IBM Tops 2018 Patent List as AI and Quantum Computing Gain Prominence (fortune.com) 24
IBM earned a record 9,100 U.S. patents in 2018, marking the 26th year in a row the Armonk, New York-based company has been the top recipient. From a report: Samsung was second with 5,850 patents while tech giants Apple and Microsoft also appeared in the top ten, according to a list compiled by research service IFI Claims. IBM's latest patent haul, which topped the 9,043 it received last year, includes a growing number of inventions related to artificial intelligence and quantum computing, which many people see as critical technologies of the future.
"earned" (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Well you need to pay for it first.
Re:"earned" (Score:4, Informative)
I'm guessing you never wrote a patent before. I have. So have several family members. It's work. Believe me, once it's granted, you feel like you earned it.
Re: (Score:2)
How exactly does... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They own cloud computing infrastructure that competes with AWS. They own redhat. They do consulting. They just sold lotus.
Re: (Score:1)
IBM bills other large incompetent companies and governments.
So they are funded by taxpayers.
Re: (Score:2)
As to 'business machines', they sell zSeries (mainframes), pSeries (UNIX servers), and storage.
Re: (Score:2)
They may not sell you a laptop, but they provide entire IT infrastructures, major applications and large scale IT consulting to organizations like banks, government agencies, etc.
HMMMM (Score:3)
A single entity can receive 25 patents a day... for a year.
It seems like there should be at least a 24 hour cooldown before your next submittal.
Or a patent tax?
I don't know, but 9100/year seems excessive.