is no way it is in any way
Fake GPS location: https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
How about malware that spoofs gps location on someone else's phone?
Also, physically attaching your phone to some sort of drone while you run off and do a crime somewhere else seems like a good plan.
Personally, I don't see the data collection issue going away. The only winning move I see is everyone generating so much fake data that it just creates a sea of garbage.
Didn't realize? (Score:2)
I can think of a more likely religious figure.
The difference is that god doesn't tattle.
He may not tattle, but according to thousands of years of holy books he _gossips_, revealing sexual secrets and military secrets to those he favors.
Nah, the same police that take location data as gospel when it vaguely incriminates will discard it as unreliable if it exonerates.