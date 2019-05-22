Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Huawei Executive Accused of Helping Steal Trade Secrets (theverge.com) 86

Posted by BeauHD from the when-it-rains-it-pours dept.
CNEX Labs, a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft and Dell, is accusing high-level Huawei executive Eric Xu of participating in a conspiracy to steal its trade secrets (Warning: source paywalled; alternative source), reports The Wall Street Journal. From a report: The Journal quotes a newly released hearing transcript that offers some details in a largely locked-down trial. According to its write-up, CNEX claims that Xu -- one of Huawei's rotating chairmen -- "directed a Huawei engineer to analyze Cnex's technical information." The engineer then allegedly posed as a potential CNEX customer to obtain details about its operations. CNEX also says that Xu was briefed on a plot to surreptitiously gather information from Xiamen University, which had obtained a computer memory board from CNEX. According to the Journal, Huawei lawyers admitted that Xu had been "in the chain of command that had requested" information about CNEX, but they denied that any trade secrets had been stolen.

Huawei originally filed a lawsuit against CNEX co-founder Yiren "Ronnie" Huang in 2017, claiming Huang -- who left Huawei in 2013 -- had poached employees and used its patents to build CNEX's solid-state drive technology. CNEX counter-sued, claiming that Huawei had misappropriated its tech and was trying to gather even more information through the lawsuit.

  • For the record: Fuck China for stealing from American industry, and fuck Big tech for stealing from me.

    "posed as a customer"

    I'm all for nailing em to the wall, but it needs to be done right. Did they pretend to be a customer, or did they buy something?

    Buying a competitors product and calling tech support for more info is fair game. Hell, calling tech support and asking questions before you're a customer is fair game. Asking questions in general is fair game.

    It feels like the "Fuck China!" stories have been

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "It feels like the "Fuck China!" stories have been coming back to back for weeks."

      That may be true, but it doesn't take much research to find that Huawei has a long history of stealing IP. This [cisco.com] is a 6 year old blog post discussing events of 10 years prior. There's [networkworld.com] more. [networkworld.com]
