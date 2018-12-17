Taylor Swift Used Facial Recognition Tech At Concerts To Spy On Stalkers (boingboing.net) 140
AmiMoJo shares a report: Taylor Swift used facial recognition technology at her live performances so that technicians running the system could then check those face scans against a private database of her stalkers. There is now big demand for serious security at live events the size of a Taylor Swift concert. There have been so many bombings and mass shootings at music concerts over the past year to even remember without Googling. Fear of being killed at a music concert is something people factor in to the decision to buy tickets and go to live events. The demand for security is real.
A young attractive woman, who is popular, rich... Who also will play at concerts that is a short drive from where you live, where you can meet in person...
While not my type of music, she is a talented singer, and performer. I can see a lot of people who are stupid enough to think a friendly smile or point at in a concert actually meant something, vs just playing to the audience and being friendly to her fan/revenue base.
There are a lot of stupid guys who misinterpret flirting or just friendliness as opening the door for further relations.
Flirting and friendliness IS an opening, unless it's not.
Concerts with stars often making very explicit moves towards audience is something significantly different from what normal people do but I have a general q. to you: how is one landing at what you describe as 'further relations' w/o any preparatory work called flirt? How does that work?
probably the same way as Face ID and the one at Universal theme parks. At universal if you have the rich people express cut the line pass they scan the ticket and then your face to make sure you don't share the tickets with a friend.
It mathematically measures your face and allows some amount of error
Exactly. All this will lead to is bad blood that will be hard to just shake off.
This is an outrage!
This is also becoming increasingly common.
London police are using unmarked facial recognition vans right now to identify Christmas shoppers on 17 and 18 December 2018.
Even though Big Brother Watch claims the tech had 100% fail rate since May, UK's London Metropolitan Police are deploying the tech today and tomorrow in three tourist hotspots - Soho, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square.
Statement from Metropolitan Police [police.uk]
The Register article [theregister.co.uk]
Metro article (London newspaper) [metro.co.uk]
These days the AI may have problem figuring out the 'sex == "male"' part. Trying to use some of today's teens to train an AI would only confuse it.
These days the AI may have problem figuring out the 'sex == "male"' part. Trying to use some of today's teens to train an AI would only confuse it.
The oldest joke about today's boys and girls looking the same that I've seen with my own eyes was in the Punch magazine. I can't remember the exact issue, but it was published sometime in the 1880s.
I've been told by a generally reliable source that there is a similar complaint from the time of Shakespeare. I wouldn't be surprised if the clay tablets of Ashurbanipal's library contained one, too.
Re:Ima let you finish, but... (Score:5, Funny)
We're talking men here, not bitches.
Wait, an AI can, in this day and age, clearly identify a male by looking at it? Could it teach me? Last time I did that I was yelled at for assuming its gender.
They're all stalkers (Score:4, Insightful)
Taylor Swift used facial recognition technology at her live performances so that technicians running the system could then check those face scans against a private database of her stalkers.
Umm, pretty much anyone who is a Taylor Swift fan willing to actually pay to see her concert would qualify as a stalker - including teenage girls. They bulk of her fan base has an unhealthy obsession with her and her rather uninteresting music. They don't need facial recognition, just a camera or ask for ID at the door. The only question is how creepy are they.
Seriously, if true this is either a star taking herself WAY too seriously or some security asshat who got a new shiny toy to pay with and convinced an overpayed prima-donna to pay for it.
Indeed. Sadly, this is the way Orwellian surveillance is often deployed, trading a little safety for a lot of privacy... and sometimes only the illusion of safety.
To what end? Separating rabid fans (fanatics) from genuine evildoers and then eradicating the perceived threats? That sounds like the sort of pseudo-military exercise likely to incur more civilian casualties than the one-off concert shooter...
You think you have an expectation of privacy at a massive concert?
Your complaint sounds a lot like the people I know who complained that red-light cameras would mean the government would know what car they drive....because they forgot about the whole vehicle registration thing and "bolting a unique ID to the outside of their car" thing.
That line of thought makes me think you are very happy.
She really does have criminal level stalkers (Score:5, Informative)
That said, it's still creepy, and given how the Chinese have used the system to sweep up enemies of the state [bbc.com], I'm not sure I feel comfortable with this.
So do all the other celebrities (Score:3)
To be fair to Swift, she really does have some crazy stalkers
So does pretty much every other celebrity of her stature and that is nothing new.
Concerts are one of the few openings they have where they can try to get close
Are you kidding me? If they want to get close there are far better ways to do it than at a concert though I understand some may try. The only difference is that they know her location at least for the duration of the concert but that's not really a novel problem. Big venues like the one's she plays are used to keeping things secure for popular musicians as well as people who are actually important like world leaders. If the
So does pretty much every other celebrity of her stature and that is nothing new.
How does that excuse anything, or justify not using new technology when it becomes available?
It will be exceptionally easy for even well intentioned governments and private enterprises to abuse.
That boat sailed long ago. If you think Taylor Swift using it is the tip of the iceberg, I have some bad news for you.
> That said, it's still creepy, and given how the Chinese have used the system to sweep up enemies of the state [bbc.com], I'm not sure I feel comfortable with this.
I'm not sure it's the same thing at all, it's a private venue where people are actively choosing to go attend a concert, and as others have pointed out she does have deranged stalkers - and there is a long history of deranged stalkers attacking, injuring and even killing the objects of their obsession. So in this case I'd say whatever she ne
" To be fair to Swift, she really does have some crazy stalkers, including people who break into her home and take naps in her living room, harass her family, and legal restraining order type of crazy. "
To be fair, becoming a celebrity comes with a price.
It isn't all glory and riches, you give up nearly all of your private life and are pretty much under the spotlight 24/7.
If you're unwilling or unable to deal with this, you might want to consider a different career.
To be fair, becoming a celebrity comes with a price.
Harassing / stalking isn't part of the price. Nothing justifies that.
If you're unwilling or unable to deal with this, you might want to consider a different career.
Seems like she's dealing with it just fine.
just a camera or ask for ID at the door
The trouble is a lot of her fans are minors. So many of them actually are not going to have any sort of reasonably tamper/forgery resistant identification.
A 16 year old could be as dangerous to her as an adult. An adult stalker might pose as a minor concert goer without ID. So I can see in this instant why being able to positively identify individuals on the "No admittance list" using methods other than asking for ID would be required.
In the past this form of facial recognition would have been implemented
Joking (sort of) (Score:2)
The trouble is a lot of her fans are minors. So many of them actually are not going to have any sort of reasonably tamper/forgery resistant identification.
I was joking about the ID at the door. Joke is that anyone willing to pay to see her performance already has an unhealthy obsession with her so basically it's an audience of 100% stalkers. The only real question is how crazy are they?
The question is the data being correlated and stored or not.
When it comes to facial recognition and it's abuses that is among the least of my concerns.
Re: They're all stalkers (Score:2)
Security theater (Score:2)
Did you even read the summary?
Do you understand sarcasm or jokes?
The face scans are compared to a database of her stalkers.
Duh. It wouldn't be a very useful technology if it didn't. You can't recognize someone you haven't previously seen.
I would imagine many famous people have stalkers.
Of course they do. It's not a new problem. It's also not clear that this technology provides any meaningful additional safety to the performer. It's not as if you hear about performers getting assaulted by their fans at concerts very often. Big venues tend to do security very well and they did so long before automated facial recognition was even a possib
There's a reason people put "/sarc" at the end. Sarcasm, like facetiousness, doesn't translate well to print. Your upper post read like a statement of belief.
There's a reason people put "/sarc" at the end. Sarcasm, like facetiousness, doesn't translate well to print. Your upper post read like a statement of belief.
Welcome to the internet. Sometimes you just don't get the joke. Happens to all of us sometimes. You are not the first person with that revelation.
Try decaf, lighten up, and let it go (Score:2)
Ah yes, the Internet. Where all you have to do is type "It was a joke" to remove any culpability for a lack of clear writing or to even reverse the point of a comment.
Ahh the internet where people will continue to get their underwear in a bunch about a joke they didn't get even after it is pointed out to them that they didn't get it.
If you don't have something better to do than argue about this then you need to get yourself a hobby or better yet a date.
Do you understand sarcasm or jokes?
You wrote:
Seriously, if true this is either a star taking herself WAY too seriously or some security asshat who got a new shiny toy to pay with and convinced an overpayed prima-donna to pay for it.
I understand sarcasm but when you write "Seriously" that is not sarcasm. My guess is that you are trying to desperately frame what you wrote as sarcasm even when you did not intend that way.
Of course they do. It's not a new problem. It's also not clear that this technology provides any meaningful additional safety to the performer. It's not as if you hear about performers getting assaulted by their fans at concerts very often. Big venues tend to do security very well and they did so long before automated facial recognition was even a possibility.
Let me summarize your points: first you call her "a prima donna" for trying to protect herself from stalkers. Then you question about any measures she takes about whether they would be effective and down play any risk even though stalkers have gotten close to her in the past.
Right but that is a black list - NOT different than having humans watching cameras.
What I would want to know is: if someone buys a ticket say with credit card do that attach the name to the ticket number (of course they do; will call etc) and when you present the ticket do the sample your face and stored that data with the identifying information they already have or do they just check you are NOT one of the barred individuals. THAT is a big difference.
What I would want to know is: if someone buys a ticket say with credit card do that attach the name to the ticket number (of course they do; will call etc) and when you present the ticket do the sample your face and stored that data with the identifying information they already have or do they just check you are NOT one of the barred individuals. THAT is a big difference.
The way I understand the system is that it has nothing to do with scanning people who buy tickets. The face scans are on people who are present at her concert. They are matched with previous scans presumably from pictures of her known stalkers. Your system seems unnecessarily complicated.
What I would want to know is: if someone buys a ticket say with credit card do that attach the name to the ticket number (of course they do; will call etc) and when you present the ticket do the sample your face and stored that data with the identifying information
Barring any evidence, the answer to that is "no". Also, she does not eat baby flesh backstage before concerts, by the same logic.
Why do you think it's either-or? It sounds to me more like a symbiotic relationship.
Facial recognition technology at scale is what worries me. I feel most people have the same basic concern although we may disagree on the scale where the problem starts.
Deploying this technology to gate keep against people who have or have threatened to hurt/kidnap/kill/etc someone that is going to be the center of attention at an event I don't see an issue with. To me that is a focused proactive attempt to prevent a situation balanced with that persons desire to continue on as normal as possible.
Now you
Umm, pretty much anyone who is a Taylor Swift fan willing to actually pay to see her concert would qualify as a stalker
Or maybe they have different tastes in music than you and you should keep your opinions to yourself. Frankly I'm not into it, but I won't claim that she isn't a very talented singer and from what I've glanced at in the occasional clips she's capable of putting on a good show.
Not spying if there's consent (Score:5, Informative)
To get into a concert you have to agree to their ToS, which explicitly allows them to record/capture images and likenesses.
It's not spying if you consent.
Unless face recognition has made some incredible improvements, I bet 95%+ of their 'hits' are false positives, especially at a concert with 10,000+ people all milling through a small number of entrances, wearing scarves,
I did find the wording here interesting though, I read another headline: "Swift uses facial recognition to track her stalkers at concerts."
It's not consent if it's buried in some ToS.
It's also common sense. Did you think that if her official people happen to capture an image of you during the concert (say gathering footage for a video or documentary) they have to look the 15,321 people in the audience and get their written approval?
To get into a concert you have to agree to their ToS, which explicitly allows them to record/capture images and likenesses.
It's not spying if you consent.
It's not spying if it's bloody obvious. The number of concerts recorded or photographed basically mean you're as good as in a public place as far as people's right to take a photo of you.
when they stalk
I hope that summary was the editor's work (Score:2)
Because otherwise ami is slipping hard. Reads like a Google translation from golgafrinchian.
Reads like a Google translation from golgafrinchian.
We're going back there, we're going back....
Don't you see how much division and hate he stirs up daily here?
Honestly? No. I see him spend much more time making reasonable responses to trolls. Many of them are literally comments I would have left. And with my long history on the internets it's clear I'm no Russkie.
Maybe you could point me to an example.
The demand is real (Score:4, Insightful)
There have been so many bombings and mass shootings at music concerts over the past year to even remember without Googling. Fear of being killed at a music concert is something people factor in to the decision to buy tickets and go to live events. The demand for security is real.
While I agree that even one shooting is too many... I look at this and feel like the wording makes it sound like a bombing or shooting at a concert takes place very 2-3 days. I doubt very many people think that if they go to a concert that they are likely be part of a mass murder.
Re:The demand is real (Score:4, Informative)
Hmm, 2018 mass shootings at concerts....
Nope, there weren't any. Closest was a series of shootings at Mardi Gras. Three dead, in unrelated instances, only a "mass shooting" if you define Mardi Gras as a single event (as opposed to a 24+hour party covering the whole city)....
Do suicide bombers count?
Re: (Score:3)
I guess they meant the last few years. Paris, Manchester, Las Vegas... Seems like security has got better in 2018, but of course parent's are still worried when their kids want them to buy them Taylor Swift tickets.
Let's not count Thousand Oaks [usatoday.com], because that music was pre-recorded...
Let's not count San Diego's attempted shooting [cbsnews.com], because the concert hadn't started and only the gunman died...
Let's not count threats against concerts [complex.com], because that concert was cancelled...
Yep. No problems in 2018.
Even if that were the concern, this technology doesn't help that problem at all. This is facial recognition identifying known threats to the performer in the crowd. The two mass killings at concerts in the last 5 years that come to my mind are the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 and the Paris attacks in 2015. Neither of those were perpetuated by stalkers. Nether of those were perpetuated by members of the concert-going crowd. None of the attackers in either case were in a place where facial recognition of t
>"While I agree that even one shooting is too many... I look at this and feel like the wording makes it sound like a bombing or shooting at a concert takes place very 2-3 days. I doubt very many people think that if they go to a concert that they are likely be part of a mass murder."
Exactly. +100 Insightful. I came to post just that. What a superbly distorted and inaccurate statement that was made. One is probably way more than 100,000 times more likely to die in a car accident traveling to the venue
"Spy" on stalkers? Really? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Odd. Where I live that's the staple of conservative suggestions. Just outlaw everything and the problem goes away. Drugs were an especially great success story.
It wasn't me (Score:2)
besides, can it see through my neck beard?
Playing out the Narrative (Score:2)
There are other bands out there that have a different message. Swift is a pawn providing the justification to use this technology on the people who attend concerts. Association with a particular type of pattern of thought from a group of individuals is great marketing information. Besides that, why just spy on people when you can change the way they think?
This is the beginning of the tiresome patterns of events that continually attack our rights, in western countries, of free speech and free associatio
What rights you do you think you have that block facial recognition tech in a private concert at a private venue, where you already consented to the photo/video recording of your likeness?
I figured she'd use this (Score:1)
Against the men she stalks in her endless campaign of serial dating.
Seriously, Taylor would be hot. Except that she rates herself several points above her own looks. Thus rating a -5.
Forget the grammar... (Score:2)
So... one? I mean, I can only remember one shooting and zero bombings without googling and I'm not even sure if that one was within the past year. We have a lot of mass shootings and I can't be expected to remember them all. Or, was that your point?
Just embrace it (Score:1)
Slightly Misleading Terminology (Score:2)
Fear of death factors into concerts? (Score:2)
I mean yeah Rammstein put on a lot of pyrotechnics displays at their concerts, but I don't think a single Taylor Swift fan has ever even remotely taking the possibility of death into consideration for any concert they have ever booked.
Seriously who comes up with this? The Ministry for Keeping People Perpetually Afraid (a subsidiary of FoxNews) ?
Um . . . no (Score:2)
" Fear of being killed at a music concert is something people factor in to the decision to buy tickets and go to live events. "
Contrary to the hysteria the media likes to cause when such things happen, I don't typically factor in the " am I going to die "
variable when I go somewhere or do something. The media makes it sound like folks are squaring off in the streets daily like
something out of an old Western movie or something.
Truth is, the odds of being involved in a mass shooting are right up there with
There have been so many bombings and mass shootings at music concerts over the past year to even remember without Googling
Uh, what? There's only one I could find record of, unless you're going to include gang members shooting each other at nightclubs but that's not really a music concert. And I couldn't find even a single Bombing.
And I couldn't find even a single Bombing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This wasn't very long ago and was big news. Might not rise up enough in american news though over the deluge of daily violence and shootings.
And I couldn't find even a single Bombing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] This wasn't very long ago and was big news. Might not rise up enough in american news though over the deluge of daily violence and shootings.
Irony that you use a terrorist bombing in Manchester England to get a dig in at the USA. But the point remains that for the fearmongering sentence of "There have been so many bombings and mass shootings at music concerts over the past year to even remember without Googling" is hyperbole at the very core.
Yup, we remember even here. But those of us who were expecting to find "so many" acts mainly found that different people apparently have different definitions of the term.
Why is it ironic? Does it have to be an American incident to count?
You aren't grokking my objection. The objection is taking an incident of bombing in Manchester, and insinuating that it is somehow not noteworthy to people in the USA.
Yeah - it is noteworthy. Much better to discuss without bringing up pointless jabs like that. I could express some very interesting things to point out about Europeans, but that would only be inflammatory and piss off Europeans.
Just me writing that last sentence will likely get me modded down - In a further irony, proving my point.
It was a pointless jab though and I sh
"Might not rise up enough in american news though over the deluge of daily violence and shootings."
And non-americans seem so convinced we have a deluge of daily violence and shooting. What about where you live?
And yet - the insinuation is that somehow Americans are so insular that we don't even know about the case in point.
Somply googling shows some coverage:
NBC, CBS, New York Times, NPR, USA Today, Washington Post, TMZ, Time, CNN, Rolling Stone, Market Watch, Fortune, USMAgazine, CNBC, New York Daily News, ABC, AOL, ETonline, Fox News, Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, LA Times, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, The Wrap.
I gave up after the third page. There are hundreds more. Over the spectrum from Fox News to Huff
That shooting occurred October 2017. Doesn't meet the past year criteria from the AC. It's kind of significant because if you talk about concert killings the two big significant ones are the Vegas shooting and the Manchester bombing which happened in May 2017. The article starts by talking about Swift using the technology for stalkers then pivots to talking about the technology being used because of shooting incidents. It's a pretty dumb pivot and a bit of a stretch because it's making the implication that
It did seem like they were looking for idiots who might rush the state, not mass killers.
