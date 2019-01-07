Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Germany Reportedly Seeks US Assistance After Hacking Breach

German authorities sought help from the U.S. National Security Agency after discovering that hackers had released private data linked to Chancellor Angela Merkel and hundreds of other German politicians, Bild newspaper reported. From a report: Responding to the biggest data dump of its kind in the country, German investigators wanted the U.S. intelligence agency to lean on Twitter to shut down profiles with links to the data, Bild said, citing unidentified security officials. German authorities argued that U.S. citizens were among thousands of people exposed by the data dump. As investigators seek to find out how data including email addresses, mobile phone numbers and private chat protocols were exposed, politicians took aim at Germany's Federal Office for Information Security, known as BSI, for failing to respond after receiving initial indications in December.

  • Very wise of them (Score:5, Funny)

    by Mikkeles ( 698461 ) on Monday January 07, 2019 @09:57AM (#57917272)

    They are smart to go to the source of the hack. And ask nicely!

  • Ah, Bild. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The crappiest crap press around here. I wouldn't take that seriously.

  • The NSA/CIA probably did the hacking (Score:3, Insightful)

    by WCMI92 ( 592436 ) on Monday January 07, 2019 @10:15AM (#57917358) Homepage

    Except mostly incompetently given that they are government workers.

  • "Full take" at DECIX (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our government allows the US to spy on us, because snooping on one's own people is frowned upon. This "asking for help" is just how German law enforcement circumvents the Fernmeldegeheimnis (privacy of telecommunications). They are not allowed to record everybody's internet traffic, but they can ask someone who does record everything.

  • You may wonder, they are trying to use the US intelligence service now. Was Germany helpful in the past for example when the Wikileaks cables were published?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      Yes, they were. For example, they didn't make a stink when it turned out that the NSA is spying on its allies, including the highest levels of government.

  • At least they didn't leak the new crime statistics now that Merkel let dangerous, unfiltered Islamic refugees into the country. Now THAT would be damaging.

  • After years of "stopping evil hackers in their tracks" by making possession of hacking tools illegal, and mostly by hoping for the best while furiously clicking in some Internet Explorer input mask, Germany finally wakes up to the real world. Well, not really yet, because Seehofer still hasn't stepped down over this, the BSI still hasn't been disbanded and restarted from scratch (this time with real people), and I guess Munich is still going ahead full steam towards a Windows only administration, because "s

