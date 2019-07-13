"What Happens When Landlords Can Get Cheap Surveillance Software?"

"Cheap surveillance software is changing how landlords manage their tenants and what laws police can enforce," reports Slate.For example, there's a private company contracting with property managers that says they now have 475 security cameras in place and can sometimes scan more than 1.5 million license plates in a week. (According to Clayton Burnett, Watchstore Security's director of "innovation and new technology".)The article points out that today's software can detect dents on cars and watch for specific bumper stickers (or Lyft tags) -- and often the software can be retrofitted to existing traffic cameras. A contractor working with police in one Pennsylvania county says they've now "virtually gated" an entire 20,000-person town south of Pittsburgh. "Any way you can come in and out, you're on camera."A senior investigative researcher at the EFF points out that "Now a cop can look up your license plate and see where you've been for the past two years."