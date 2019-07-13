Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Privacy Communications Wireless Networking

'Never Commit a Crime When Your Phone Is Connected to a Wi-Fi Network' (slate.com) 115

Posted by EditorDavid from the unique-logins dept.
"Like many bad ideas, this one started with Bud Light," reports Slate. As four high school seniors sat around shooting the breeze before graduation, they decided to vandalize their school as a senior prank. Disguised with T-shirts over their faces to evade security cameras, the young men originally set out to spray-paint "Class of 2018," but in a moment one of the men describes to the Washington Post as "a blur," their graffiti fest took a turn toward swastikas, racial slurs attacking the school's principal, and other hateful symbols.

Despite their covered faces, school officials had no problem finding who was responsible: The students' phones had automatically connected with the school's Wi-Fi using their unique logins. Their digital fingerprints tipped off administrators to who was on campus just before midnight, and, as the Post describes, they were held accountable for their crime. But the incident also showcases how little we know about what we're giving away with our digital footprints. These men had clearly given thought about how to stay anonymous -- they knew they needed masks to foil the cameras -- but they didn't think the devices in their pockets could give them away.
The AP adds that the prison sentences for the four teenagers "ranged from eight to 18 weekends behind bars."

'Never Commit a Crime When Your Phone Is Connected to a Wi-Fi Network' More | Reply

'Never Commit a Crime When Your Phone Is Connected to a Wi-Fi Network'

Comments Filter:

  • Even easier (Score:5, Informative)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Saturday July 13, 2019 @08:42PM (#58921640)
    How about just leave it at never commit a crime. You don't even need a phone or to be near a WiFi network to follow that.

    • Re:Even easier (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Registered Coward v2 ( 447531 ) on Saturday July 13, 2019 @09:26PM (#58921750)

      How about just leave it at never commit a crime. You don't even need a phone or to be near a WiFi network to follow that.

      True, but you can’t fix stupid. Don’t even try...

      • How about just leave it at never commit a crime. You don't even need a phone or to be near a WiFi network to follow that.

        True, but you can’t fix stupid. Don’t even try...

        Maturity is how one fixes stupid. For most of us, maturity comes with time.

        • Maturity is how one fixes stupid. For most of us, maturity comes with time.

          No. Maturity comes with experience, time alone doesn't fix stupid. The life you life and the things you learn during that time does.

          Now these kids should be taught a life lesson, spending a week removing the graffiti as well as another week cleaning up trash, planting trees, etc should do it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How about just leave it at never commit a crime.

      Because the rich and powerful get to define what a crime is. Sometimes they get it right, as applies to the morons in this story, but too often they define things that apply primarily to "the little people" because they impact the rich. Until we do away with the current plutocracy, most people can be found to be committing "crimes" all the time. All it takes is you offending someone with money (influence) or power and they can find a "crime" to charge you with

    • How about just leave it at never commit a crime.

      That's a great idea, if you can enumerate the more than 50,000 (that's where they stopped counting) federal crimes alone you might be committing. Those don't count the state and local crimes you might also be committing. There are enough crimes on the books that you are very likely violating a handful of them every day without even realizing it.

    • Criminal law is so arcane that it's very difficult to avoid any criminality whatsoever, especially when laws contradict each other. It's an opportunity used by bureaucrats to punish uncooperative or politically opposed people, at the heart of "SLAPP" or "Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation".

      I also hope you'd agree that there are times to deliberately broadcast the violation of an unjust law, even if that law is still in the lawbooks. This was at the heart of Gandhi's civil disobedience, and Mart

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ron_ivi ( 607351 )

      leave it at never commit a crime

      Imagine if the Boston Tea Party guys or Rosa Parks took your advice.

      The world would be a pretty different place.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dwye ( 1127395 )

        The Boston Tea Party participants at least made it harder to find out who they were after the fact.

        Seriously, folks, tin foil. It's not just for hats.

        OK, aluminum foil, wrapped around the phone, works, too, but it doesn't follow the meme.

    • How about just leave it at never commit a crime. You don't even need a phone or to be near a WiFi network to follow that.

      That seems fine until you realize that in some countries criticism of the government, failure to cover your face in public if you're a woman, and being homosexual, are all crimes. It doesn't roll off the tongue as easily, but "never commit violence, aggression, destruction, theft, or fraud" might have been a better choice of words. Even at that, both the definitions of and the justifications for such actions are context-dependent and subjective.

    • While I agree with you, I just want to point out that there is an exception to what you describe: civil disobedience. These are protests to unjust laws on the book and set out by deliberately committing a crime. Two very famous examples are Ghandhi's salt march and Rosa Park's refusal to give up her seat. And then there is of course the Boston tea party.

      Now you may counter that civil disobedience is effective only without the mask of anonymity. Consider democratic protests around the world - the latest bein

  • Baretta 2019 (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday July 13, 2019 @10:08PM (#58921904)

    Don't tag the school tho’ your teacher’s uncool
    No, no, don't do it.

    Don't do the crime, if your wi-fi’s online
    Yeah, don't do it.

    And keep your eye on the sparrow.
    When the going gets narrow.

    Don't do it, don't do it.

    Where can I go where my web trail won’t show,
    Now.

    Well, well, well.

  • Impressive demonstration of stupidity (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday July 13, 2019 @11:03PM (#58922042)

    If their phones logged into the WiFi (i.e. it is an encrypted one, not an open one), they must have set that up at some time. I think giving them an overall evaluation of "pretty dumb" and no diploma and have them pay to have the damage removed would have been perfectly adequate.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      People, and kids in particular, are really dumb. That is why so many crimes and infractions are brought to justice. In the case of these kids, it is unlike that the phones were even necessary. At some point they would brag or say something to incriminate themselves, then all that would need to happen is sit them in a office, and let them defend themselves. People are not smart enough to just shut up. They want to be heard, and want others to think they are good and innocent. So they talk themselves in

    • Perhaps not. Many schools and public places run an unprotected, password free guest network. Many people set, or allow, their phones to use any avaiable network automatically. It's proven convenient for many people, including me, to use even an unprotected local wifi network rather than an expensive and sometimes unavailable cell data network.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Well, these here did some set-up, because the story said they they logged into the network. Identifying students from their SSIDs would still have been possible, sure. So we do not actually known from the story what the situation is.

        • So we do not actually known from the story what the situation is.

          Don't we?
          "The students' phones had automatically connected with the school's Wi-Fi using their unique logins. "

      • Many people set, or allow, their phones to use any avaiable network automatically.

        More phones are set up to use known networks automatically. Normally you worry about connection to some hacked network, so you don't want that to happen automatically. But you would assume that if you connect to your school network all the time during the day, it would be safe, and no reason to worry about it and not connecting automatically.

        What happened here is just unexpected forensic evidence. Like it's perfectly safe to touch a coke can. It's not perfectly safe to touch a coke can and leave at the p

  • Not enough in many places (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We had a student who used his keycard to enter a computer lab and then steal a lot of expensive GPUs we know this because the teacher who discovered the crime was the last to leave and the first to arrive in the room the day after, with exception of the student who we could see had swiped the card.

    The police was like: could have been someone else using the card, will not investigate, case closed.

  • The AP adds that the prison sentences for the four teenagers "ranged from eight to 18 weekends behind bars."
    They were NOT sentenced to PRISON.

  • Fort pity sake... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bunch of teenage hooligans caught through their own stupidity. This isn't a Big Brother issue. This is a daft thug teenager issue. They deserve what they get. Reminds me of the footage I once saw of an idiot trying to rob a service station with a shaving creme mask that promptly melted off exposing him., Stupid is as stupid does.

  • Welcome to the brave new world where constant surveilance means all crime *1 gets punished. (*1-Except the rich and well connected. Can't have boys from a good home suffer forever due to a momentary lapse of judgement.)
  • 8 to 18 weekends (or weeks for that matter) is not a "Prison Sentence". Going to county jail and state or federal prison are not the same thing. Yes, there are similarities, but there are also major differences as well. Being locked up with people who will be getting out soon is an entirely different thing from sharing a cell with someone who knows he is never getting out regardless of if he rapes and kills you or not.

Slashdot Top Deals

Real Users find the one combination of bizarre input values that shuts down the system for days.

Close