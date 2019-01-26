Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


FCC Accused of Colluding With Big Cable To Game 5G Legal Challenge (theregister.co.uk) 92

Posted by BeauHD from the shady-business dept.
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via The Register: U.S. telecoms regulator the FCC has been accused of colluding with companies it is supposed to oversee in order to protect a controversial decision over new 5G networks. Chair of the House Commerce chair, Frank Pallone, has sent a letter to FCC chair Ajit Pai asking for copies of communications between the FCC and the big telcos regarding legal challenges to the regulator's 5G order, which forces local governments to charge a flat fee for installing new base stations. In the letter [PDF], Pallone strongly implies that the committee has heard from a whistleblower.

"It has come to our attention that certain individuals at the FCC may have urged companies to challenge the order the Commission adopted in order to game the judicial lottery procedure and intimated the agency would look unfavorably towards entities that were not helpful," it reads. In effect, the letter alleges that FCC staff -- almost certainly from Pai's office -- put pressure on the big telcos to challenge an order that is designed to benefit them as a way of gaming the judicial system so the case didn't end up in a court likely to overturn it.

  • You don't say? (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @08:06AM (#58025324)

    The whore colluding with the john against the government? No way!

  • with treason and sentenced to death.

  • Drain that Swamp! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Another win for the MAGA useful idiots

    Carrying water for billionaires

  • I said it before and I'll say it again (Score:3, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @10:35AM (#58025618)
    is this gonna change how anyone votes in 2020? No? Then so what.

    As long as we keep voting in corrupt folks they're gonna keep being corrupt. And once again I'll drop this [justicedemocrats.com] link to the only wing of any party that makes it a litmus test to refuse corporate PAC money. As always if anyone knows a GOP equivalent I'm all ears.

  • So, the major telecom operators are "big cable" now.
    I am waiting for the days we'll call the leaders of the democratic party "big ass".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      we'll call the leaders of the democratic party "big ass".

      Nope. "Big ass" would clearly be in reference to the $75 Billion global strip club industry.

  • What the hell kind of article is this (Score:4, Interesting)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @11:59AM (#58025854)
    Who wrote this?

    Chair of the House Commerce chair, Frank Pallone

    From the department of redundancy department.

    Not only has Pai's office pandered to Big Cable to an excessive degree in the past two years, pushing through changes vehemently opposed by everyone that isn't one of the main telcos, there has been a rumors that the regulator is actively working in secret with companies it is supposed to oversee.

    Grammatical errors aside, this writing is just... awful.

    But local government officials were very suspicions something untoward was going on.

    This whole affair is very suspicions indeed.

  • In effect, the letter alleges that FCC staff -- almost certainly from Pai's office -- put pressure on the big telcos to challenge an order ...

    Now we can look forward to an endless series of tweets claiming "NO COLLUSION" from Ajit Pai and the FCC too -- sigh. :-)

    • Now we can look forward to an endless series of tweets claiming "NO COLLUSION" from Ajit Pai and the FCC too -- sigh. :-)

      Nah. Pai knows the fix is in. The Trump Justice Department will never charge him with anything. The House will puff and bluster and hold hearings, then do nothing. Even if they decide to impeach, the Senate will never convict (yes, impeachment applies to more than just the president). We all know beyond a shadow of a doubt those gutless partisan fucks will toe the party line no matter what. Pai can do any fucking thing he wants, including outright criminal conspiracy, and get away with it. And he kno

  • "It has come to our attention that certain individuals at the FCC may have..."

    Qualified accusation in the passive voice. Sounds like even the Register thinks it's Fake News.

  • So, Ajit Pai has made a huge deal out of supporting deregulation of broadband in America. In fact, the FCC has been trying very hard to define 5G as a legitimate replacement for fiber (it could in theory work). And the American government has spent years attacking Huawei, even far past the point of rationally.

    Who in the White House has interests related to 5G infrastructure? I doubt it&#226;&#8364;(TM) Trump is involved, not unless they are helping him get the wall, though it could be. What about hi

