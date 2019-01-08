Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


IBM AI Patents

IBM Tops 2018 Patent List as AI and Quantum Computing Gain Prominence (fortune.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the who-is-counting? dept.
IBM earned a record 9,100 U.S. patents in 2018, marking the 26th year in a row the Armonk, New York-based company has been the top recipient. From a report: Samsung was second with 5,850 patents while tech giants Apple and Microsoft also appeared in the top ten, according to a list compiled by research service IFI Claims. IBM's latest patent haul, which topped the 9,043 it received last year, includes a growing number of inventions related to artificial intelligence and quantum computing, which many people see as critical technologies of the future.

