Huawei Executive Accused of Helping Steal Trade Secrets (theverge.com) 86
CNEX Labs, a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft and Dell, is accusing high-level Huawei executive Eric Xu of participating in a conspiracy to steal its trade secrets (Warning: source paywalled; alternative source), reports The Wall Street Journal. From a report: The Journal quotes a newly released hearing transcript that offers some details in a largely locked-down trial. According to its write-up, CNEX claims that Xu -- one of Huawei's rotating chairmen -- "directed a Huawei engineer to analyze Cnex's technical information." The engineer then allegedly posed as a potential CNEX customer to obtain details about its operations. CNEX also says that Xu was briefed on a plot to surreptitiously gather information from Xiamen University, which had obtained a computer memory board from CNEX. According to the Journal, Huawei lawyers admitted that Xu had been "in the chain of command that had requested" information about CNEX, but they denied that any trade secrets had been stolen.
Huawei originally filed a lawsuit against CNEX co-founder Yiren "Ronnie" Huang in 2017, claiming Huang -- who left Huawei in 2013 -- had poached employees and used its patents to build CNEX's solid-state drive technology. CNEX counter-sued, claiming that Huawei had misappropriated its tech and was trying to gather even more information through the lawsuit.
Huawei originally filed a lawsuit against CNEX co-founder Yiren "Ronnie" Huang in 2017, claiming Huang -- who left Huawei in 2013 -- had poached employees and used its patents to build CNEX's solid-state drive technology. CNEX counter-sued, claiming that Huawei had misappropriated its tech and was trying to gather even more information through the lawsuit.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I am a Canadian, an electrical engineer, owned Nortel shares that became worthless and had a relative worked there. This isn't what happened.
Nortel collapsed because of an incompetent CEO from the US. He over-expanded and took too much debt during the debt bubble and didn't listen to the customers. Nortel IPs were carved up and sold cheap and Huawei bought a few including their research facilities and staff including my relative.
Re: (Score:2)
or CNEX itself? (Score:1)
Keep in mind the head of CNEX is from Huawei, he left to help form CNEX SSD's. Huawei sued him for stealing their trade secrets first after he patented their SSD stuff.
https://www.cnet.com/news/huawei-tussles-with-us-startup-over-theft-of-technology/
"Huang is a Chinese-born US citizen working in Silicon Valley. He joined Futurewei in 2011 to research technologies such as SSD and to monitor industry trends. Huang left Futurewei in 2013 and co-founded CNEX Labs, according to the lawsuit. Huawei said it found
Re: (Score:2)
Considering all of the Chinese people at the solar factory I manage pronounce it like that, I'd say you're the fucking idiot here.
Re: (Score:2)
You're getting him confused with AmiMoJo.
Re: (Score:2)
Marked. +1
Sometimes, it's the simple things.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Just waiting for the other shoe to drop now, as China retaliates and US citizens start really feeling the pain.
Re: (Score:2)
The claims sound like the kind of standard stuff that is perfectly normal and acceptable in the West anyway. Any time a new car is released the competition buy one (with an employee posing as a customer, OMG the lies!!!) and take it apart. If there are any interesting components they might do a few fake enquiries posing as customers to get datasheets and pricing info.
This stuff happens all the time here, it's expected and it's not illegal.
Re: (Score:1)
No, that is not what is happening here.
A better analogy would be a company that breaks into your warehouse to steal a prototype model and then takes it apart etc.
One of the first routers that Huawei shipped with literally running some of Cisco's bespoke protocol source code (stolen). It had exactly the same behaviour, bugs, quirks, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's next, a "leaked" youtube video of the head of Huawei kicking puppies?
When that story breaks I am definitely going to remember that you called it. If it isn't anti China or anti Russian or anti North Korean or aaaaweareallgoingtodie global warming news it isn't news. This story is tedious and boring and no one would even care if it weren't for the US so desperately trying to kill Huawei. Even if the CEO of Huawei is actually proven beyond any doubt to be the devil or an entirely evil alien so what? Although if proven that would certainly be interesting news especially if ther
Re: (Score:2)
Huawei would only kick puppies to test how their chipping technology holds up to abuse.
Re: (Score:1)
Really?? I would have thought the EU would also be tired of Chinese business practices by now as well. Their recipe is a simple one: (1) entice foreign companies with cheap labor rates and a massive market, (2) insist on partial majority ownership of all companies, (3) insist on technology transfer, (4) steal any remaining gaps in knowledge, (5) ignore patents and trademarks, make copies of foreign businesses product, (6) spread disinformation and damage reputation or otherwise kill foreign companies' prese
Re: (Score:1)
Congrats on having a name? (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm VERY, VERY surprised!
Yeah, it's only 2/15 o'clock, but there have been many comments and so far that is the only visible one. Not substantive, but at least not AC.
I'm an old Huawei customer and I've always been satisfied with the value I've received. The support hasn't been good, but long stories there. I think the support is relatively unimportant against the quality of the hardware and the low prices, so I'll skip the stories. (I can scarcely imagine a polite request for the support stories on today's Slashdot.)
My view is tha
Re: (Score:3)
I recognize your sig. You make insightful comments. This one's a little transparent though.
Here in the USA, we're constantly bombarded with marketing. We can smell it. Your post stinks.
Redemption may be found within your support stories. Share, if you would, please. I've asked nicely.
Or buy more stuff. 'Cuz that's what you wanna do, and you aught to do what makes you happy.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure about making "insightful" comments, especially considering the moderation on Slashdot. I still don't know what the last part of your first paragraph or the second paragraph means. I'm not working for Huawei, and the only concern I can extend beyond my own interests is that if everyone drops Huawei and the company disappears, then I won't be able to buy anything from Huawei in the future.
Now I think I should have said something about the earlier piratical days of Huawei, but I would mostly point the
Re: (Score:2)
I know I'm inviting a lot of scorn but of course today's China isn't communist. We've never seen communism at work.
And no, I'm not for trying MY verson of communism either. Communism is a flawed idea because you need hierarchies. You cannot put people inside the herd in charge of the herd and expect them to remain equal and indistinguishable from the rest of the herd.
Hell, a ram has horns because his job requires it, after all.
Any system that isn't heavily regulated against power hungry opportunists will
Re: (Score:2)
It's not hard to offer good value when you steal your R&D, rather than working and paying for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Gina is bad!
...Gerson? Nah, she ain't bad at all.
Words (Score:2)
For the record: Fuck China for stealing from American industry, and fuck Big tech for stealing from me.
"posed as a customer"
I'm all for nailing em to the wall, but it needs to be done right. Did they pretend to be a customer, or did they buy something?
Buying a competitors product and calling tech support for more info is fair game. Hell, calling tech support and asking questions before you're a customer is fair game. Asking questions in general is fair game.
It feels like the "Fuck China!" stories have been
Re: (Score:2)
My experience of Chinese people has been that they're all thieves and liars. If they think that they can get away with it, they will lie, cheat and steal every time. So it's not at all surprising that Chinese people would steal from each other, that's just who they are.
As an American expat living in Asia who was been to every country in Asia, but only briefly in Southern China I have to say that sadly I cannot disagree with this. Even Chinese Malaysians have this sort of negative view of mainland Chinese. In terms of ethics they are definitely among the worst people I have ever met. They jump queues. They push. They shove. They cheat. They don't seem to worry about running over pedestrians with their vehicles. They have some of the most advanced and sophisticated scams in
Re: (Score:1)
Wow, that's a lot of words for racist trash. Yes, it's completely racist. You are characterizing an entire race/nation based your extremely limited personal experience. 1.3 billion people live in China. What percentage of them have you personally interacted with? Whatever the number is, I'm fairly certain we can safely round it to 0% without losing much precision. Grow up.
Hey racist: Take a long walk off a short pier - preferably while wearing a backpack of lead weights.
Re: (Score:2)
That may be true, but it doesn't take much research to find that Huawei has a long history of stealing IP. This [cisco.com] is a 6 year old blog post discussing events of 10 years prior. There's [networkworld.com] more. [networkworld.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I can see you.
"For my friends everything, (Score:2)