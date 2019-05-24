Google Shut Out Baltimore Officials Using Gmail After Ransomware Attack (theverge.com) 65
The Baltimore city government is recovering from a devastating ransomware attack that has locked up its systems, but officials in the city faced a new problem today. As first reported by The Baltimore Sun, Google blocked city departments from using Gmail accounts created as a workaround. The Verge reports: On May 7th, a ransomware attack froze government systems, including email, and demanded the city hand over bitcoin to reverse the hack. Weeks later, the city is still recovering from the attack, which has also shut down systems for paying water bills and some other services. While officials deal with the problem, which could still take months to fix, some have reportedly signed up for free Gmail accounts to keep operating.
Gmail distinguishes between individual users and users in businesses and other organizations, requiring the latter to pay for the service. According to the Sun, which cited the mayor's office, Google's systems deemed the city officials to be part of an organization, and shut down the temporary accounts. Emails to the city health department, city council aides, and the mayor's office bounced on Thursday, according to the report from the Sun. UPDATE: Google has since fixed the problem. "We have restored access to the Gmail accounts for the Baltimore city officials," the spokesperson said. "Our automated security systems disabled the accounts due to the bulk creation of multiple consumer Gmail accounts from the same network."
Seems better than having public workers sitting on their thumb for day(s)
How is this different from every other day?
One part of the populace charging another part of the populace for services rendered seems......like commerce, actually.
It almost seems that paying (at least short term) for commercial email would be a reasonable step and expense of the recovery process in dealing with an issue that was presumably is no way Google's fault.
It almost seems that paying (at least short term) for commercial email would be a reasonable step and expense of the recovery process in dealing with an issue that was presumably is no way Google's fault.
Yep, getting Google or MS email for their key workers for this time would be a perfectly reasonable step.
Windows again (Score:4, Insightful)
Excuse me, but this is Windows again. Each official involved in choosing Windows to handle the people's business should be immediately fired, drawn and quartered, and subjected to damnatio memoriae. [wikipedia.org]
this is incompetence. doesn't matter what OS you are running you should have proper backups and DR in place as well as well managed security.
True as far as it goes, however this is also a case of Windows usage in the first degree, which should be punished severely, as every sensible person ought to understand after all the years that the Windows clown show has run amok upon the world. How many more times must we betray the public trust in order to finally learn this simple fact?
Windows is an insecure-by-design virus magnet. If you disagree with that then you have an agenda.
If you draw and quarter them first, then you do not need to fire them. The drawing and quartering will be sufficient.
If you draw and quarter them first, then you do not need to fire them. The drawing and quartering will be sufficient.
I think you underestimate exactly how badly these people screwed up. Death by drawing and quartering is too quick and merciful.
Often what you find is:
* Legacy. When the systems were originally built, there was no Linux. Once you have momentum, it's incredibly expensive to rebuild infrastructure (which is why developing countries investing in infrastructure get more modern stuff that the 'richer' countries).
* Application ecosystem. When you're trying to run hundreds of applications (which often tie back into legacy), all of which run on Windows, and with no other OS supported, then it's a no brainer to choose Windows.
* Applicatio
Don't talk sense to basement dwellers that think that all you need to replace the Windows ecosystem is Libre Office.
That's not a straw man you pathetic neckbeard
all you need to replace the Windows ecosystem is Libre Office
Windows isn't an ecosystem, it's a cesspool.
Emperor Xi, is that you?
Re:For Business Use? (Score:5, Insightful)
a real organizational account comes with a bunch of sub-account management tools which frankly I think would be indispensable for an organization the size of a city government
On the other hand, one would think *backups* would be indispensable for any organization or individual of any size from one up.
They didn't seem to put any value on backups, so it isn't exactly surprising they don't put any value on services like gmail either.
Note the "they" I refer to is the IT leads for the city. Those are who should be paying for G-suite for use by those they serve after all.
I'm not putting any blame on the workers that likely created the accounts in lieu of their IT support doing it for
This I don't see in what way its good for Google or the public to let Baltimore be freeloaders. If nothing else if they actually paid for a gsuite account they probably quickly re-point their MX records and get mail at their real domain. Which would be enormously good for public trust.
Re: (Score:3)
From the chain of events, I'm seeing that people did what people do.
There was an emergency situation (people not thinking quite straight, and seeing what they can do on the fly with nothing working, no procurement paths, nothing). Some bright spark said "Free Gmail! It doesn't take procurement paths to pull out of the bag, and it'll get us communicating and providing a service we need to be providing".
I say top marks to that person. They overcame a temporary immediate and severe problem.
This, of course,
Monorail *musicnotes*
This is going to become more and more of a problem as providers transition to cgn instead of ipv6, lots of users originating from the same source address.
