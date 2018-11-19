Russia Wants DNC Hack Lawsuit Thrown Out, Citing International Conventions (zdnet.com) 224
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: The Russian Federation has responded to a lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee and has requested the overseeing court to throw out the lawsuit altogether. The lawsuit, filed by the DNC in April 2018, names a slew of figures as defendants, such as the Russian state, Russia's military intelligence service GRU, the hacker known as Guccifer 2.0, WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange, and several members of the Trump campaign, such as Donald Trump, Jr., Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner, and George Papadopoulos. According to an 87-page indictment, the DNC accused Russia and the other defendants of carrying out the hacking of DNC servers in 2016 and then leaking data online via the WikiLeaks portal in an orchestrated manner for the benefit of the Trump presidential campaign.
The lawsuit, which has its own Wikipedia page and was likened to a lawsuit the DNC filed against Nixon after the Watergate scandal, seeks damages, but also for the court to issue a declaration about the defendants' conspiracy. But in a letter sent to a New York court, presented by the Russian Embassy in the U.S. and signed by a representative of the Russian Ministry of Justice, the Russian Federation wants the lawsuit thrown out. In the 12-page letter, the Russian Federation argues that the U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act ("FSIA") grants Russia immunity. "The FSIA provides that foreign sovereign States enjoy absolute jurisdictional immunity from suit unless a plaintiff can demonstrate that one of the FSIA's enumerated 'exceptions' applies'," the letter argues. "The DNC's allegations regarding a purported 'military attack' by 'Russia's military intelligence agency' do not fall within any of the FSIA's enumerated exceptions to the Russian Federation's sovereign immunity."
"Any alleged 'military attack' is a quintessential sovereign act that does not fall within any exception to the FSIA or the customary international law of foreign sovereign immunity. The Russian Federation's sovereign immunity with respect to claims based upon such allegations is absolute."
"We didn't do nothing, but if we did, it was a military attack, which we're allowed to do, so buzz off" -Russia
That really is the policy [slashdot.org].
The ones to go after, are the Americans that worked for/with the Russians and Assange. That is what Mueller is up to. Supposedly, he has a large number of indictments waiting to go.
It's not as straightforward as that. The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act provides a commercial activity exception [wikipedia.org] that appears to be the basis for this lawsuit, which names Russia as a co-conspirator in a racket. [wikipedia.org] Trump is also named as a co-conspirator.
That may well be a viable accusation and it warrants looking into seriously. The usual accusations have, however, been debunked.
Frankly, I'd remove all immunity from all in office. You do the crime, you do the time. To avoid frivolous lawsuits, I'd make those a crime too, false charges should result in time served equal to that the accused would have served if found guilty.
Make trials about the truth of a matter, not mere innocence or guilt, with justice for all.
The Russians leaked the fact that Hillary colluded with the DNC to cheat Bernie out of the nomination. So they "leaked" the truth. Maybe instead of targeting the Russians we should focus on cleaning up our own sleazy institutions, starting with the DNC. If the DNC was seen as less corrupt, they might even help their party win a few elections in the heartland.
Allegedly the Ruskys. More likely Seth Rich.
What will help the DNC win elections is the GOP not repressing the vote, and if we went to a simple algorithm for a mathematical, computer based system to eliminate gerrymandering. It would also help if cunt conservatives like you gave a fuck about the United States... but that's obviously way too much to ask. Why do you hate the United States so much, cunt?
Not really, hacking someone's emails is likely to find some embarrassing private info. That's one reason we've decided it's illegal, and we punish crimes in this country - Including those committed by the President.
In fact, the "collusion" of the DNC with Clinton was possibly not illegal, though it is "spirit of the law" illegal for sure. I'd love to see a full investigation into that, but unfortunately that turns out to be the much lesser crime here.
Trump is a traitor and fraud, so obviously colluding wi
Suppose you break down your neighbor's door in order to reveal the truth about something that lies inside the house. Does revealing the truth immunize you?
If there was a crime in progress and you had something in the way of probable cause, yes.
That is circular and hand-wavy; the first part isn't even relevant, you're not the police. The second part is a self-referential circle.
Police would need "probably cause," a neighbor won't have that.
Keep trying Ivan, you'll get these "civics" things figured out eventually!
That is circular and hand-wavy;
No. You will have to explain explicitly for a case to be made.
the first part isn't even relevant, you're not the police.
No. Good Samaritan laws exist. Secondly, are we talking about law or morality? Confounding the two only when it suits your goals does explain,but does not validate the "circular" criticism.
The second part is a self-referential circle.
But you repeat your sans reasoning objection.
Police would need "probably cause," a neighbor won't have that.
No. This has already been covered.
Keep trying Ivan, you'll get these "civics" things figured out eventually!
Very good politicking. You have managed to say nothing with many words and added some mudslinging too!
If there was a crime in progress and you had something in the way of probable cause, yes.
Not automatically it doesn't. You'll find yourself in a lengthy court case trying to prove your innocence.
When it is a threat to the democracy of the nation, not only do you break the door down but pretty much you take the fuckers outside and shoot them in the head, so exactly what is your fucking point. They did not give a fuck about MS13 assassinating the leaker at the behest of DNC insider because otherwise they could testify exactly where the information came from.
I personally would have liked to see the court case but like the Russian government I could guess exactly what kind of shite show it would have
Go back to 4chan.
MS13 assassinating the leaker at the behest of DNC
I did not follow this stuff closely, so I did a quick search. Were you referring to this ? [copy pasta from wikipedia]
The 27-year-old Rich was an employee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and his murder spawned several right-wing conspiracy theories,[2] including the false claim that Rich had been involved with the leaked DNC emails in 2016, contradicted by the law enforcement branches that investigated the murder.[3][4] It was also contradicted by the July 2018 indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence agents for hacking the e-mail accounts and networks of Democratic Party officials[5] and by the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion the leaked DNC emails were part of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.[3][4][6] Fact-checking websites like PolitiFact.com,[4][7] Snopes.com,[8] and FactCheck.org stated that these theories were false and unfounded.[3] The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post wrote that the promotion of these conspiracy theories was an example of fake news.
This reminds me of the guy that had his VCR stolen and the tape in it was him having sex with pre-teens. The burglar was so disgusted he sent the tape to the police. They DID use it to prosecute.
Even if peeping into a house is illegal in that country, the fact that you did it from your country would probably immunize you. In fact that's what should scare you most about this. If the DNC were t
Leaking the truth (Score:2)
My post here will undo moderation in this thread, so please believe that I mean this.
I do not normally find myself at odds with you on most issues, but I cannot believe you just wrote that. You can't reasonably force only one party to undergo extreme involuntary transparency and not see that as grossly unfair. I don't mean that as "stomp your feet and cry" unfair, I mean it more like "stuffing ballot boxes" unfair, or "paying cash for votes" unfair. That's not the American way (or, not the American way I
and we can talk about it.
But, no. I am talking about when we show the best that is within us, not the worst.
We actually did just that (Score:2)
But to be blunt, the DNC's shenanigans are tiny, tiny potatoes next to the Sheldon Primary [washingtonpost.com]
Basically, it's not just cheating that kept Bernie out of the Whitehouse. America has a ruling class. We don't like to acknowledge their existence, but they're there. And they're not shy about it either.
So the DNC delt a blow to that
Basically, it's not just cheating that kept Bernie out of the Whitehouse. America has a ruling class.
Yes, it is pathetic how the Koch brothers were able to just buy the presidency for Jeb Bush.
Wrong. Marc Elias was general counsel for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign who paid the Russians to spy. It was not Hillary.
Selective truth is a lie. In fact, all the best lies are approximately true, because they're the hardest to detect.
That'd be great if Russia used a whistleblower defense here.
I'm surprised the DNC wants to keep airing their dirty laundry.
Only rich criminals. Remember they try to take encryption from us plebeians and backdoor everything yearly.
The US can go after them because the crimes occurred in the US. Mueller has already indicted 26 Russian nationals and 3 Russian companies in relation to both the DNC hack and election interference. Even if we can't bring them to trial yet, indictment stops the clock on statute of limitations for these crimes, restricts their international travel, and opens up the ability to freeze assets for compliance.
The companies are going to trial (that was a major fuckup). Big surprise, he actually has to present a case he thought was just a press release for credulous fools.
I seem to recall stories that discussed the logs and the transfer speeds.
Apparently the transfer speed was far in excess of anything any internet connection could handle, indicating someone being inside the network...inside job.
There was is much crap and bullshit flying about about all this it's hard to know what the truth is.
Doubt we will ever know for sure.
I'm a never-Trump Republican. I hate the fact that the cheeto won. But I don't like this lawsuit at all.
AIUI, they're suing people for leaking the truth. They're saying the truth hurt the Clinton campaign and gave us this gimboid.
The allegedly damaging contents of those emails are things the voters had a right to know.
Much like truth is a defense to defamation, it ought to be a defense here.
What's the truth here, that Russia hacked the DNC? You know what else is factual? Your personal contact information, SSN and banking details. Do you want that thrown up on pastebin with a "someone should do something" advisory?
Re: (Score:2)
Seth Rich or Guccifer2, he's a hero in any case.
Treaty-wise, I don't know, but some fact-finder will render a decision and then we'll all know.
Right- and wrong-wise, I think it should be, for two reasons.
First, in a competitive election, it is simply not fair (to the voters) to expose the dirt of one party and not the other. I assume, and I think MOST Americans assume that there is terrible corruption and dirt present in both major parties. If you think that the Republican party is not hiding a bunch of dirt, please explicitly state that, because otherwise it is hypocritical.
Second, if, as seems likely at this point, these hacks were carried out by someone acting on behalf of the Russian government, then every American should be fighting mad. Agents of an adversarial power interfering in our elections? Are you kidding me? That's a violation of our sovereignty. And yes, I know that the US has a bad history of doing this to other countries. They also have every right to be royally pissed off at us for that.
> First, in a competitive election, it is simply not fair (to the voters) to expose the dirt of one party and not the other. I assume, and I think MOST Americans assume that there is terrible corruption and dirt present in both major parties. If you think that the Republican party is not hiding a bunch of dirt, please explicitly state that, because otherwise it is hypocritical.
Does this apply to the DNC itself too? The RNC? Are they obligated to release their own dirt? How do you claim to enforce that
WTF are you talking about? (Score:2)
Does this apply to the DNC itself too? The RNC? Are they obligated to release their own dirt? How do you claim to enforce that? I don't know what the RNC is hiding, but it seems odd to reverse the burden of proof like that.
What are you talking about? I didn't say anything like that. Someone stole emails that exposed DNC dirt. DNC is suing Russian nationals over it. ShangaiBill made a comment that seemed to blame the DNC for having dirt. THAT'S what I responded to.
Also, the media is doing a fine job of leaking dirt on Trump. Why do they need Russian help again?
Moreover, the main thing the DNC was guilty of was rigging their own primaries. We know the RNC isn't doing that because we got Trump, the weakest candidate.
The media isn't leaking Trump dirt, they're reporting it. But this is all coming out now, after the election, rather than before, which is when the DNC got hit. Completely different thing.
Not at all. I want the dirt on everyone released. The media is already doing a good job on releasing Trump's dirt on their own, I don't think they need Russian help. But the fact that they ignored all the DNC dirt bothers me.
They didn't ignore all the DNC dirt. The media is where I learned that
Someone stole emails that exposed DNC dirt. DNC is suing Russian nationals over it.
No, they're not just suing the Russians. They're suing all kinds of people, including people involved in the Trump campaign (and Trump himself) without any evidence, whatsoever, that they had anything at all to do with Podesta's lame password being exploited, or Hillary leaving her pantsuit down while running a highly insecure server handling classified data out of her house. The suit demands that the court pronounce the Trump campaign as complicit in that. It's just more in the ongoing spin effort to desp
What do we call people who assert without proof?
Trump.
Do you have any proof of such corruption? What do we call people who assert without proof?
Proof is something you want when a court case plays out. If you want actual proof then you should be supporting cases actually going to full trial and playing out.
As long as we're talking about having an ideal world, can you agree that it's simply not fair for 90% of the press to mostly be trying to dig up dirt on one party, and only 10% trying to dig up dirt on the other party? If the press reports an equal amount of corruption
So if a hostile foreign country had sent agents to break into the Trump towers to find any dirt on Trump (like his tax returns and copies of his numerous non-disclosure agreements) to later use for extortion purposes or to use as leverage for international negotiations or to use for supporting a different political candidate at the most crucial times, you would have been fine with it?
Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Julian Assange is guilty of anything. For all I know, he was just an innocent conduit
leaking
That's now how you spell "hacking".
The Russians could argue that they just wanted the truth to come out, but then they would have to admit to having done the hack and interfered with a foreign election.
Republicans should be upset about this too. If proven that Russia was responsible for this information coming out then it de-legitimizes Trump's win even further, because he had illegal help (even if he didn't ask for it, although the fact that his staff and family members were meeting with Russians at the ti
A nomination process was stolen. Many people care.
This isn't going to help you feel better.
Figure out what your problem is and deal with it. Hint: It's inside your head.
If The DNC were so concerned (Score:5, Insightful)
How come they never let the FBI examine the the server
FBI: DNC rebuffed request to examine computer servers
https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/05... [cnn.com]
When Trump got elected, I thought maybe we would have a chance of bi-partisan dislike of the FBI. But that turned out to not be the case.
Re: (Score:2)
You have to admit the party in power has more control over that Bureau than the one not in power. It's not 100% independent, being the Executive branch pretty much runs it, as set forth by the Constitution.
Perhaps it should be independent, but fixing that requires refactoring the Constitution, which is about as likely to happen as me winning a billion dollars in the lottery while riding a unicycle backward chewing gum blindfolded during an earthquake.
The FBI is mostly independent, and their employees are mostly Republicans.
These are both facts.
The place also leaks like a sieve.
That appears to be a contradiction. I suppose they can be independent yet biased, which results in something that acts as if it's not independent in practice.
Re: (Score:3)
You do know that individual employees of the US Government are allowed to vote, and are members of political parties just like the rest of Americans? Right?
And that, most cops at all levels of government are Republicans?
Just like, most of the teachers and social workers are Democrats!
Probably because the FBI never asked:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/a... [buzzfeednews.com]
CNN may not be the greatest news outlet but when they quote the FBI as saying they asked and were rebuffed by the DNC, I am tempted to take that as fact.
The DNC hack was a good thing. (Score:5, Interesting)
So according to you, Americans should do Russia a favor by hacking the Kremlin?
sure, why not? but hacking to show what exactly...
That's what we want to know.
It might be nice to know a little more about the murders.
Ignoring the fact that Bernie The Socialist would have lost, too, politicians and backroom deals are as old as back rooms, so this should surprise you not at all.
The "S" Word [Re:The DNC hack was a good thing.] (Score:2)
Bernie is NOT a pure socialist; lets clear that up once and for all. His favorite countries to use as examples are roughly half socialistic and half capitalistic. He never said he wanted to get rid of ALL of capitalism. If you claim he did, please reference it.
I don't know why he uses that label; it freaks out too many. His phrase choice is poor political judgement in my opinion.
Maybe he just likes getting the right all frothed up* and doesn't really plan on being President. Hillary sug
For someone who's not a socialist, he sure has a lot of repugnant friends who are socialists and holds America in contempt just like a socialist.
"These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, VENEZUELA and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who's the banana republic now?"
--Bernie Sanders
Bernie is not a Democrat, and thus shouldn't expect the same level of treatment by DNC. Nothing illegal was exposed regarding that; just poor decision making.
Another problem with your logic is both parties have dirty laundry. If you expose the dirty laundry of only one, then the public is only seeing half the guts, giving them a misleading picture to judge by.
Re: (Score:3)
I'll stop telling the DNC what to do when at least one of two things happens:
1. They stop taking tax dollars from me to fund their party
2. We adopt an electoral system that practically allows for more than two parties.
Until then, they should be treated as a de facto part of the government, and should be criticized as such.
Uhm, what the fuck did you think Super-delegates were for?
Why don't you Bernie Bros stop telling the Democratic Party what system the Democratic Party should use to select who it nominates to run in elections? Your guy is still not a Democrat, he's an Independent!
Step 1: Learn the values of the Party
Step 2: Join the Party
Step 3: Participate in decisions about the process for selecting candidates to endorse.
The rules are designed to prevent some grass-roots outsider from coming in an McGovern-ing the proce
Clinton was about as much of a McGovern as is possible. She's popular within the party and hated outside of the party. Plus, She lost to Trump, and Trump didn't even know what he was doing. If the "steps" didn't stop Clinton, then the steps HURT getting electable candidate.
Also, I'll stop telling the DNC what to do when at least one of two things happens:
1. They stop taking tax dollars from me to fund their party
2. We adopt an electoral system that practically allows for more than two parties.
Until
Re:The DNC hack was a good thing. (Score:4, Interesting)
And I want a Battle Unicorn (Score:2)
Neither of us is likely to get what we want, and Putin knows it.
And I want a Battle Unicorn
If enough people vote for one, you will have it. The system works!
"The Russian Federation has responded to a lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee..."
...
"According to an 87-page indictment..."
The DNC is bringing forth this lawsuit, not the state, so it's not a criminal case but a CIVIL lawsuit. It even says so on page one of the documents posted, "Civil Action No. 1:18-cv-0350" and "AMENDED COMPLAINT" (emphasis from the original). Therefore, it can't be and indictment because that is only used in CRIMINAL cases brought forth by the state and not in civil cases. ZDNet therefore got their terminology wrong, either on purpose or accidentally. Either way, it is a basic point of law that even I caught at first glance.
Maybe they need to stop watching so much legal dramas on TV. Heaven knows those get it wrong all the time. If you can't get something this basic right, how can we trust your "legal analysis" on anything else?
We have arrived at ridiculous (Score:2)
Now that the sublime has passed.
All we can do now is just enjoy the show.
Care to cite even a shred of evidence? After two years of the crap, maybe just the tiniest shred of evidence?
Moron.
They also remind the court that "the US has many times benefited from the same international accords in regards to its military's cyber operations."
So keep pretending the United States does not engage in military's cyber operations.
Trump couldn't cyber if his cholesterol level depended on it
Never mind that the orange menace does have FEMA funded concentration camps for children. )
You're thinking of the children in cages at the border? The cages built under the Obama administration, with hair-on-fire media presentation of photos of those children in temporary detention there
... that happened during the Obama administration? If you're going to be a Russian troll trying to continue to stir things up, at least come up with something that isn't so easily debunked, Ivan.
You're thinking of the children in cages at the border? The cages built under the Obama administration,
So if Trump is os great why didn't stop that with an executive order. You are completely delusional: the policy of separating children from their parents (and sometimes simply losing the childred!) was Trumps through and through. You love Trump, you refuse to ever criticise him and so you too, personally, share some of the blame for what he does.
And your "hurrr but OBAMA" makes you no less responsible.
Just
agreed.