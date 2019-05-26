WHO Officially Classifies 'Gaming Disorder' As An Illness (cnet.com) 166
Saturday the World Health Organization officially adopted the latest update to its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) -- and added "gaming disorder" to its list of modern diseases.
It's in a list of harmful behaviors which also includes too much use of "the internet, computers, smartphones." Despite opposition from trade groups, which reportedly pointed to contradictory research on the subject and touted some of the virtues of video games, the latest ICD was officially approved at the 72nd World Health Assembly.... It's described as "a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior, which may be online or offline, manifested by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."
The issue of gaming addiction isn't new: The American Psychiatric Association still has it listed as up for discussion (PDF) in the latest version of its diagnostic bible, the DSM-5.
Step after that: Suing to force the government to pay for my Steam bills through Medicaid.
Gambling and boozing and gaming and stoning, these are a few of my favorite things...
No, but they do pay for gender transition shit, so the track record on using taxpayer money to indulge mental illnesses is inconsistent.
Actually both are really fat
no, Who's on first.
Life is meaningless. (Score:5, Insightful)
We just do our thing and then we die. And that's it.
Some people smoke. Some people mate. Some people get trapped in dead-end jobs. Some people get fat. And some people game.
And they all die.
I don't see why gaming is something to be afraid of.
Excessive gaming is a problem and there is no denying it. The reality is though excessive gaming is not the diesease it is simply a symptom of the diesease. The predatory nature of psychopathic capitalism is driving people to escape the abuse, whether it be drugs or gaming, it is much the same thing, for those who can not cope, the need to escape from the cruel and abusive nature of the societies of which they do not feel a part, just it's victims.
Want less of a problem, eat the rich and create healthier s
Excessive gaming is a problem and there is no denying it. The reality is though excessive gaming is not the diesease it is simply a symptom of the diesease. The predatory nature of psychopathic capitalism is driving people to escape the abuse, whether it be drugs or gaming, it is much the same thing, for those who can not cope, the need to escape from the cruel and abusive nature of the societies of which they do not feel a part, just it's victims.
Perhaps. But if you see the diagnostic system as a tool to prescribe treatments you might have to detox someone physically high on drugs differently from a gaming addict. It can also be to get public health data on how many suffer from alcoholism in particular and if the gaming industry should start to see regulation of loot boxes and other addictive/gambling elements. Same goes for a diagnosis like depression, more granularity into why people get depressed could be useful. Of course the individual story is
The reality is though excessive gaming is not the disease it is simply a symptom of the disease.
Not quite. A disease is a disorder in the function or structure of a living thing. As such excessive gaming is actually a brain disease and deserves that classification along with every other addiction. While I appreciate the thought, the causes you listed which lead to addiction are not classifiable as diseases.
This is much the same way as bacterial conjunctivitis is a disease but Staphylococcus (the most common bacteria to cause the disease) is not.
Ah, cannibalism, is there a single ill of the modern world you cannot cure? World hunger? Just eat your neighbours. Capitalism? Just eat the rich. Pollution? Just eat about 2/3rds of the world, and we'll have less pollution. If you love your fellow man, then eat him.
$ echo "10 minutes in an online game community should teach you that everyone else in the room is really there to work out their own little stresses on other people in an abusive as possible fashion." | sed s/game\
// | cut -d\ -f26-34 --complement > dog 2>&1 && echo '.' >> dog && tr -d '\n' cat && echo `cat cat` && shred -u dog cat
Should've used preview (Score:2)
I love HTML space handling. Fixed:
$ echo "10 minutes in an online game community should teach you that everyone else in the room is really there to work out their own little stresses on other people in an abusive as possible fashion." | sed s/game\
// | cut -d' ' -f26-34 --complement > dog 2>&1 && echo '.' >> dog && tr -d '\n' < dog > cat && echo `cat cat` && shred -u dog cat
It's called escapism, people have crappy lives and use the distraction of games to get away from it all.
Pinning this down to games is pointless and ignores the causes - we live in a dog eat dog world and some people can't cope.
Pinning this down to games is pointless and ignores the causes
Almost any blanket statement will greatly oversimplify a situation.
Some people have addictive personalities and are liable to get addicted to almost anything. Some people seem more or less immune to addiction. Most people exist on a continuum between the two ends. You can't, for example, blame tobacco entirely on external causes, nicotine has been shown to be a very addictive substance. That doesn't preclude external factors (e.g. personality, so
Fair enough it is complicated.
Nicotine -I don't think nicotine addiction is in the same ball park.
But maybe WHO are wrong about whether or not people are making the choice to play games too much and are focusing too much on the game aspect and not looking at the situation holistically.
Nicotine -I don't think nicotine addiction is in the same ball park.
No but it's a good analogy. Physiologically it's fiercely addictive, but the smoking rates are also heavily modulated by a huge variety of factors.
Fair enough it is complicated.
Nicotine -I don't think nicotine addiction is in the same ball park.
Convince me you've carefully considered the effects on dopamine levels, and I'll believe you have an opinion on the subject of addiction.
Without that, my presumption is that you only have a philosophical determination that you brought with you to the subject.
PS, don't get me wrong about the gambling mechanic being introduced into games, I totally think those should be regulated or flat out banned. But I don't think it will be straight forwards regulating loot boxes and microtransactions, I fully expect the gaming industry to try to introduce loop-hopes or use sneaky work-arounds etc.
Yes, I expect you're right. There's a lot of money to be made in gambling and some of the game companies want that money. They will do everything they can to avoid regulation. And r
I only play games that require one-time payment (the "classic" sale model) and that don't benefit from buying additional elements (save for history-extending DLC).
That doesn't mean that I won't get addicted but m
Medical professionals pathologize everything they can get away with because it adds to their power. That's their nature.
Fucking so much it impacts your life is something you should let some professional take a peek at it, no matter what hole you use on what human being to fuck.
I'd rather die in comfort or suddenly, than die a slow agonizing death after decades of ill health due to smoking an cancer.
Clearly there is a qualitative difference between all these things.
Then you're in luck, with today's medicine you will know that you have cancer and are in for a slow, agonizing death while you're still strong enough to put a gun to your head and pull the trigger.
Luckily guns are hard to come by here, but we could certainly use some assisted dying.
That all rather misses the point though. Most people prefer being alive to being dead, and prefer being healthy to being weak and in pain.
I'm absolutely certain that pretty much all cancer patients would prefer to be healthy rather than weak and in pain, but most of them didn't exactly choose this...
Okay, but what is your actual point?
Perhaps, but I'm curious about the rate of cross-addiction between sugar and gaming.
Heavy consumption of Earth Sugardrink causes very similar rates of suffering to smoking.
In my observation, people are rarely actually talking about the game they're addicted to when they talk about preferring to "die in comfort;" they're almost always making excuses about something they're bodily consuming that doesn't kill you suddenly at all, but rather makes the latter decades of your life awful.
this is for those people who game and forget about everything else, including taking care of themselves.
that includes; eating, sleeping, hygiene care, social contact, etc.
i gamed a lot when i was a kid, but i was not that far gone that i forgot to eat or wash myself and put on fresh clothes.
unfortunately, there people in that state, and for those it is a real problem.
but, to be fair, these people could have this issue with anything, there are probably people who have a netflix/youtube/social media disorder
but, to be fair, these people could have this issue with anything, there are probably people who have a netflix/youtube/social media disorder or what ever silly thing you can come up with. the actual problem is not the thing they do, but why they do it. the gaming/netflixing/... is just a means.
It all depends on if they can engineer those other things to create the same dopamine response that leads to addiction. If games can use the psychology known from gambling to do that, and youtube can't, then they're not at all comparable.
You seem to have reached a conclusion on that without having any data at all. Your cart is in front of your horse.
Anything that gets in the way of maximizing your potential as a consumer is bad.
Only on
/. would such nihilistic twaddle get so heavily up-voted.
Great! (Score:2, Insightful)
Computer gaming is already considered a sport!
Excellent (Score:1)
Can I get a restraining order against fortnite, please?
Let me guess at the first sub-class (Score:1)
Pinball Wizard.
No, I'm sure the gin rummy and whist aficionados will be grandfathered in along with pool/billiard/snooker addicts
Sure (Score:1, Insightful)
But wanting to chop-off your dick is not mental illness? Excuse me while I tell WHO to fuck themselves.
Re: Sure (Score:3, Informative)
I identify as a master control program.
But wanting to chop-off your dick is not mental illness? Excuse me while I tell WHO to fuck themselves.
No, but the blatant delusions you have may well qualify.
If you're going to hyphenate "chop-off", why didn't you also hyphenate "fuck themselves"?
Because that isn't hyphenated in Russian.
You must be new here.
Does this count? (Score:1)
I get really nauseous when I try playing FPS games for more than a few minutes. It's a horrible disease because I used to love them as a kid, growing up on Wolfenstein 3D and Doom I / II.
Go back and play wolfenstein and doom again... Might just be today's graphics that screw with you. Gameplay makes the game, not pretty graphics anyway.
If I wanted to play a FPS I'd probably still rather just play a few minutes of Duke Nukem.
If I wanted it to have realistic graphics, I'd go to a laser tag arena to play FPS.
Think about what you really want from the game, and what you were really getting from Wolfenstein 3D. Do the differences between the new games and the old games actually enhance what you were getting from the old games? Or is something different?
If it is different, just seek it elsewhere.
It's funny how many people have an opinion about drugs and how few of them actually know even the slightest bit about them.
each age has its illnesses (Score:2)
Back when I was a greaser in the Big City, we suffered different conniptions. Fashionable in the time of street gangs and switchblades our dilemma was dramatized on stage and in theater by the West Side Story, specifically in the song Dear Officer Krupke. Here's a taste:
Riff (Sings)
My daddy beats my mommy,
My mommy clobbers me.
My grandpa is a Commie,
My grandma pushes tea.
My sister wears a mustache,
My brother wears a dress.
Goodness gracious, that's why I'm a mess!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Everything is a disorder (Score:4, Insightful)
This is getting insane, the human body and brain is an addiction machine. Anything can become a disorder because of it. In most cases obesity is an eat disorder. Drink too much alcohol, that's a disorder. Anything we do that is detrimental to our health is a disorder whether we admit it or not. The problem is that some disorders are more risky than others.
The mind is constantly craving input and how it makes the decision for what input to seek is dependent upon it's experiences. Even food has this function. You start on a diet that is common in your neck of the woods and you tastes and microbiome in your gut will produce enzymes that encourages you to keep eating the same things because those food promote their life cycles. Candida has over 20 types of strains and many of them feed well on sugars. There is a reason some are saying sugar is as addictive as cocaine.
Video games provide this same function, really all forms of entertain do this. But what is interesting is that they have not classified sports watchers as being a disorder too. Likely because video games can be played all the time while normal sports watchers have to wait until teams play so they probably go under reported. But there are people that still mismanage their sports fanaticism and still harm their marriages, jobs, and social standing.
All things in moderation, including moderation. Going overboard every once in a while by small margins is usually okay. Just don't do something stupid like drinking and driving. Or in this case, playing video games until you ruin your life!
When will they say
/. is also a disorder? :P
Like right now?
:P
Only because (Score:2)
someone decided to redefine the meaning of addiction from something meaningful to any accusation under the sun.
Addiction is just another bullshit term these days.
Addiction is just another bullshit term these days.
Have you ever paused to wonder why you have such a strong reaction to the word, even before considering the details of their analysis?
We never escape the consequences, but I assume you are talking about "negative" consequences. Some people are good at making you think they don't have to pay the negative ones but they do. Like everything else, people are always on the look out for ways to escape paying negative consequences.
The trick is to stop treating the word consequence as only being a negative... like bias. Not all consequences or bias are negative. Do things that create positive consequences and you will have a much better life.
Like what?
Find me someone to define what "living a normal life" is.
In this context, it means being able to plan in advance how you spend your time, and then spend it that way. To achieve the things you're trying to achieve, within a reasonable range of expectation.
If you planned to go to the big Somethingsomething Fan Convention that you always used to love to go to, but when the big weekend rolls around you never quite make it to the shower to go, you just play that game all weekend, now we can reasonably say that your gaming is interfering with "living a normal life."
Do
Wonderful (Score:2)
GAMERS... (Score:1)
Wait, can somebody tell me (Score:2)
No, Who is on first. What is on second.
Compared to following political news? (Score:1)
Gamble smart. (Score:2)
I stopped buying lotto tickets, and bingo games, and put the money into Bitcoin instead.
Yeah, it's high risk, but the payout has been great over the last 3 years.
So... (Score:3)
OMG (Score:2)
I have a different illness, I suffer from Book Addiction, I read too many books and newspapers.
PS. Kids, newspapers were some sort of papery blogs.
If your daily routine suffer from it, it might indeed be a disorder. e.g. if you read and not get enough sleep because of it and thus your work suffers and you lose your job and still keeep reading, and are unable to cut down on the reading, then yes, that is a disorder and you need to talke somebody about it.
Or just sleep in the alley behind the library, and live the Good Life reading all day.
As You Like It (Score:2)
If it gets into DSM, they can't fire you for fucking around on the Internet at work!
Ain't legislation without Congressional approval grand! This ain't even the sophistry of the executive branch creating regulations as part of "executing the law."
Trans and gay people aren't ill but gamers are? (Score:1)
This world is completely off the rocks.
Good question (Score:2)
WHO Officially Classifies 'Gaming Disorder' As An Illness
Good question.
Found the person traumatized by falling for a tranny.
false, half of humans start off with XY chromosome that takes them on a different path of development than a female. Those humans are male.
you spew the typical biologically ignorant nonsense of those that try claim make abnormals and mutants are normal. they aren't
Gender dysphoria is still classified as mental (Score:2)
Gender dysphoria is still classified as mental disorder as per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5): https://www.psychiatry.org/pat... [psychiatry.org]
We should also not pump children full of life altering hormones or encourage them to mutilate their bodies (and kill themselves afterwards: post-reassignment the suicide rate is 20x higher than that of peers). Nor should we encourage adults to do the same.
If therapy worked then a lot of people would take it, because the alternative is expensive surgery, hormones and years of work socially transitioning, and still sometimes needing therapy on top.
It's interesting that surgery is often the default fix for many gender issues, such as children born intersex. Often doctors effectively make the decision and of course the baby has no say in it. Yet when they are older and can express an opinion of their own, suddenly it's "mutilation" and mental illness.