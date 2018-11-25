Can The Police Remotely Drive Your Stolen Car Into Custody? (thenextweb.com) 201
In 2009 GM equipped 17,000 of its units with "remote ignition block," a kill switch that can turn off the engine if the car is stolen. But that was just the beginning, according to a story shared by long-time Slashdot reader AmiMoJo: Imagine this: You're leaving work, walking to your car, and you find an empty parking spot -- someone stole your brand new Tesla (or whatever fancy autonomous car you're driving). When you call the police, they ask your permission for a "takeover," which you promptly give them. Next thing you know, your car is driving itself to the nearest police station. And here's the kicker -- if the thief is inside he will remain locked inside until police can arrest them.
This futuristic and almost slapstick scenario is closer than we think, says Chief Innovation Officer Hans Schönfeld who works for the Dutch police. Currently, his team has already done several experiments to test the crime-halting possibilities of autonomous cars. "We wanted to know if we can make them stop or drive them to certain locations," Schönfeld tells me. "And the result is: yes, we probably can."
The Dutch police tested Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and Toyota vehicles, he reports, adding "We do this in collaboration with these car companies because this information is valuable to them, too.
"If we can hack into their cars, others can as well."
This futuristic and almost slapstick scenario is closer than we think, says Chief Innovation Officer Hans Schönfeld who works for the Dutch police. Currently, his team has already done several experiments to test the crime-halting possibilities of autonomous cars. "We wanted to know if we can make them stop or drive them to certain locations," Schönfeld tells me. "And the result is: yes, we probably can."
The Dutch police tested Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, and Toyota vehicles, he reports, adding "We do this in collaboration with these car companies because this information is valuable to them, too.
"If we can hack into their cars, others can as well."
Um, no (Score:5, Insightful)
When you call the police, they ask your permission for a "takeover,"
They would ask your permission? In what universe do you live?
Re: (Score:3)
Of course thieves will try and thwart this: they can already jam GPS trackers so presumably they can jam or shield against remote control. Or they send a number of incorrect PINs to the car
Re:Um, no (Score:4, Insightful)
And there would be a second PIN (unknown to you) in case you insulted Dear Leader and needed to be transported to a gulag. Or Dear Leader wanted you to accidentally, due to inattentiveness, drive full speed into a tree.
Re: (Score:2)
"Serve the public trust"
"Protect the innocent"
"Uphold the law"
"Any attempt to arrest a senior OCP employee results in shutdown"
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the car should have a built-in taser. During the recovery, the thief has to keep both hands on the wheel or he gets zapped repeatedly until he puts his hands on the wheel.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe the car should have a built-in taser.Â
People have been known to lose bowel and/or bladder control after being tased. Do you really want to sit in the drivers seat after that?
Re: (Score:3)
Time for a reality check. The car stops at the lights, the person leans back and kicks out the window. Reality is for safety, the person in the vehicle must be able to over ride any other controls, bring the car to a stop and get out, otherwise kidnap mobile for whom ever takes over. Only the owner will ever be trapped because they of course will hold off kicking out the window.
Re:Um, no (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is that law enforcement and politicians would demand a backdoor.
That opens up for abuse both by the government, corporations (in the countries where the two are separate) and by other criminals who manage to hack/steal/cajole access from the key holders.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that law enforcement and politicians would demand a backdoor. That opens up for abuse both by the government, corporations (in the countries where the two are separate) and by other criminals who manage to hack/steal/cajole access from the key holders.
Yes, but it would be kind of fun to be able to remotely lock the doors and windows and have the thing drive the thief straight to jail.
Re: (Score:2)
But marginally less fun to find gangsters have used the feature to abduct your daughter.
Re:Um, no (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is that law enforcement and politicians would demand a backdoor.
The system, as described, is already a back door.
Re: (Score:2)
Who the simple fuck needs a backdoor when:
1.) You agree by contract to reveal your personal information and use habits to the vendor.
2.) Those vendors are, by way of the same contract, sharing with third parties.
3.) Those third parties are all the people you list and all the people you didn't list, except the people who are categorized as, "you?"
Re: (Score:2)
Who the simple fuck needs a backdoor when:
1.) You agree by contract to reveal your personal information and use habits to the vendor.
2.) Those vendors are, by way of the same contract, sharing with third parties.
3.) Those third parties are all the people you list and all the people you didn't list, except the people who are categorized as, "you?"
Anyone in Europe, as:
1. the data sale you mentioned is not reasonable for making the car work, it's just to get more money, and
2. even the car manufacturer itself doesn't need (and thus doesn't want) to use you personal information; anonymized driving habits are sufficient
As a consumer, I really love the GDPR. It's just a shame that enforcement is probably understaffed, like the police is as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course thieves will try and thwart this: they can already jam GPS trackers so presumably they can jam or shield against remote control.
A GPS or cell jammer is like a giant homing beacon. A police drone could easily detect and follow the emitter. Also, with GPS and cell signals blocked, the car will likely refuse to move. The thief could still use a tow truck or flatbed to steal the car, but that is a significant barrier for a meth-head teenager.
You don't have to make a car impossible to steal. You just need to make stealing it difficult enough that the thief steals your neighbor's car instead.
Re: (Score:3)
GPS jammers are quite common and only need to be very low power as the signal is so weak, so are rarely detected. People use them to block trackers in rentals and commercial vehicles.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, and if the vehicle won't move without a GPS signal you are going to have a problem the first time you park underground.
Re: (Score:2)
The police can take over the car remotely, but only after supplying the correct PIN, given to them by the owner.
Which, 99% of the time, will be stored, by the owner, in the glove box. Because it's car and car stuff goes in the glove box.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That, and the problems it causes in case of ire and accidents will prevent the whole thing. A basic safety principle is "you must always be able to get out". Also, there is a lot of glass in a car. Ever thought abut thieves bringing a hammer?
This is a typical facts-ignorant hyper-theoretical fantasy scenario, like the ones with "who does the car chose to run over?". (The car does not. It goes for the maximum braking that will not destabilize the vehicle. Another general safety principle is "when in doubt, r
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
moving responsibility. (Score:2)
so that you, not them, are responsible when it goes up in flames after it can't manouver automatically some place and can't fallback to user control either and can't let the passenger out.
look this idea is SIMPLE AF, but the FUCKING PRACTICALITIES ARE IN IT'S WAY. this is whats wrong with modern inventions mostly. that they are neither modern nor practical.
anyhow. the whole asking for permission, calling the police etc - that's a distraction to sell this idea as something new. here is what the idea is, in p
Re: (Score:2)
Even more: why can it be stolen in the first place? Why can't I put a software immobiliser on it saying it should remain in place during specified hours? Why would car theft still be an issue with these kinds of connected cars?
Re: (Score:2)
They do ask for permission all the time for various things. I have been stopped more than once in my life for speeding and such and police is nothing but courteous.
Until you say "actually, I do mind" and refuse to let them do what they want to.
And of course... (Score:5, Insightful)
This means any regime in the world can kidnap anybody in its own car, anytime.
I know what (Score:2)
Remote theft. (Score:5, Insightful)
If the cars can be remotely controlled then they can be remotely stolen. This means that there will be cars that drive themselves to a destination where they will be stripped of the remote capability by non-thieves (via firmware update) before driving off, never to be seen again.
This may all but halt low-tech theft but it will dramatically increase the potential for high-tech. I expect to hear about thousands of cars being stolen in a single day due to a zeroday exploit.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be even more interesting if the terrorists hacked the cars and told them to drive into a tree at full speed. That would cause much more terror than flying airplanes into buildings or planting bombs.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be even more interesting if the terrorists hacked the cars and told them to drive into a tree at full speed.
s/tree/crowd/
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I was thinking. They can drive themselves right into a metal shipping container. Shut the doors, and that car isn't going to talk to anyone. Pop it onto a truck, and you're going to be able to ship it wherever you need it to go.
However, unless you can remotely turn off it's GPS reporting, it's not likely that thousands could be stolen in a single day. The cops would probably be able to figure out what was going on when the manufacturers tell them that even ten cars all showed up at your warehous
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I was thinking. They can drive themselves right into a metal shipping container. Shut the doors, and that car isn't going to talk to anyone. Pop it onto a truck, and you're going to be able to ship it wherever you need it to go.
The wealthy would stop buying them in a heartbeat after the first remote kidnapping.
Assumes car ownership (Score:3)
None of this is relevant because very shortly after autonomous cars become mainstream, personal car ownership is going to fall off a cliff faster than you can say "autonomous". I fully expect that my child will never personally own a vehicle.
https://www.bbc.com/news/busin... [bbc.com]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
..and why do you consider this a good thing? It's not like it'll be cheaper.. It'll most likely be more expensive, especially once the transportation service providers have us over a barrel.
Silly article (Score:2)
No one will steal any of these cars. There's nothing worthwhile to do with them after they are stolen, and the thieves would get caught right away.
friendly howto for new car owners (Score:5, Informative)
Hey slashdot. Full time engine mechanic here (learning python/pi.) For those of you who would like to exit the museum of 1984, disabling anti-features like remote control and data collection is relatively easy in US vehicles.
The OnStar device resides usually behind the stereo, so youll need to have a set of wrenches and a bit of elbow grease. The unit is stainless steel in most cases and about the size of an encyclopedia volume. It will have a MAC Address label as well as some cellular identification on it.
unplug the GPS, the header cable, and the wifi cable. Open the box and remove a small daughter board male/male jumper to disconnect the cellular modem. reassemble the box, and reconnect it. Your vehicle wont be able to make onstar calls anymore, but in turn, it also cant be remotely snooped by whomever decided the constitution wasnt important that day.
Re:friendly howto for new car owners (Score:5, Insightful)
Disabling GPS is similar, although since GPS is receive-only, disconnecting the GPS patch antenna should be sufficient.
Re:friendly howto for new car owners (Score:4, Interesting)
This may well work for OnStar devices. For Fiat Chrysler vehicles which use the "UConnect" system, the process is much more difficult. Old forum threads [ramforumz.com] suggest that the radio's "head unit" itself is a self-contained spy device.
The head unit has a cellular modem which is physically soldered to the rest of the system. This makes it difficult to remove non-destructively. One can't simply remove the SIM—there is none—and the modem has an on-chip antenna which similarly cannot be unplugged. It might be possible to replace the "radio" with an aftermarket part, but said part would also need to manage the climate control and other passenger comfort systems.
I can understand how having fewer boxes and plugs can streamline the assembly process and improve reliability. In this case, however, I can't help but wonder this is a deliberate, anti-consumer design choice. At the very least, these systems ought to include some type of "RFKILL" switch or functionality.
If this sort of thing is important to you, research carefully before you buy.
LOL I have Model A Roadster (Score:2)
Let them try and hack it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well not about having the Model A. It only goes to car shows though.
And about the controls there were lots of Model A's that were made into hot rods back when I was a kid. Heavily modified and souped up. In my case it's what I first drove and learned Auto Mechanics on. It's the perfect thing to teach the basics because it's so much simpler than one of todays cars and everything is out in the open.
How many stolen cars are actually driven? (Score:2)
I was always under the impression that most professional car thieves (not the ones in the movies, obviously) take the cars using a tow truck. This can be done with the excuse that the car doesn't start or its being repossessed. Once they have the cars, they're either chopped for parts or sent overseas with new locking mechanisms.
No tow excuse needed and this is why. (Score:2)
When I learned to do repos my trainer proved alarms are nearly useless. If you drive into most parking lots with a tow truck the first thing you'll see is nervous looks from bystanders, but once they see it's not THEIR vehicle on the stinger they ignore you.
Alarms were ignored and when we dragged 'em off private property (to release the e-brake and secure the wheels to the stinger) the cloud of tire smoke didn't matter either.
Fun fact:
Many repo drivers don't know what Claim of Delivery paperwork is or which
Dumb thief leaves stolen car parked outside (Score:2)
Smart thief leaves stolen car parked inside sturdy garage.
Sweeet (Score:5, Insightful)
A feature I've really been missing in automobiles is a mechanism whereby the ignition, steering, gas, and brake can be remotely disabled. Especially when that same mechanism can ensure that I'm hopelessly trapped inside the car the whole time.
Nope, can't possibly see how that could ever go wrong.
Whose vehicle is it, if other can control it? (Score:2)
I'm not sure I want Donald Trump to be able to drive my vehicle remotely, even if Jeff Sessions has signed off.
Just think how useful it would be for all people to have to wear TMS helmets that would intervene if we had bad thoughts. Why, Bob Mueller would have cleared Trump long ago, homosexual thoughts would be eliminated in Mississippi, and we would never again have to endure all this bureaucratic bullshit about, you know, rights and freedoms. Yay, technology.
Re: (Score:2)
You used to have "freedom of", now you have something better: "freedom from".
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot the "Handmaid's Tale" attribution. Expect an instructive visit from Aunt Lydia.
Re: (Score:2)
People understand risks better when they are reminded of who gets to control technology. It's not necessarily Officer Friendly. Sometimes, it's someone like Mohammed bin Salman's bitch.
Wait'll the idiots behind swatting find out (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, you're all just starting to think about this? (Score:3)
What's really needed is a hardware switch that disables transceivers that can be used for remote access to the vehicle, but I'm sure that governments, and law enforcement in particular, would fight tooth and nail against such a thing. They'd rather have the ability to control any vehicle at any time without any need to get 'permission' from the owner or occupants, regardless of what their reason for it is, and regardless of your rights as a citizen. The fact that criminals can (and WILL) be able to also hack into vehicles for purposes of theft, kidnapping, or terrorism, is irrelevant to them, so long as they have this power over your vehicle and, ultimately, you.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you trying to bait me? Because that's the only reason I can think of you'd post something so stupid.
The best current theft deterrent (Score:2)
is a cheap standard transmission.
Most impulsive car thieves can't drive stick, even better, if your car has some autonomous capability, leaving it in neutral with the parking brake on would create little or no opportunity for remote driving exploits.
If the car is all fly-by-wire and there are no actual physical controls, good luck.
Re: (Score:3)
This'll only work for North American car thieves, out here in Africa and likely Europe and Asia as well, everyone drives stick except for the larny folks with road tanks.
One of our radio DJ's did a classic phone prank on the topic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYsTw3PQKYA [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Most impulsive car thieves can't drive stick,
...
Neither can my 17-year-old nephew, who asked, "why do they even make cars with manual transmission?" (sigh) I hope correlation doesn't equal causation, 'cause he would make a horrible car thief - impulsive or otherwise.
:-)
All my cars have been manual, including my current 2001 Honda Civic EX and 2002 Honda CR-V EX -- as will be any new cars I eventually buy.
Probably not. (Score:2)
And here's the kicker -- if the thief is inside he will remain locked inside until police can arrest them.
More likely, you'll find one of your windows or the sunroof broken or kicked out and the car empty.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Probably not. (Score:2)
Kind of what I was thinking... (Score:2)
Probably the guy broke the window getting in, so they could just get out that way...
Also if a thief found himself trapped inside a car, very likely he would totally trash the interior - at least.
Now if you want to start building binding systems into the seats to keep thieves strapped in an immobile, you might have something. Could also be used for kids that will not settle down so it's not like it will never be used.
Why drive to police station? (Score:2)
Chop shops might find this useful (Score:2)
Except for one issue (Score:2)
Netflix...you can reach me here at Slashdot (Score:2)
The kidnapped wife and kiddy script pretty much writes itself.
How about police-controlled guns? (Score:3)
Suppose, a similar technology existed to remotely disable your gun. Suddenly, the same people denouncing such control over cars have second thoughts.
And then conclude, that, not only would they welcome such feature's availability, they'd like it to become mandatory [theguardian.com]!
And in actual reality (Score:2)
Car thieves will just adapt and find a way around this. Police powers have never done anything to reduce crime. The primary purpose of the police is to keep the population under control, in the west mostly by occasionally demonstrating that those on power have the big stick ready when needed. Also nicely explains why they are so ineffective against crime.
Re: (Score:2)
That as well.
Twilight Zone episode 'You Drive' (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
this will go well (Score:4, Informative)
Mother will safely buckle her child into rear baby seat, then car takes off and drives miles away, in 100 deg heat with no air conditioning. Child dies of heat stroke on way to the police station 25 miles away.
hilarity ensues
This is potentially fatal arrogance (Score:2)
There's two things that you don't ever take away:
1. Emergency stop
2. Emergency exit
What do you do if the car has some kind of hazardous short circuit, sensor damage, loss of control, driving right into a tornado or some other oddball emergency? There should always be a big red button to make it stop dead. There should always be a safety hammer to get out. What do you do if the captive thief sets the seat on fire? We don't allow death traps, even when they can only be triggered by someone breaking and enteri
If the thief can steal the car, (Score:2)
they can get in and out of it. Even if there's some software that allows takeover from whatever takeover the thief used, they can always kick out a window and exit the car before it gets anywhere near a police station.
The software backdoor that allows police remote control is probably the backdoor that thieves will use to steal the cars. Imagine, they don't have to go anywhere near the car to steal it, just drive it to a remote location and onto a ship for overseas transport.
Nothing good will come of this
nonsense (Score:2)
This is just a silly what if that won't ever happen. We already have laws that make sure you can get out of a trunk, the manufacturers would never make any design that would at anytime prevent someone from getting out of the car. The liability would be way too high.
Note police don't disable cars (or actually tell On-Star to) unless they are behind the car and know its safe. Again the liability of disabling a car on a freeway and causing an accident is way to high.
Then there is the problem that you could nev
And what if you're falsely accused of a crime? (Score:3)
It's not like police would limit this ability to just car thefts, they'd use it for active warrants on car owners as well. And police fuck up and kill innocent people all. the. time. Hell, just within the last week, cops have gunned down two "good guys with a gun" - a security guard and a man fleeing a shooting [huffingtonpost.com] at a mall without warning.
So lets say the case of Brandon Mayfield [theregister.co.uk] happened today instead of 2004. Mayfield was falsely identified by the FBI as being a suspect in the Madrid train bombings via supposedly infallible fingerprint matching. The FBI takes remote control of Mayfield's Tesla, drives it a certain location where he is promptly shot and killed by federal agents. And the public goes on thinking that an innocent man was guilty, as he's no longer around to challenge the evidence against him.
No. (Score:2)
My car doesn't have that capability.
I only use it to get updates to my fax machine.
Let's make this easier ... (Score:2)
... by outfitting all cars, boats, motorcycles, trailers and shit like that with embedded GPS.
Car chase? Easy peasy. When the perp is in a location of opportunity, kill a nearby security guard who's trying to help.
Stolen car? No problem. We know right where it is. Drive right to it and kill a nearby security guard who's trying to help.
Not a perfect solution for a nearby security guard who's trying to help, but that's why God made the phrase, "collateral damage."
Potential for abuse: unlimited (Score:2)
Your own car can now serve:
1- As an automated kidnapping device
2- As a weapon in any violent crime
3- As a bargaining chip against you in any negotiation
It can also handily be repossessed easily, all of the above at a small cost in hacking. Basically a terrible idea.
Great idea, until... (Score:2)
Someone hacks your car and uses it to kidnap you.
-jcr
Obvious problem. (Score:2)
Can an occupant of the car force open a door or window in the event the car is suffering severe electronics failure?
If yes: Any halfway-competent thief will realise what is going on and be out the car when it arrives. Car reclaimed with some damage, thief gone. Better than no car, at least.
If no: Then there is the risk that an occupant may be trapped in the event the car is involved in an accident, is on fire or drives into water - all circumstances in which the electronics may fail in a manner that prevent
Gonna put the repo man out of business (Score:2)
Glad they have solved the securiity problme (Score:2)
Clearly this is an utterly insane idea if there is any chance of unauthorized parties taking over cars and say driving them into rivers, or each other by the tens of thousands or millions. Talk about a terrorists dream.
So I assume the there is some perfect security solution that makes this all work. Tesla and the like must be much better at security than say the NSA - which got itself badly hacked a while ago.
TV tropes strike again (Score:2)
TV: Bad buy hijacks car remotely, locks doors, passengers helplessly ride to their doom.
Reality: when I pull the interior door handle, the doors (which were locked automatically when I started driving) unlock and open. There's a mechanical connection between handle and door lock.
sure (Score:2)
the criminal will stay in the car and waits until he gets driven to the nearest police station and arrested.
he can't escape because the car is locked...
and those windows are unbreakable.
Re:unintended consequences: (Score:4, Interesting)
The thief is a criminal sure, but they don't deserve to die just because they took your property.
You must not live in the US. Even a threat to property can be met with deadly force in some states.
Re:unintended consequences: Uninfromed Statement (Score:2)
Re: unintended consequences: Uninfromed Statement (Score:3)
Texas Specifics:
Sec. 9.42. DEADLY FORCE TO PROTECT PROPERTY.
A
person is justified in using deadly force against another to protect land or
tangible, movable property:
(1) if he would be justified in using force against the other
under Section 9.41; and
(2) when and to the degree he reasonably believes the deadly force
is immediately necessary:
(A) to prevent the otherâ(TM)s imminent commission of arson,
burglary, robbery, aggravated robbery, theft during the nighttime, or criminal
mischief during the ni
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think so. Which states allow the use of deadly force to protect property?
Colorado, at least.
https://www.nytimes.com/1990/0... [nytimes.com]
Different states interpret the castle doctrine differently.
Re: (Score:2)
well no one is imagining this as a fool proof your car can never be stolen idea. The lock on your front door can also be picked in under a minute by a half trained etc...
however a very large percentage of thieves are just opportunistic junkies or just desperate people etc... with little in the way of skills just stumbling into a good opportunity at a moments notice. Now I'm not saying giving law enforcement access to remote takeover your car, or the security implications when this is inevitably compromised
dealer uses it to lock in dealer only service your (Score:2)
dealer uses it to lock in dealer only service your car auto drove to the dealer for service and you will get back after paying the bill.
Re: (Score:2)
There are bank/dealers who sell cars with remote immobilizers they control already.
Re: (Score:3)
And this technology has been misused. An Austin used car dealership had remote immobilization tech in their cars to ensure people paid their bill. A disgruntled ex-employee used another person's account, logged in, and disabled every single car in their system, where the engine stalled, and the horn would honk until the battery died.
With the prevalence of espionage, combined with the lackadaisical attitude of the private sector where "security has no ROI", there is no such thing as a back door. In the re
Re: Make sure make timely car payments (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Here [wired.com] is the Wired article. Yes, it is relatively old, but it does show that this technology can be misused.
Re: Make sure make timely car payments (Score:2)
fine print / EULA do not work in criminal court &a (Score:4, Informative)
fine print / EULA do not work in criminal court and the Blue wall of silence will keep the cops out of jail as well.
Re: Driving is safety-critical (Score:2)
Aside from harm to the thief, isn't this simply just abduction?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the thief lived he'd get a convenient set of felony murder charges. If he's dead then it's a "training issue".
Re: (Score:2)